Today’s horoscope, June 2, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In the today’s horoscope, thursday june 2the black moonthe asteroid Chiron and the White moon They cross their energies along the way so that you find within you the great power to overcome old sorrows of the heart.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

The magic of the Universe always shows you different paths so that you can overcome difficulties and thus acquire more harmony and tranquility in your life.

On this occasion, it does so through a very special meeting between the Moon, Chiron and the Black Moon, stars related to your most sensitive side in matters of personal relationships.

For this reason, today you will be approached by people willing to listen to what is happening to you, to give you their advice and unconditional support to overcome the emotional indifference that worries you. In addition, they will show you that you are not alone and that you can turn to them.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Today the Black Moon, the Moon and Chiron, stars associated with the healing of the body and the spirit, are synchronized so that you can recover your state of mind and give more vitality to your body because they will be directly influencing the health area of ​​the horoscope.

With this set of vibrations you will realize that you are ready to overcome the emotional shock or the moment of tension from several months ago and thus recover from symptoms and discomfort. In addition, they give you the opportunity to cleanse those anxieties and get out of your stress with rosemary baths on the chakras.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

Chiron and the Black Moon, stars related to soul pains that you bring from past lives, meet today and activate very particular sensations in your heart. For this reason you will go through situations that you think you have already experienced, but you will not understand why.

As they also cross paths with the Moon, they will awaken in you the qualities that you bring from other reincarnations, such as the healing power that you have through your hands.

Surely, you had already realized this, but you did not dare to practice it. Take advantage of this influence to do so and also to learn more about alternative therapies.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

Your Cancerian temperament makes you worry about giving your family a good quality of life, that’s why you spend a lot of time working and earning money. But lately you are feeling that you cannot balance your material life with your emotional life and that you would like to spend more time with your loved ones.

However, today the Universe gives you the opportunity to find that point of balance with the energy current that will form between the Black Moon, the Moon and Chiron. Surely, you will be able to talk to your superiors for a better management of work schedules and thus balance your times.

LEO HOROSCOPE

Your sign is characterized by its great expressiveness, mental creativity and your hunches. This is further activated today by the combination of Chiron, the Black Moon and the Moon.

Such astrological influence encourages you to see a little further than the eyes of others can see and invites you to learn and deepen alternative healing therapies.

Also, awaken in your heart compassion and the desire to help others, heal them and support them according to your lived experiences. For this reason, you will be inquiring to know what extrasensory perception is and how it manifests itself.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

Today the Black Moon, the Moon and Chiron, stars related to your self-esteem and lack of value, meet to activate the area of ​​your horoscope where you value yourself and give yourself security in daily life.

With this influence, you will be reviewing your ego and you will come to the conclusion that it is time to get out of the fear that you will not be loved and cared for as you deserve.

Letting yourself be carried away by this energy, you will be able to believe in yourself more and thus free yourself from those sensations, love yourself and how you are without criticism or censorship and consider new ways of valuing yourself.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

Today you can feel your vulnerability very high due to the meeting between the Black Moon, the Moon and Chiron, stars associated with emotional states and melancholy. This influence could activate your old memories of moments of solitude and revive the anguish that they have left in your heart.

However, the most advisable thing is that you feel like the phoenix, be reborn from all this and give yourself the opportunity to heal and restart in the relationships of the family group. Talk to those members who hurt your soul and tell them why you have suffered so that you can later forgive them.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Today the Black Moon, the Moon and Chiron influence the issues related to your heart and your crushes. On the one hand, this astral aspect makes you remember the times someone rejected your love. But, on the other, it tells you that it is time to recover, empower yourself and heal that pain.

Through the aforementioned combination, you will be able to understand that the best way to do it is for you to become a healer and then give a hand to others by healing their love scars. You will see that, by sharing your experiences, you will reach many people who will appreciate your advice.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

Today the Moon crosses paths with Chiron and the Black Moon to help you heal your heart wounds and also shows you how you can help heal the painful experiences of others.

With this movement in your horoscope you will receive a call from a friend asking you for advice on their problems and, by giving it to them, you will discover that at the same time you are healing yourself.

You will feel relieved with this process, but you will also realize the great power of healing and recovery that you have in you through the love that you have to give.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

Today Chiron, the moon and the Black Moon form a difficult aspect and despite the fact that you are a very ambitious sign, you will be questioning what you really do with your soul and which of your tasks you do with passion.

This astral vibration that activates your most intimate fibers is inviting you to get out of thoughts that only lead you to find a way to increase your economic gains.

Also, to connect with your heart to know what you really like to do and work. In this way, you will be able to dedicate yourself to what gives you the most pleasure and thus you will gain more job and professional security.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

We are already in the middle of the Age of Aquarius and, because it corresponds to your sign, today the Universe advises you, through Chiron, the Moon and the Black Moon, to expand your mind to another type of discernment that is more mystical.

This with the purpose that you can connect with the subtle world, receive messages from higher energies and thus understand the changes to adapt in a more appropriate way to the new times.

You will also be able to discover in yourself a personal and healing power that you had not felt before. Let yourself be carried away by this very special energy and you will be able to activate your higher self.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

The Black Moon, related to those anxieties that are difficult for you to express, today connects with Chiron, associated with the wounds of the heart that you keep just for yourself.

This influence could reactivate some bitter emotions and impressions; especially, those that you have hidden for a long time and that you have not yet been able to manifest in some way.

Due to the characteristics of the aforementioned planetary combination, the universe will give you the opportunity to understand what happened and close these stories favorably. This way you will heal your soul and your body.

