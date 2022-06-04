Today’s horoscope, June 3, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In the horoscope todayFriday June 3the Universe surprises you with the good news of the direct path of Mercury. You will quickly notice this influence in the fluidity of your conversations because misunderstandings are dispelled and solutions to economic problems appear.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

As in recent days you have gone through many disagreements and discussions with your loved ones, with the passage of Mercury to your direct address, the time has come to clarify and resolve these issues. Particularly, to put order back in your life.

To this end, you are going to dedicate a large part of the day to analyzing how it is best to proceed in a situation of great emotional vulnerability; especially if you feel hurt or ignored.

You will also seek to know how it is better to deal with opinions that you do not like and, since you will have a clear mind, you will be able to reach the right conclusions.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Mercury, planet associated with your ideas and words, after three weeks is already on its direct path. With this influence you will recover your power of persuasion, get out of hesitation and be able to concentrate more on the issues that interest you to solve the problems generated in recent days.

In addition, you will perceive that you flow naturally giving explanations and making others understand you, this is because you manifest yourself clearly. All these circumstances make you happy because this is not usual for you, since your versatility when speaking makes you go through a thousand details without finishing the story.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

In the last week, Mercury has been retrograding through the area of ​​your horoscope related to what you bring from past lives. This influence may have motivated you to do regressions, to research psychology, and to learn how to meditate well. Now you have started your direct path.

You notice this in the clarity that your mind has to interpret and integrate everything investigated and share it with your closest acquaintances. In addition, you will be able to perceive that your level of understanding and perception are expanding, connecting you in a superior way with those around you.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

Mercury today begins its direct passage and, with this change of direction, your mind is once again very focused on controlling your accounts and credit cards, paying close attention to business issues and signing pending papers.

Take advantage of this vibration to resume renegotiations, business deals and meetings with clients that had been postponed due to retrogradation.

In addition, with this astral movement you will have the ability to better organize your time and work, take good definitions, as well as be alert to prevent mistakes.

LEO HOROSCOPE

In recent days, Mercury, the planet that represents your ideas, has been retrograding. But today it changes its direction and you will put all your attention on solving the problems that had been generated with that movement. With the mentioned influence, you will be able to carry out monetary transactions and sign papers with more peace of mind.

When dealing with different people on work matters, it will be very comfortable for you to understand what they want to communicate to you as soon as they say their first words. Since you will not need any more arguments, you will respond in a practical way and with the best solution.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

Today will be a favorable day for you, since Mercury begins its direct path and you will feel it in that your thoughts will be more positive and your mind is more organized. You will also notice that you recover your natural perception and once again you will be able to glimpse what other people really want to express to you.

With this influence in the horoscope, you will again reach your innate mental quickness and take advantage of the conversations by anticipating what they say. In this order of ideas, you will be able to see the problems from another perspective with several possibilities of solution and thus solve everything correctly.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

Mercury, the planet associated with communications and monetary transactions, is already in your direct path. If in the previous weeks you have gone through complications in bank accounts, business and payments of your insurance fees, it is now when you can solve them because everything will flow better.

Take advantage of this to organize your business meetings, request renegotiations of bank loans, call meetings for the signing of agreements and also to fix your taxes with your accountant. If you still have debts to collect, do this ritual to get a debt paid or to recover money.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Today Mercury begins its direct path and you notice that your relationships flow better. Anxieties due to altercations disappear and emotional and intellectual misunderstandings completely dissipate. It is now when you can clarify the problems that have arisen in recent weeks and close a cycle of anger.

The change of address of the communication star will also give you a lot of encouragement to spend more time with your family and friends. As the possessive part of Scorpio could make you exert pressure so that they spend more time with you, I suggest you not insist and leave everything in the hands of the Universe.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

Mercury resumes its direct path today and you will notice it in your work routine. You will perceive that there are no longer criticisms or observations from bosses, you can feel more secure at work, be more efficient and assume more commitments.

Additionally, those around you will easily interpret what you mean because you will express yourself clearly and they will decide to support you in your projects.

With the mentioned influence, you will also be able to keep your tasks and work neatly arranged. You will complete your tasks with total efficiency and speed and this will lead you to achieve good understandings with managers.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

With the change of direction of Mercury, the desire to stay active and the tranquility that everything will be fine are reborn in you. You feel motivated to assume your responsibilities again and this influence expands even more within you if the project or work depends only on you or if you are the leader of the group.

Even if you have to develop occupations that require a mental effort and keep it sustained for several days. It is quite a challenge for you to accomplish this successfully and it will even be very easy for you to overcome criticism, even more so if you do this ritual to maintain control with a very difficult person.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

The planet of communications today begins its direct path. With this change of direction of Mercury, you immediately notice a better fluidity in family conversations and you will consider that it is time to take care of yourself and put order in your internal, emotional and sentimental world.

As you need this clarity in your heart, you will analyze your current relationship to find out if you are still in love or if you no longer feel the same love. After you know this information, you will seek to reach an agreement, either to reconcile or to say goodbye. One way or another, you will be in harmony because you will do what you feel.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

Mercury, planet related to what you think, write and transmit, begins its direct path today. For this reason, it is very time to order your mind and program the June earrings with accuracy.

In addition, with this change of direction, the dialogues you have do not go through confusion and your facility to express yourself is increased; even on difficult topics or that you usually prefer not to comment on so as not to give rise to errors.

For all of the above, you will notice that each word said by you promptly reflects what you want to say, something that makes you feel more proud and sure of yourself.

