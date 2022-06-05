Today’s horoscope, June 4, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In today’s horoscope, Saturday June 4, Saturn, planet associated with your ambitions and material goals begins its retrogradation. With this movement, which lasts until mid-October, you will be reevaluating your goals and responsibilities to determine which one to follow and if you have to correct something.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

Saturn is the planet that shows you the stage of your life in which you are, that’s why its movements are very important. Today you start your retrograde path and everything will flow slower because it is time to do a review. This especially with the projects that you share with colleagues or those in which you contribute your knowledge for a common good.

The purpose of the aforementioned star will be for you to examine the resources you have to fulfill your tasks and if you have made a good contribution. In this order of ideas, in addition, it will make you reflect on your interaction with this group of people and see what you have to correct.

See also:

Aries weekly horoscope, from May 30 to June 5, 2022

Aries monthly horoscope for June

Aries 2022 yearly horoscope

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Saturn, the planet in charge of reminding you of your responsibilities, begins its retrograde path today and you will notice this particularly in those issues related to your ambitions and professional image.

In addition, these images and projections will begin to go through criticism that will make you question if you have something to change in the fulfillment of your tasks.

So you will go through a feeling of insecurity with your way of managing the work environment because you notice that there is a decrease in the power you thought you had. Keep in mind that it is not good to rush or press events, let Saturn manage the times.

See also:

Taurus weekly horoscope, from May 30 to June 5, 2022

Taurus monthly horoscope for June

Taurus yearly horoscope 2022

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

Today Saturn begins its retrograde path and with this influence for the next few months you will question the professional path and corresponding training that you have chosen. Days of evaluations arrive, of examining your goals and seeing if you feel sufficient and sure of achieving what you had proposed.

Like this movement in your horoscope, you will go through days of feeling frustrated or paralyzed when you see that you are not making significant progress or thinking that you have made a mistake in choosing your university career. On the other hand, you could get delays in pending legal proceedings.

See also:

Gemini weekly horoscope, from May 30 to June 5, 2022

Gemini monthly horoscope for June

Gemini 2022 yearly horoscope

CANCER HOROSCOPE

Saturn is the planet of karma and in recent months it has been influencing you to make a whole change in values ​​and assume your financial commitments with more responsibility, especially if you share your finances with your family.

Today the aforementioned star begins its retrogradation because it is time to learn some karmic lessons, being important that you know about the family soul and economic karma.

On the other hand, keep in mind that there may be problems in collecting the money that they owe you, for this I suggest you do this ritual so that they pay you a debt or recover money.

See also:

Cancer weekly horoscope, from May 30 to June 5, 2022

Cancer monthly horoscope for June

Cancer yearly horoscope 2022

LEO HOROSCOPE

During the day Saturn will start its retrograde path. This means that until mid-October it will make you rethink your love life and if you are with the person who corresponds to you by destiny or with the wrong one. You may also feel that it is getting harder and harder for you to overcome the problems in your relationships and recover the bonds of love.

Thus, hesitations will begin to arise in your heart, whether you are in the process of requesting marriage or divorce and if you should go ahead with this. To better guide you, I recommend knowing the three signs that you have found your soulmate and that he thinks of you, even if he is far away.

See also:

Leo weekly horoscope, from May 30 to June 5, 2022

Leo’s monthly horoscope for June

Yearly horoscope for Leo 2022

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

Since December, Saturn, the planet associated with maturity and commitment, has been testing you to see how well you handle your work tasks and how well you protect your body. Starting today and running through mid-October, it will go into retrograde, causing dullness and delay on these issues because you have something to learn.

With this influence you could go through frustrations seeing that the control or power you thought you had gained in your work is disappearing. In addition, in the commented period you will be required more efforts or you will be given tasks that you do not like, this will give you stress and health problems.

See also:

Virgo weekly horoscope, from May 30 to June 5, 2022

Virgo monthly horoscope for June

Virgo Yearly Horoscope 2022

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

Saturn, the planet in charge of giving karmic lessons, today begins its backward path. This is for you to make a count of the resources you have to fulfill both your material ambitions and your dreams of love and even of having children.

With this movement that continues until October, you will notice delays in these issues or lack of stability. They will be days of reflection and of measuring if you feel competent to carry out what you had proposed. Here you will have to make an effort to keep your hopes up and avoid the feeling of not finding someone to give all your love to.

See also:

Libra weekly horoscope, from May 30 to June 5, 2022

Libra monthly horoscope for June

Libra 2022 Yearly Horoscope

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Saturn is one of the most important stars and its movements are perceived with great precision; For this reason, today that it starts its retrogradation, you will notice that your daily life goes by more slowly. Especially, in everything related to your family, parents and children.

In this way, you will start a process of estimating the resources you have to materialize your ambitions and desires, for example, if you were thinking of buying a house or laying down your own roots. On the other hand, some of your parents could get sick and the aforementioned star will make you assume more responsibilities with the health of one of them.

See also:

Scorpio weekly horoscope, from May 30 to June 5, 2022

Scorpio’s monthly horoscope for June

Scorpio 2022 yearly horoscope

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

For months now, Saturn, the planet associated with your efforts, has given you a period of strong will and discipline so that you can learn more and perfect your knowledge. This with the purpose that you make a good practical use of what you have learned and ask yourself if you can continue studying in a committed way to materialize your goals.

Today the mentioned planet starts its retrograde path until mid-October and with this movement your learning and the signing of contracts could be delayed. On the other hand, your thoughts could be more negative or hopeless.

See also:

Sagittarius weekly horoscope, from May 30 to June 5, 2022

Sagittarius monthly horoscope for June

Sagittarius 2022 yearly horoscope

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

Saturn, ruling planet of your sign, since the beginning of the year is showing you the importance of forming a stable material structure, fulfilling your work commitments. Also, this influence makes you examine if you are doing the right thing to achieve your goals.

Today the aforementioned planet will begin its slow decline until mid-October and with this you will begin an evaluation process on your economy, if you have managed your money well and if you have the ability to reproduce it. It can also cause delays in receiving your income and making your payments.

See also:

Capricorn weekly horoscope, from May 30 to June 5, 2022

Capricorn’s monthly horoscope for June

Capricorn yearly horoscope 2022

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

Saturn, the planet related to karma, continues to pass through your sign. This being one of the most important periods of your life full of responsibilities so that you can build a more stable future. But today, the aforementioned planet will begin a slow retreat until mid-October and what you will notice is that everything will take longer.

You may feel disoriented, discouraged and your body may feel these influences decreasing its defense system and increasing your anxieties. It is now when you must review your capabilities to achieve your ambitions and make the necessary adjustments.

See also:

Aquarius weekly horoscope, from May 30 to June 5, 2022

Aquarius monthly horoscope for June

Aquarius yearly horoscope 2022

PISCES HOROSCOPE

Saturn, the star associated with the karma that you bring from past lives, is passing precisely through this sector of your horoscope, being a period of evolution in which all kinds of events come to you according to how you have acted previously. Today it will start its retrograde path until the beginning of October so that you can review and reorient your purposes.

You will be able to go through days of uncertainty, not knowing where to go next, and that you are losing the empowerment that you had achieved. All this process will bring you worries and can activate inherited diseases, so take better care of your body.

See also:

Pisces weekly horoscope, from May 30 to June 5, 2022

Pisces monthly horoscope for June

Pisces 2022 yearly horoscope

See also:

It’s Not You, It’s Your Horoscope: Why Every Zodiac Sign Ruins Their Relationships

Discover the true meaning of dreaming of your own death

Feng Shui tips to harmonize your bedroom

related video

This is the best stone for mental and spiritual balance