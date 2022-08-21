Today’s horoscope for Friday, August 19, 2022, from The Stars of Walter Mercado

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

The stars add charm and attraction to your intimate world and exalt your sensitivity and creativity like never before. Your ideas will be great. Take time to take care of yourself and beautify yourself, wrap yourself in the new. Pay attention to your physical and emotional health. Any renewal suits you. Lucky numbers: 33, 18, 49.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Don’t keep leaving what you have to do now for later. Show your creativity and channel all that energy you carry inside in a positive way. Think carefully about what you are going to say before you speak. Be more considerate to those you love. No yelling and insults. Lucky numbers: 37, 5, 40.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Take your time in everything, don’t be in a hurry. Recharge your emotional batteries so that you are mentally clear and can make smart decisions. Be honest and speak from the heart with those who affect you and hinder you. Let nothing frighten you since everything that happens suits you. Lucky numbers: 5, 33, 21.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

You are now entering a period of self-assessment, of personal recognition, of success. You break with something that you have been doing for many years and that, although it has given you good financial gains, does not satisfy you on a personal level. It is time to change. Lucky numbers: 28, 25, 1.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

He lives in tune with reality. Seek the company of sentient and spiritual beings who can help you reach a higher state of consciousness. Dry your tears and laugh a lot. Do not continue suffering for someone who has already left your life and only left you disappointments and bitterness. Lucky numbers: 40, 10, 5.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Dedicate more time to you, to your person. No longer suffer in your own flesh the problems of others. Free yourself from anguish and sacrifice. Get out of old feelings of guilt and use all that energy to grow in the personal aspect. Let everyone assume their responsibilities in life. Lucky numbers: 13, 9, 44.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Develop patience. You continue to be very impulsive in everything you say and do. It is necessary that you control your emotions if you want to be calm, at peace with yourself and with those around you. Choose to be silent rather than speak and listen, pay attention. Don’t jump into new ventures just yet. Lucky numbers: 9, 5, 33.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Pay more attention to your intimate life, to the very personal. Be natural, spontaneous, but always in complete control of your actions. Do not be so demanding and look for the middle ground in your romantic relationships. Do not go to extremes giving free rein to your emotions. Lucky numbers: 4, 2, 19.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Relax, Sagittarius. Ask your Angels with faith, your beings of light to guide you on the right path. You have many plans, many ideas in your mind and you don’t know where to start. Go in search of advice, help, guidance and you will find the answer you are looking for. Lucky numbers: 7, 18, 4.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

The planets give you courage and energy to finish everything unfinished in your life. Pay attention to everything you dream of, write them down, since in them you will receive notices to guide you better in what you want to do. Accept life as it is and do not idealize other people. Lucky numbers: 25, 14, 3.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You will feel like changing, traveling or moving to another place. Your adventurous spirit is awakened in you and you will seek to put down roots with your family but abroad or in a completely different place. Your thoughts are now focused on everything related to your family. Lucky numbers: 21, 7, 31.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Control your impulsiveness, especially when shopping. Be more selective with what you buy. Keep in mind that quality is worth more than quantity. Do not keep insisting on what is not convenient for you just to impress others. Open your eyes to what seems too good to be true. Lucky numbers: 9, 3, 16.