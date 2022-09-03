Today’s horoscope for Saturday September 3, 2022, from The Stars of Walter Mercado

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Your sensitivity and creativity are exalted like never before. Your ideas will be great, original, unique. Take time to take care of yourself and beautify yourself. Pay attention to your physical and emotional health. Any type of renewal or change suits you now. Lucky numbers: 33, 18, 49.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Pay more attention to your intimate life, to your partner who needs your attention. Be natural, spontaneous, but always in complete control of your actions. Find the middle ground in your romantic relationships. Don’t go to extremes. Lucky numbers: 4, 2, 19.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

An earth sign person (Taurus, Virgo or Capricorn) will keep you in touch with reality, even if you don’t really like what they have to say. Your mind will now be clear to effectively solve any type of problem. Lucky numbers: 11, 27, 39.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Do not keep insisting on what is not convenient for you just to impress others. Open your eyes wide to everything that seems too good to be true. Control your impulsiveness when shopping as you will spend more than you should or can. Lucky numbers: 9, 3, 16.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You will find the company of someone who will share your same spiritual needs. And if you are single, love could be born in that relationship. Keep in mind that what lives in your soul is reflected on your exterior. Cultivate positive thoughts. Lucky numbers: 11, 19, 41.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Your great sensitivity will make you capture everything that is happening around you and that can affect you directly. You will have the ability to withdraw in time from difficult situations where the friendship of someone you love could be at stake. Lucky numbers: 25, 4, 8.

Continue reading the story

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

You will enjoy many recognitions on a personal level. The moment is ideal to carry out a display of your talents and virtues. Don’t be afraid of criticism as only what cannot be ignored is criticized. You will have a prestigious and important position. Lucky numbers: 15, 20, 6.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Be honest with yourself and release the battle that you carry inside and that affects you so much. Express your truth. Don’t carry on carrying other people’s crosses that don’t belong to you, you don’t have to do it. Remember what you promised yourself and fulfill yourself, first of all. Lucky numbers: 2, 45, 29.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Do not let the ignorance of others affect you. Keep your mind open and objective in the face of a somewhat unusual situation that someone will present to you. Your advice will be of great help, but keep in mind that everything depends on what the other person can assimilate. Lucky numbers: 9, 50, 18.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Dry your tears and smile. Seek the company of sentient and spiritual beings who can help you reach a higher state of consciousness. Turn the page of that sad chapter of your life and write a new one with a completely different story. Lucky numbers: 40, 10, 5.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Do not feed the friendship of someone who does not suit you out of pity. Stay away from negative and problem-laden people. You do not want to be the cloth of tears for everyone who approaches you since you will end up collecting a lot of negative energy. Lucky numbers: 3, 33, 1.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Do not allow your good intentions to be misunderstood by those who believe they are superior to others. Make yourself known as an individual, with different, distinct, original talents, ideas and desires. Do not allow anyone to disturb your peace. Lucky numbers: 4, 49, 6.