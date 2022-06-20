Today’s horoscope, June 20, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In the horoscope todayMonday June 20the Sun says goodbye to the sign Gemini so that you can integrate the positive experiences that you have had in the last four weeks. In this way, you will have the ability to start a new cycle.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

After four weeks, the Sun leaves the Gemini sign and, as this is a sign of an element related to yours, you have been open to receiving Gemini sympathy and grace. With this good attitude, you reached an intercession between the interests of others and family with yours because you have seen everything positive.

On the other hand, you have also learned to dominate your irrational reactions and change them for diplomatic responses, getting out of any conflict. This experience is what you must incorporate within you so that, when tomorrow the Sun passes into the Cancer sign, you will overcome any inconvenience.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

In the last thirty days, you have been at your best. The passage of the star king through Gemini helped you to leave the bullfighting obstinacy to be more versatile and willing to open your mind to accept the changes that your life is undergoing.

In his the Sun, surely, has taught you to get out of some certain routine and speed up your movements; particularly, making your life more dynamic.

As the aforementioned sign is of air, you have been more expressive and even nice. In addition, you have learned to resolve difficult situations with good humor. It is with these experiences that you must stay.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

After a month, the Sun leaves your sign and with this you astrally close the period of your birthday. In this time, you will have been clear about which aspects of your temperament make you feel proud of yourself and which do not.

This situation, in turn, has led you to make very important decisions that, in a short time, are what will lead you to achieve the desired prosperity.

In addition, the energy of the sun’s rays helped you stay focused and persistent to get out of mental distractions that were only wasting your time. You should capitalize on all this to be efficient.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

The passage of the star king through Gemini in the last four weeks has influenced you to spend more time with your family, more introverted and away from all kinds of social life. In this time, taking care of your inner world filled your soul and gave you more peace of mind than external events.

Therefore, you have dedicated yourself to improving it and building a deeper esoteric path. In this way you have broadened your perception and have achieved true inner harmony by invoking the archangels with colored candles because there is one for every need. This learning is what you should integrate into you.

LEO HOROSCOPE

For four weeks, the king star has been passing through Gemini. This influence, because it occurs in an air sign, has allowed you to be more expressive and your mind was so active that many people could not follow your arguments or explanations. All this led you to understand that you don’t have to wait for others to understand you or agree with your ideas.

Additionally, that there are specific times when it is better to calm the mind and not let it interfere in your conversations with others. Therefore, from all this, it is good that you rescue the positive, since starting tomorrow you will move away from social life.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

Today the Sun culminates its annual journey through Gemini and before it changes signs, it recommends you keep what you have learned. As it was influencing you in a very irregular way, surely the obsession with doing your job efficiently and wanting to have everything under control increased in you.

What has been said includes the people around you, since it is one of the greatest weaknesses of your sign. All this led you to go through concerns and rigidities; however, you have managed to overcome yourself and now you feel stronger. This is what you must integrate into yourself to apply when the Sun passes into Cancer.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

After a month of having transited it, the Sun leaves Gemini. During this time it has helped you to have more control of yourself, be more determined and know how to make the right effort to overcome obstacles. The sun’s rays also gave you more capacity to function properly in any circumstance, no matter how complicated it may be.

Also, when you have gone through impediments, you knew what to do to solve them. For this reason, and since today is the last day of the journey of the star king through the aforementioned sign, you must keep this experience within you and incorporate it into your daily life.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Today the star king says goodbye to the Gemini sign. With this movement, a month in which there were moments of anxieties to find new ways to relate and add more people to your social life ends. But this influence, occurring in an air sign, has also shown you that if you keep an open mind and come out of your secrecy you can attract more people around you.

In this order of ideas, you have increased the control you have of yourself and you have learned to be more sympathetic and kind. Stay with these experiences before the Sun changes sign and focus tomorrow.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

During the last month, the Sun has been opposite you and has led you to examine how your life is going and take stock of what has been built up to now. As at the same time, in your horoscope, other planets have dedicated themselves to putting some obstacles in your way, in many moments the balance did not fulfill your hopes.

In addition, you have seen what is the facet that you must change about yourself to obtain better results. Today the Sun is already abandoning its confrontation with you and it favors you to capitalize on the fact that, in the face of problems, you do not have to get angry, but change something to continue being even stronger.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

In the last four weeks, the Sun has passed through Gemini. During this time, it further activated your qualities such as good management of your finances and diplomacy in dealing with authority figures.

As the aforementioned sign corresponds to the air element, it has also taught you to express yourself more, be more expressive and thus reach better agreements that made you raise your quality of work.

All this experience, as well as the agility in fulfilling your commitments, is what you must integrate for when, starting tomorrow, the Sun changes signs and you focus on other issues.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

Today the Sun says goodbye to Gemini and does not return until next year. Therefore, it benefits you not to lose the benefits that this gave you in the last month when it occurs in a sign of the same element. Surely at this time, it helped you to have more direction in your profession.

Also to accept that you can achieve success through different paths with several people and even more so if you have done the ritual with oil for prosperity and well-being.

On the other hand, with this influence you have managed to make changes because you have understood that if you share your abundance with others, the Universe sends you even more of this.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

When the Sun passes through Gemini, it does not have a good influence on your sign. Therefore, in the last four weeks you have experienced delays and have had to make many efforts to concentrate on your work without seeking confrontation with others.

But through these experiences, you have learned not to scatter your mind and to focus your attention on following your plans and maintaining your perseverance.

As today is the last day of the aforementioned influence of the solar star, today it favors you to integrate these experiences so that you can take better advantage of them when the Sun passes into Cancer and everything flows in your favor.

