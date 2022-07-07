Today’s horoscope for Thursday, July 7, 2022, from The Stars of Walter Mercado

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Do not give opinions where they have not been asked for. Invest your time in a hobby that enhances your artistic abilities. That family matter that worries you so much will be resolved. It is convenient for you to remain silent, although for this you have to make an effort, since you will be in the position to express your truth. Lucky numbers: 18, 45, 12.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Diversify your interests and keep up your good sense of humor. Things related to foreign countries, especially travel, will bring you luck and success. Plan everything carefully so that it will be successful for you. Control that restlessness that often leads you to make mistakes. Lucky numbers: 5, 36, 10.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Don’t be so stubborn in the face of problems. Be flexible, look for different alternatives, since everything in this life has a solution. Change, grow, evolve. Listen to what others have to say and follow the example of those who have succeeded. Go ahead with any project you have in mind. Lucky numbers: 36, 16, 50.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

The stars put charm and excitement in your intimate life. Your creativity is exalted so you can openly express all that spring of ideas that live within you. Your willpower will lead you to achieve in love what you have wanted for so long. Lucky numbers: 10, 8, 34.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Your sentimental life continues to rise. What you have always dreamed of is coming true for you, if you are positive. Being patient will lead you straight to success. Let nothing frighten you since everything that happens in your life is for your own good. Have faith in yourself and many doors will open for you. Lucky numbers: 20, 17, 2.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

This is your day of renewal, of changes and with very little effort on your part, your charms will come to light. Your mental health will be strongly linked to your physical health, to your diet. Carry out those changes that until now you have not dared or have not wanted to make. Lucky numbers: 33, 1, 24.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Wait now for surprises in love. Take your time in everything today. Recharge your physical and emotional batteries. Orient yourself correctly where you have doubts and uncertainty. Get organized so that you can start the day calm and sure of what you are going to do. Lucky numbers: 5, 33, 19.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Change that arrogant posture before others since it will not do you any good. Show the sweet and subtle part of yourself. Light up your life with lots of love. Don’t envy other people’s luck. You too can be successful if you work from the heart. Have faith in your dreams and they will come true. Lucky numbers: 7, 19, 5.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Bring out the best in you as you will be brimming with health and vitality. You will possess the mental power to create the necessary conditions to be successful in whatever you want. You will exercise complete control in everything you do, especially in the business sector. Lucky numbers: 2, 9, 14.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Pay more attention to your love life. Do your part so that peace and understanding reign between you and your partner. Respect to be respected. Do not judge or criticize others. Listen well to the concerns of others and make the necessary changes for your spiritual growth. Lucky numbers: 4, 20, 31.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Define your desires well before bringing them to reality. Do not get infatuated with what you know is not convenient for you, since nothing by force will be beneficial to you. Your partner will demand attention and you will like to please her. Divide your time wisely between work and intimate life. Lucky numbers: 14, 3, 29.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Set yourself up for everything to be successful today. She starts the day with a smile on her lips. Propose today to change all those negative aspects that may exist in your person. Eliminate or vote from your life what delays you, what is useless. Fill yourself with positive energy. Lucky numbers: 11, 45, 6.