Today’s horoscope, June 13, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In the horoscope todayMonday June 13the planet Mercury go back to Gemini to follow in the footsteps of Sun. With this move, the Universe It motivates you to be interested in different topics so that you learn to be more versatile and increase your ability to argue to get what you want.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

Today Mercury passes into Gemini and tells you that it is a good time to calm your mind and optimize your processes. This will make it easier for you not to have conflicts and direct your concerns on the best side; particularly, by being more flexible, understanding others more, and finding a kind way to communicate with them.

In addition, with the astrological movement of the mentioned planet, you will be able to notice that your mind will have the ability to make excellent connections of ideas and acquired knowledge. It is the best time to resolve problems quickly.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Mercury today passes into Gemini adding its energy to the Sun. With this movement in the horoscope and for the next twenty days, the economic area of ​​your life is streamlined and it will make you invest time and mind in reviewing your financial part and commercial life.

Project your daily routine as best you can, because you could have money lost or stolen, since you are one of the signs that signs have the worst luck in money, but if you can reverse it.

On the other hand, it favors you to better develop your administrative work capacity, due to the fact that your mind will be more resolved and this will help you request a raise.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

Mercury, your ruling planet and the one in charge of organizing your ideas, returns to your sign again on its direct path. This generates a good time to revive your spirit, make your mind even more dynamic, observe yourself and accept yourself more. Also to connect better with yourself leaving doubts and silences.

As this influence is maintained for the next three weeks, you should work more on your memory, your inventiveness and your fertility of intellectual resources. For this, focus on your goals, delve deeper into what most catches your attention and do not waste energy on unimportant issues.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

Today Mercury passes into Gemini to follow in the footsteps of the Sun and with this movement both stars activate the most discreet sector of your horoscope. As this is maintained for the next three weeks, they will be special days to dedicate yourself to doing a complete mental cleaning and getting out of the shyness of your sign.

To leave uncertainties behind, you should be less realistic and let yourself be carried away by magic. You will see that by not locking yourself in mental logic you will benefit. On the other hand, during the mentioned time, I recommend you not to misrepresent the information you receive because you could make several enemies.

LEO HOROSCOPE

In recent days, you have put all your focus on strengthening your professional present, examining and establishing an order to the ventures that have been created for a long time without looking at the future prospects. Today, with the passage from Mercury to Gemini, it is time to channel yourself towards the new and to broaden your work horizons.

For this, it will favor you to get out of your rigidity and mental programming, let out the leonine creativity and begin to innovate and try other types of jobs, even if they seem impossible to achieve. Here I suggest you do the ritual to get the job of your dreams.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

The planet Mercury returns directly to Gemini to accompany the Sun. This movement generates a very good influence for you to progress in your career thanks to your perfectionism and dedication; so try to be well updated with the information to expand your professional technical knowledge.

Surely, in the next three weeks you will need this to handle yourself optimally, be even more confident and precise when competing and thus expand your area of ​​public influence. Especially if you have to present projects or transmit your knowledge.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

Mercury returns to Gemini to accompany the Sun for the next three weeks. These days you will be able to boost your mind more, elevate your ideas and look beyond the current horizon.

This will lead you to guide your life along other paths, better channel your intellectual fertility and overcome daily inconveniences in a more calm way.

Try to learn about other topics and break with old ideas. In this way, you will become more interested in spiritual experiences and cultural achievements. Also review your blocked views, change them and you will see another side of your inner world.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Mercury is the planet associated with the mischief and cunning of merchants and negotiators. Today it passes to Gemini so that you can expand and spread your most creative and innovative side. Also so that you can develop your inventiveness and resourcefulness to reach the best agreements and achieve the greatest amount of sales of your products.

But remember that, to achieve this, you must get out of logic and so much rationality that it does not let you exceed the limits. It is now when it favors you to use your most unusual ideas and implement businesses by uniting your interests with those of others. If you apply this, you will be able to acquire more profits.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

Starting today and for the next three weeks, the planet Mercury returns to the sign opposite you, which is Gemini. With this astrological confrontation, he advises you to express yourself better and use the right words so as not to attract rivalries, conflicts or unnecessary enmities.

This way you can concentrate on finding ways to put more kindness in both your personal and social relationships or those that were deteriorated. Keep in mind that it is a good time to renew them and reach agreements. Also consider expanding your circle of close friends further.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

Mercury, the planet that represents your ideas, moves into Gemini today to join the Sun for the next three weeks. With this movement, the Universe tells you that it is time to pay more attention to what you do and to develop your artisanal and intellectual abilities.

Study other procedures to do your job and express yourself better. Also accept the advice and recommendations of others, so you would fix many aspects of your daily life and even your work routine. Seek harmony within yourself and understanding with those around you, in this way you can put your ideas into practice with their assistance.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

The planet Mercury passes into Gemini, a sign characterized by versatility and power of argument. Therefore, in the following weeks, you will feel more free to say what you think, even if your mind is not perfectly organized and you will be able to make yourself understood very deliciously.

In addition, you will instantly perceive everything that is happening around you; even difficult topics or that you usually do not consider. You will also be able to adjust your words to what you want to express because your flexibility will be the best. Keep in mind that it is time to put more feelings to your mind.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

For the next three weeks, the planet Mercury will go through the Gemini sign accompanying the Sun. This influence in your horoscope can cause you anxieties that you should resolve by discussing them and seeking the support of your closest friends and family.

Also take advantage of this to clarify all the situations you have pending with them and better organize the environment by balancing your emotions. If any inconvenience arises, I recommend applying the Gemini qualities that are versatility and power of argument.

