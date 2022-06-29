Today’s horoscope, June 28, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In today’s horoscope, Tuesday June 28the new Moon is generated in Cancer for you to start a new period that will last for the next six months.

Therefore, I suggest you do the following ritual that will help you acquire the qualities of this sign. Among these, I can mention the ability to adapt, perseverance in relationships, calm judgment and good management of the economy.

For this, first define what you want to achieve and set the dates to achieve it in the next six months. Then, find a mirror the size of your face and write the goals you want to achieve with a marker. Do it feeling all your emotion because you will be embodying your vibration in the order.

When you are connected with the lunar energy, look at yourself in the mirror and while you read the statement. In this way, when looking at your face, you will be recording more in your unconscious what you want to achieve. Then put the mirror in a place where you can see it every day.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

Today, approaching midnight, the new moon begins in the sign of Cancer. As this happens in the area of ​​your horoscope that represents your family projects and the home you live in, you will feel within your soul that it is time to plan new goals related to these issues.

In addition, since the Cancerian influence is the demonstration of love and the intensity of affective bonds, it is convenient for you to apply these qualities in your process. Once you know the wishes to ask for, do the ritual that I explain in the introduction. Do it when you feel connected with the luminary and let yourself be carried away by the deep emotion that everything is already a reality.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

The new moon in Cancer begins to take shape around midnight. Particularly, in the sector of your horoscope in which you keep your memory and daily thoughts, as well as the negotiations with clients.

As the aforementioned sign is characterized by its ability to plan, you can develop this and materialize your goals about interviews and signing important contracts.

Put your orders in order and start preparing the elements of the ritual discussed in the introduction. When you feel connected with the lunar energy, begin to flow with your magic and allow yourself to feel the emotion as if you have already achieved what you wanted.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

Arriving at midnight the Moon begins its new phase in Cancer. With this cosmic event, a fundamental period begins for your sign with new economic ventures in which you will be able to develop a brilliant imagination and good management of Cancerian money. Especially if you are in the gastronomy, nutrition, childcare or property management fields.

The requests that favor you to make tonight are related to these issues and to improving your purchasing power. Therefore, prepare a list with them and gather the elements detailed at the beginning. Once you have everything, perform the ritual and let yourself be carried away by the magic and the power of attraction.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

For the only time in 2022, tonight’s new moon is generated in your sign, symbolizing a new six-month cycle. With this phase, you will feel a strong transformation inside you to improve your charisma, your aesthetics and your self-confidence. In this way, you will be able to increase who you are and some of your qualities such as calm judgment and great creativity.

Also the ability to forget and recovery power to start a new life. Once you have prepared the list of your requests to the Moon and you connect with its energy, do the ritual that I explain in the introduction, and let yourself flow through the magic. You will see that soon you will get what you want.

LEO HOROSCOPE

Around midnight today the New Moon begins to be generated in Cancer. She will be in charge of transmitting to you in a very profound way the ability that the aforementioned sign has to overcome the bad things experienced, be reborn from their experiences and start a new cycle. This will help you decide to get out of dependent relationships, addictions and negative habits for your health.

Therefore, it favors you to place orders related to these topics. Take advantage of this night and perform the symbolic act that I explain in the introduction. Prepare the list with what you want and once you feel connected with the magic, let yourself be carried away by your imagination.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

At midnight, the magic of the New Moon in Cancer process will take place, and with this event, your enthusiasm for making more wishes to the universe will grow. In addition, you will start a new period of six months related to your friendships and the projects you have with the media.

Especially, those in which you must put your high creativity and sensory intelligence. Therefore, here I advise you to make a list with your requests to carry out the ritual that I share with you in the introduction. Then, when you have chosen them and everything is ready, go with the flow and allow yourself to feel the emotion. This is how the magic will begin.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

Each year, the New Moon in Cancer announces that your birthday is just a few months away, creating a special time for you to plan the goals you want for that time and for the next six months.

Since this is generated in a sign characterized by its persistence, patience and calm judgment, it favors you to apply these qualities. In this way you can translate your wishes into your daily life; above all, those related to your professional career.

Tonight, perform the ritual that I explained in the introduction and ask for these new resolutions. Once you have everything ready to go, connect with the lunar energy and let the magic happen.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Arriving at midnight, the Moon prepares for its new phase in Cancer. This process symbolizes the beginning of a new six-month cycle that is accompanied by a lot of mental ability, creativity, persistence and great premonitions.

The orders that favor you to make according to your horoscope are those related to trips that you want to make, your goals abroad, immigration applications or university studies.

In tonight’s ritual, which I told you about at the beginning, connect with the energy of the luminary in question and, when you have everything ready, allow yourself to feel the sensation of having accomplished everything and let the power of magic act.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

Tonight the New Moon is generated in the Cancer sign. As this phase of the luminary begins a cycle of one hundred and eighty days in the area of ​​your life where you form one with others, whether in financial, love or sexual matters, it favors you to make requests related to these topics.

For tonight’s ritual, which I explain in the introduction, make a list of what you want; particularly, stating the relationship or income you want to achieve.

Keep in mind that here it is very important that you do each step feeling it from the depths of your heart and as if you have already achieved the results you want.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

The New Moon tonight is in Cancer, your complementary sign, and symbolizes a rebirth in matters related to your love and marital life. It also gives you an opportunity to improve them by developing other qualities in relationships such as loyal affection, family spirit and home stability.

For all this, it is convenient for you to carry out the ritual that I share with you in the introduction, focusing especially on these matters. Tonight, when you connect with that energy, prepare everything explained at the beginning to ask for your wishes. When you have chosen them and have everything ready, let yourself flow and allow yourself to feel in your heart the love that you really want to achieve.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

The New Moon in Cancer begins its process tonight in the area of ​​your horoscope that corresponds to work and health. It is here where you begin a new stage in which you must apply the qualities of the mentioned sign; for example, his perseverance, his protective empathy and the recovery power for a new start.

Therefore, it favors you to carry out the ritual that I share with you in the introduction; especially, focusing on the issues just mentioned. Around midnight, when you feel connected to the energy of the luminary, start preparing your mirror. Meanwhile, remember to feel everything as if you have already materialized the results you want.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

The area of ​​your life in which the New Moon in Cancer is generated this midnight is where your crushes are, the love you have to give and your desire to have children. It is there where it favors you to maintain the qualities of the aforementioned sign such as homely affection, overprotective empathy and a loving spirit.

It is in this sector where you start a stage of one hundred and eighty days full of novelties and alternatives to achieve what you want; Therefore, it is favorable for you to use the energy of the event that the luminary is experiencing in your favor and perform the ritual that I explained to you at the beginning. Tonight, when you feel connected with his energy, prepare everything indicated to ask for your wishes.

