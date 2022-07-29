Today’s horoscope: Friday, July 29 for all signs – Today’s horoscope

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Munro Chambers, 32; Genesis Rodriguez, 35; Jason Belmonte, 39; Martin McBride, 56.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: stay calm no matter what is going on around you this year. Use your intelligence and intuition to guide you through the good times and the bad. Don’t let other people’s uncertainty get you down or get between you and what you want to create. Be bold, research, discover and implement your ideas with confidence. Their numbers are 6, 13, 24, 26, 31, 38, 43.

FOR THOSE BORN ON THIS DATE: you are dramatic, funny and meticulous. He is dedicated and persistent.

0ARIES (March 21-April 19): Check the facts, set the pace, and don’t stop until you achieve your goal. A problem at home should not dictate how well you handle responsibilities. When in doubt, get the facts and proceed with confidence. Anger and envy will lead to loss. *****

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will face confusion if you or someone else sends mixed messages. Think about what you want and don’t lose sight of your goal. Recognize when someone is trying to use you to their advantage. Focus on self improvement. **

0GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Choose carefully the people you want to spend time with. Take pride in living a healthy lifestyle. Take the lead instead of following someone less likely to put themselves first. Choose a destination of peace and love. ****

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The more you give, the more you will receive in return. A labor of love will make you feel good about yourself and those you work with. Think and you will develop a successful plan that encourages you to take a step. ***

0LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Aim for stability, security, and a steady pace going forward. Do not leave anything to chance or in the hands of others. A broad vision implemented in a practical way will help shed light on what is possible. Don’t let anyone cheat or take advantage of you. ***

0VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Acting in a hurry causes mistakes that waste time, effort, materials, etc. Apply discipline and pay attention to details. Do not overlook anything that can make a difference in the result of something that can influence your income. Do things right the first time. ***

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A call for help will put you in good company. Do your best and make a difference, good things will happen. Look for an opportunity and you’ll regain momentum and strike up a friendship with someone who can help you move forward. ****

0SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Review every detail before agreeing to anything based on emotion. A change may seem like your only option, but if you look at your situation from afar, you’ll find a solution that will save you time and money. **

0SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can earn money if you are diligent in doing what you do best and promoting what you have to offer. Putting more time and effort into your environment will make it easier to work from home. *****

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change will bring you peace of mind, but it may not please everyone. Don’t let anyone influence your opinion through emotional manipulation. You must follow your instinct and do what is best for you. ***

0AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll be presented with two extraordinary options that will tempt you. When in doubt, stop and wait for a sign telling you what to do next. Time is on your side and will allow you to recognize what is best for you. Opportunity knocks at your door. ***

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t take on more than you can handle and don’t let temptation guide you. Control your pace and focus on self-improvement. Keep your life simple. Make physical strength and good health your goals. Romance is encouraged. ***

1 star: avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can do it, but don’t trust others. 3 stars: focus and you will reach your goal. 4 stars: aim high; start new projects. 5 stars – nothing can stop it; go for the gold medal.