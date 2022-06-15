Today’s horoscope, June 14, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In the horoscope todayTuesday June 14the Full Moon in Sagittarius It points you to the area of ​​your life in which it benefits you to leave something behind without pain or emotional outbursts. In this way, you will be ready for the beginning of a new cycle full of hope.

For tonight’s ritual, you will need a very small box and candies or chocolates to leave the negative behind without leaving traces of the pain inside you.

When you connect with the light of the Moon, write inside the box those situations that you do not want to continue in your life or draw a picture representing them. Then, take the candies and place them on top of the writing.

Close the box while you feel how the problems are locked up and they no longer come back to you. To finish, she gives the box to Mother Earth and declares that all those sadnesses will no longer return to you.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

The Full Moon symbolizes a process in which it favors you to close certain situations because they overshadow and hinder your goals. Tonight, the full moon is generated in Sagittarius and allows you to act in a concrete way so that you can get rid of everything that hinders your intellectual development and your spiritual growth.

In addition, it will allow you to see what are the obstacles, problems or those people whose energies do not conspire in your favor and you will be able to let them go. To take advantage of this, I suggest you lean on the ritual that I told you about in the introduction with all your emotion and thus conclude this cycle.

See also:

Aries weekly horoscope, from June 13 to 19, 2022

Aries monthly horoscope for June

Aries 2022 yearly horoscope

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

The Full Moon phase always serves to cleanse, let go of the negative and avoid keeping things that no longer serve you. On this occasion, it refers to what is related to shared finances and commercial companies.

For this reason, you will be able to get out of contracts or agreements that are already worn out; above all, because you must already dedicate yourself to options that allow you to obtain better and stronger profits.

In addition, the light that this lunar phase emits will allow you to know with whom it is not convenient for you to form commercial partnerships. Use this energy in your favor, do not let the impulse pass and do the symbolic act mentioned

See also:

Taurus weekly horoscope, from June 13 to 19, 2022

Taurus monthly horoscope for June

Taurus yearly horoscope 2022

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

This Full Moon is very important for you because the Sun that passes through your sign and Jupiter form an essential part of this phase; especially, by making its influence stronger and more positive. The purpose of this event in your horoscope is to improve your relationships, as well as leave behind those people with whom you have not been able to prosper in sincere love.

Additionally, the full moon gives you all its light so that you can clearly see who influenced you negatively and that you can attract people who empower you. To take advantage of this, do the ritual that I share with you in the introduction.

See also:

Gemini weekly horoscope, from June 13 to 19, 2022

Gemini monthly horoscope for June

Gemini 2022 yearly horoscope

CANCER HOROSCOPE

Today’s Full Moon will give you all its light to encourage you to break and change your work routine. Also so that you decide to look for other options in which you can expand your professional career and feel fulfilled.

This is very positive because being accompanied by Jupiter helps you to get out of conflicting work situations more easily. In addition, the full moon makes you perceive who are those who do not support you in your work and only contribute heavy energies.

On the other hand, it shows you what new working conditions you want to find. To increase its influence, lean on the ritual of the introduction.

See also:

Cancer weekly horoscope, from June 13 to 19, 2022

Cancer monthly horoscope for June

Cancer yearly horoscope 2022

LEO HOROSCOPE

Today the full moon is in the sign Sagittarius. This phase gives you a good opportunity to cleanse sentimental shocks, get out of everything that distresses you, generates sadness in your heart and know what you must change to achieve this.

In addition, with all its radiance, it will help you get out of your interior those people that you cannot forget and whose memory darkens your aura and does not allow you to attract a healthy love.

As this Moon is accompanied by Jupiter, star of happiness, it is the ideal day to heal anger and get out of all this without pain. Expand this influence with the ritual discussed at the beginning.

See also:

Leo weekly horoscope, from June 13 to 19, 2022

Leo’s monthly horoscope for June

Yearly horoscope for Leo 2022

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

The Full Moon tonight illuminates matters related to your native country, home and family. Its purpose is for you to put aside the conflictive situations, negative habits, frustrations and resentments that you have towards these issues and that overshadow you. With its great brightness and because it is synchronized with Jupiter, it allows you to make a categorical closure of the situations mentioned.

Also, if you have been sensing that someone close to you was lying to you, you can find out these days. For the reasons mentioned, take advantage of this night to perform the aforementioned ritual and leave behind the problematic situations.

See also:

Virgo weekly horoscope, from June 13 to 19, 2022

Virgo monthly horoscope for June

Virgo Yearly Horoscope 2022

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

Like all processes in the Universe, the full moon has its symbolism. This is to mark the end of a cycle and a cleansing stage to get rid of experiences that block your happiness.

It is for this reason that it favors you to end situations that wear you down; Above all, in order to block repetitive ideas that do not allow you to move forward and that hinder the fluidity of your chakras.

In addition, the Moon will show you the solution of something that you could not solve with your logic and the unmistakable events that you need to know for your decisions; so, keeping this in mind, do the ritual of the beginning.

See also:

Libra weekly horoscope, from June 13 to 19, 2022

Libra monthly horoscope for June

Libra 2022 Yearly Horoscope

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Tonight’s full moon influences you on issues related to your finances. The objective of this process is for you to leave behind the situations of losses and fears that were caused by previous negative experiences or investments that failed.

In addition, due to the great luminosity of the Moon and by receiving the energy of Jupiter, you will be able to close the aforementioned situations with faith in the future.

On the other hand, if you have been sensing that someone was not acting clean with you in terms of business and financial companies, tonight the Universe will show you the truth. In this order of ideas, do the ritual that I explain in the introduction.

See also:

Scorpio weekly horoscope, from June 13 to 19, 2022

Scorpio’s monthly horoscope for June

Scorpio 2022 yearly horoscope

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

Tonight’s Full Moon is in your sign and, being synchronized with Jupiter, it generates a unique moment to remove from your life all those feelings of insecurity, internal fears that you do not share with anyone and laziness. Also doubts about someone who is by your side and you do not know whether or not to trust that person.

As this full moon will allow you to conclusively leave everything that should no longer continue with you, meanwhile, you are accepting to let things go with faith because something better is coming. So take advantage of tonight’s ritual to end the sad processes and find peace within you.

See also:

Sagittarius weekly horoscope, from June 13 to 19, 2022

Sagittarius monthly horoscope for June

Sagittarius 2022 yearly horoscope

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

The Full Moon tonight aims to cleanse your life of dense and negative emotions that, even if you don’t see it, overshadow your aura and affect your well-being.

This can refer to impossible loves or love relationships that were unexpectedly cut off and that have left shadows inside your heart, as well as the feeling of an inner emptiness for not having a good love.

The great light that the Moon will provide will help you to know what is inside you that makes you repeat these sequences and not be able to maintain stable relationships. To get out of all this, do the ritual that I advise you in the introduction.

See also:

Capricorn weekly horoscope, from June 13 to 19, 2022

Capricorn’s monthly horoscope for June

Capricorn yearly horoscope 2022

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

The Full Moon symbolizes the proper process to leave everything bad behind, since it is a suitable time to change values ​​for more positive ones.

As this lunar phase is also accompanied by Jupiter, related to hopes and sincerity, it influences what is related to work groups and friendships that you must let go because they are not loyal.

On the other hand, the moonlight will show you if any of these people were lying to you or not being totally honest with you. Take advantage of the ritual that I recommend in the introduction to forgive and release those who should not continue by your side.

See also:

Aquarius weekly horoscope, from June 13 to 19, 2022

Aquarius monthly horoscope for June

Aquarius yearly horoscope 2022

PISCES HOROSCOPE

Tonight, you have the Full Moon in Sagittarius that advises you to leave behind what you can no longer achieve regarding your goals, your employment contracts or those companies in which you no longer receive recognition for your efforts.

On the other hand, this lunar phase helps you to be clear about bosses or colleagues who harm you in different ways and thus begin to separate yourself from them without problems.

As the Moon is also accompanied by the planet Jupiter, these closures will happen calmly and with a heart full of hope, therefore, I advise you to take advantage of the ritual that I told you about in the introduction.

See also:

Pisces weekly horoscope, from June 13 to 19, 2022

Pisces monthly horoscope for June

Pisces 2022 yearly horoscope

See also:

Is it their destiny to be together? Find out what it means to dream about the person you like

Ritual to pay a debt or to recover money

The quartz that will help you recover the passion with your partner

Related video:

These zodiac signs have the worst money luck, but if they can reverse it