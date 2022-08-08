Today’s horoscope for Monday, August 8, 2022, from The Stars of Walter Mercado

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Planetary energy leads you to take care of your physical, mental and emotional health. As much as possible try to enjoy a few extra hours of restorative sleep. Paint, dance and sing, but wrap yourself in something that inspires you and makes you happy. A week of challenges and work awaits you. Lucky numbers: 6, 15, 33.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Your adaptability, your intelligence and your multiple talents will lead you to conquer new professional challenges. If you are positive expect to rescue what you have lost. Prosperity will reign in your life. Your interest in learning something new grows, getting to know other cultures and other fields of the human being. Lucky numbers: 15, 7, 4.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

There are no limits to what you want to achieve. Your enemies and competition are destroyed before your power and authority. However, the stars ask you not to exceed your limits, falling into exhaustion. Share your responsibilities and encourage cooperation. Lucky numbers: 18, 23, 10.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Excellent period to reorganize yourself and leave nothing to chance. It is necessary to make good use of your money and be very aware of what and how you spend it. Avoid lending what has cost you work to achieve. Not every day is a holiday and now you have to take things seriously. Lucky Numbers: 7, 12, 10.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Romance is now intensifying in your life and this week will be an active one in that field. Look for a relationship that is stable, healthy, communicative and that leads you to evolve as a spiritual being. Remember the signs of Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, for love and friendship. Lucky numbers: 21, 34, 12.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

When it comes to clarifying misunderstandings with your partner or your family, it is important that nothing is left up in the air. Make sure both sides are clear and you’ll avoid problems in the future. If you are not sure what you want to express, the advice of a professional can help you a lot. Lucky numbers: 17, 8, 20.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

A sense of compassion is awakened in you now in your relationships and in your unions. What you find difficult to bear today, tomorrow you will see as a challenge or a valuable lesson. Don’t make decisions hastily. It will not be easy for you to work with people who are not at your professional level. Lucky numbers: 8, 9, 5.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Get in touch with those around you, especially your co-workers. A strong week awaits you, demanding a lot of your efforts and your time. Try to control your temper if you feel frustrated. It is better to go with the flow than to swim against it. Lucky numbers: 5, 10, 41.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Today you will not be in the mood to take jokes or receive complaints from anyone. You are usually very sociable and friendly, but today you need to be with yourself and no one else. In the future, seek to associate with more spiritual people who share your modern or unconventional ideas with you. Lucky numbers: 13, 4, 18.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

A period begins where your social circle expands. You meet new friends and enjoy group activities more. Share with young people, especially with your children, if you have them. Stay away from negative and critical people and seek the company of positive people. Lucky numbers: 17, 30, 25.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

It will be easy to throw you off your emotional balance these days. It will seem that your levels of patience are low. Beware of acting on impulse. Before you speak or take any action, think carefully about what you are going to do. Relaxation exercises are very beneficial and effective. Lucky numbers: 14, 8, 5.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Take care of your money, your savings, since you will be prone to spending it on things that are not necessary and that dazzle you at the moment. If you go shopping only take the money you can spend, leave the cards at home. Now you may have leftovers, but tomorrow you might need it. Lucky numbers: 12, 7, 42.