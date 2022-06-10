Today’s horoscope, June 9, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In the horoscope todayThursday June 9, Mars continues to exert all his influence and meets with Chiron and the Moon. From these vibrations opportunities will arise for you to close some wounds and find harmony within yourself.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

Chiron, in charge of activating old feelings of sadness, today crosses Mars and the Moon. On the one hand, this makes you remember the times someone rejected your affection and broke your heart. But, on the other, it tells you that it is not the time to continue staying in the past, but that you must close that stage and overcome it.

Through the aforementioned combination, you will be able to understand that the best way to do it is by telling your friends about this experience. You will see that, by sharing your experiences, your information will be useful to your loved ones and you will help them if they have already experienced something similar or it happens to them in the future.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

You are a very materialistic sign and to get more money you have long decided to work long hours. This situation does not give you much happiness because you feel lacking with the time you dedicate to your family. However, today you will have the opportunity to find that balance point with the astral network that Chiron, Mars and the Moon will build.

Surely, you will be able to arrange with your superiors new work schedules or distribution of your tasks, so that you can enjoy more time with your loved ones. In this situation I suggest you use this stone for mental and spiritual balance.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

Gemini is one of the signs with the greatest intellectual versatility. This is further activated today by the energetic web that you build between Mars, Chiron and the Moon. Such influence stimulates you to see what other people cannot perceive and this invites you to investigate more about the predictive arts.

In addition, it mobilizes within you the desire to help others, give them information and support them based on everything you have learned. For this reason, you will be looking to do tarot, rune and clairvoyance courses because you feel that this is your path to follow.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

For days you have been perceiving that you are not valuing yourself correctly and your self-esteem is falling rapidly. This is because Chiron and Mars trigger old memories of rejection. But today when crossing paths with the Moon, it will be a very different day.

Due to this important influence, you will perceive that it is time to get out of vulnerabilities, insecurities and fears that do not value and love you again.

Letting yourself be carried away by this energy, you will be able to trust yourself more, feel strong and decide that it is time to leave those sadness behind, and love yourself with all your might.

LEO HOROSCOPE

As there are few days left for the full moon in the Sagittarius sign, your emotions expand. Added to this, today is the confrontation between the Moon, the planet Mars and Chiron, an asteroid associated with the sad memories of your childhood or adolescence.

However, this is not the time to relive these situations, but to take advantage of the opportunity that the Universe gives you to repair family ties and start a new stage.

Talk to those you feel closest to and tell them what is happening to you, this way it will be easier for you to forgive. It also favors you to practice more Hoʻoponopono.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

You have been meditating and learning about your past lives for a long time. For this reason and very frequently, you go through circumstances that you think you have already experienced, but you did not understand why.

As Mars and the Moon oppose Chiron today, the qualities that you bring from other reincarnations, such as the power to heal through rituals and Reiki, will be awakened in you.

Surely, you had already noticed your powers; however, you did not dare to practice it. Take advantage of this influence to do it and also to learn more about the signs that they gave you the evil eye and how you can combat it.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

Today the Moon and Mars oppose Chiron, an asteroid that helps you heal your soul wounds and shows you how you can help heal the anguish of others. With this influence, your partner or a very close friend will approach you to confess their problems and ask for your advice.

It will be at that moment that you will understand that your words heal others. You will feel happy with this process, but you will also realize the great healing power that you have within you. Therefore, from now on when you advise, listen to the voice of your heart because you will give them the answers they need.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

For a long time, you have been rethinking your profession and vocation. However, today this is accentuated by the opposition that the Moon, Mars and Chiron will form.

With this synchronization, the universe is inviting you to get out of structured thoughts that only lead you to look for conventional jobs or professions; Above all, so that you look within yourself for what you really like to do.

By connecting with the depths of your being, you will have the ability to direct yourself with powerful Scorpio forces towards what you most like to dedicate yourself to and you will be happier.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

With the changes experienced in recent months, today the Universe advises you, through Chiron, Mars and the Moon, to open yourself to other types of experiences and that these are more esoteric or mystical. This in order to understand the events and thus adapt in a more appropriate way to the immediate future.

If you are attracted to the management of plants, tarot or lucid dreams, decide to deepen them. In this way, you will have the ability to discover in your inner teacher and increase the personal power that until now you had not known. Let yourself be carried away by this cosmic energy that benefits you a lot.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

Chiron, associated with the wounds of the heart that you find difficult to overcome, is today opposed to Mars and the Moon. This could reactivate the memory of painful experiences, and especially those that you have stored inside you for a long time and that you have not yet decided to remove from your interior.

Due to the qualities of the commented astrological combination, you will also have the opportunity to satisfactorily heal and close those stories. Take advantage of all this set of vibrations to connect with your heart chakra and get enough energy to forgive.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

The Universe always shows you different ways to solve problems and improve your mood. On this occasion, it does so through the synchronization of energies between Chiron, Mars and the Moon, the main scenario being influenced by your intimate relationships.

Keep in mind that it is these people who will give you the right help and advice to overcome the obstacles that concern you. In addition, they will show you that you are not alone, but that you have the affection and unconditional support of all of them who, in the face of any problem, will be with you.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

The Moon, Mars and Chiron today form an aspect in the Universe through which they influence issues related to your health. Due to this astrological influence, you will notice that your body has somatized through different symptoms and discomforts that you have not yet been able to heal.

On the other hand, as the asteroid mentioned in your horoscope also helps your healing, it will be giving you the opportunity to cleanse those anguishes and, at the same time, to get out of your stress. Particularly, putting into practice some alternative healing therapy.

