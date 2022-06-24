Today’s horoscope, June 24, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In today’s horoscope, Friday June 24the Waning moon With Pallas Athena they positively influence you to use all your wisdom in recognizing that you must finish in some aspect of your life.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

The Moon in its Last Quarter process approaches the asteroid Pallas Athena so that you use all your wisdom to recognize that you must end some aspect of your life that has caused you worries and anguish. This time the lunar influence is especially related to the way you earn your money and how you manage it.

Therefore, it is time to see what corrections you must make so that it pays you more and gives you well-being. Also consider how to recycle your business or investments, in this way you will be prepared to receive the good influence of the Moon next Tuesday.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Today the Moon is transiting your sign and while its Last Quarter phase continues, it approaches the asteroid Pallas Athena, so that with all maturity and knowledge you analyze and re-evaluate the tasks or projects that you started three or six months ago.

Regarding the aforementioned, analyze which ones are already on the way, which ones you must correct and even which ones to conclude in order to prepare for a new cycle full of hope.

Keep in mind that the universe is advising you that you should give priority to personal issues and the goals you want to achieve. Organize your purposes in your mind to boost them with the New Moon on Tuesday.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

Adapting to the stellar vibrations helps your life flow better. For this reason, it favors you to take advantage of these days prior to the New Moon of next week to review your internal needs and your connections with the upper world and thus grow internally.

In this way, you will be able to discard everything that harms your inner world and you will know if they did witchcraft, the evil eye or it is just your karma that makes you have a bad time.

Analyze what old ideas do not let you advance on your mystical path to remove them and also investigate other ways to materialize your desires and fill you spiritually.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

The Moon, already in its last quarter phase, approaches Pallas Athena so that you have the clarity and wisdom to understand that it is time to finish some stalled projects, close pending issues that you have with your study group or with professional colleagues.

In addition, it is important that you consider whether you have to add other issues of personal growth to your intellectual preparation, since it is the right time to change old paradigms because they do not work for you. In this way, you will be totally open to receiving the positive energy of the new Moon in your sign on Tuesday.

LEO HOROSCOPE

The Moon, in its waning process, activates together with Pallas Athena the issues related to the development of your vocation. You will be wondering what to continue or not so that you can fulfill your life mission. In addition, this phase favors you to review how you are valuing yourself and how you value everything you do.

Keep in mind that the strong basis of your personal and public improvement is that you do what you love and like and thus develop it with the strength of your soul. In this way, you will increase your internal power and not your external image and you will be more prepared for the good news that the New Moon on Tuesday brings.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

The Last Quarter phase of this month along with Pallas Athena helps you prepare to renew your inner forces through faith in your religion and in a higher energy.

Before doing this kind of cleaning, it is important that you know what beliefs you must leave behind, since it does not allow you to raise your consciousness to more subtle planes or achieve a union with mystical energy.

Then, you will be ready to activate your seven chakras and energy centers and start a new cycle full of spirituality with the New Moon on Tuesday.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

The Moon is already in its last quarter phase and when it arrives from the hand of Pallas Athena, it is generated with hope because it takes away everything negative. This month, you must do that sweeping with the grudges that you keep in your heart for unrequited love and with the sadness for the departure of a very loved one.

To achieve all this, you must go into your memories and transform those resentments by forgiving those who hurt you. While you do it, take with you the best stone for mental and spiritual balance and thus you will be preparing for the New Moon on Tuesday.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

The Moon is already in its Last Quarter process together with the asteroid Pallas Athena, they help you reduce or remove worn relationships from your life so that better ones can arrive. The same should happen with old memories, sadness and low self-esteem, since it is the best time to remove them from your life.

This will help you to be prepared and receive the positive changes that the New Moon on Tuesday will bring, and thus attract totally different and better love situations compared to what you have attracted lately.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

Today the Moon is already in its Last Quarter process and is approaching Pallas Athena. This means that Tuesday will become the New Moon in the health area of ​​your horoscope, this day being the best time to take better care of your body.

For this reason, you should strengthen your entire defense system and, above all, do a detox diet, which you should start now to have better results. This will allow you to be more prepared for their influences, since the body feels these vibrations a lot and it is better that it is cared for like a temple.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

Today the Moon approaches the asteroid Pallas Athena, and in turn, begins the process of decreasing its size until it completely disappears on Tuesday in its new phase.

This whole process motivates you to make changes in your life and question whether you are really enjoying what you are doing, giving yourself your leisure time and sharing with loved ones.

It will also make you review how much time you are leaving for your love life and how you enjoy the pleasures of life. Perhaps you have to readjust something in the management of your cycles, and thus feel total well-being within your heart.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

The Moon is already in its last quarter phase and together with Pallas Athena, it begins a process within you to leave behind situations that should no longer continue with you.

Keep in mind that it is a purification to carry out your own internal renewal, be it of emotions, conversations and particularly of family beliefs on which you rely to be happy, but that no longer work for you due to different life experiences.

This means that it is time to change some of these and replace them with more positive ones that allow you to build a more prosperous family future.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

The phase of the Last Quarter Moon, when approaching the asteroid Pallas Athena, symbolizes in your horoscope that it is time to make a complete renewal of your ideas and conclusions. Achieving this you will be able to look to the future without having rigid thoughts of the past that do not help you at all.

Nor the presence in your mind of the memories of difficult situations you have experienced, because they stagnate or paralyze you. Therefore, it is good that you take advantage of this week to detect what they are to leave them behind and you are ready to receive new ideas from the New Moon on Tuesday.

