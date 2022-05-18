Today’s horoscope, May 18, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In it horoscope todayWednesday May 18the planets Mars Y Neptune They meet after two years. As this is a very strong event, I recommend you to be careful because it could cause you great discouragement and strong physical exhaustion.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

Today you could feel that your vitality is low and that the strength and energy that characterize your sign is diminishing minute by minute. Although you have been noticing for weeks that you no longer react so impulsively when something makes you angry, today you will not have enough courage to continue your daily tasks and responsibilities.

Additionally, you could feel a lot of weakness in your body, since it is very sensitive. Take care of your immune system because your tendency will be to exhaust yourself. So, to prevent it, I suggest you do these rosemary baths on the chakras.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

You love to enjoy the pleasures of life and that is why you constantly strive to expand your purchasing power. However, in recent weeks, you have been working even harder to also gratify those around you and make them happier.

For this reason, today you will go shopping, everything will seem insufficient for them and you will make large expenses. This is due to the union of Mars and Neptune in the sign Pisces which, on the other hand, gives you a lot of physical fatigue and lack of energy. For the aforementioned, it is important that you make an extra effort and recover.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

In recent days, Mars in its passage through Pisces has generated an alteration in your character, causing a great desire to quickly resolve different situations that afflict you. This influence has also led you to strive to control everything that happens around you.

However, today the aforementioned star meets with Neptune and all the strength and impulsiveness you had could crumble. You must be careful because you could get discouraged, resign yourself and let what has to happen happen. But if you do this, you will be abandoning your goals and letting yourself be won by exhaustion.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

The internal transformation that you are doing to increase your confidence in yourself has given you very good results because you already feel empowered. However, for your horoscope due to the strong influence of the union of Mars and Neptune in the Pisces sign, this energy will dissolve.

Therefore, today you must reinforce the techniques learned to get out of the limiting beliefs of failure. In addition, the high sensitivity that you will perceive in yourself could interfere with your decisions and for this reason it would be difficult for you to face the real world, since it produces escapist feelings.

LEO HOROSCOPE

As a good leonine, you have an expressive and strong character. But in recent months you have noticed that those around you, including your partners, react harshly to your determinations. These answers have generated a bad mood, but you have not shown it to maintain a better coexistence.

Today, due to the union of Mars and Neptune, you will demonstrate all this through reluctance and lack of hope in your purposes. Avoid putting your business aside because you have a defeatist and pessimistic tendency if you feel that you no longer have the strength to continue.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

For days you have been containing your reactions for not fighting with those around you. The mentioned is because you considered that the conflicts with them would be resolved, that everything would be smoothed out and that in this way you would solve the differences of opinions.

But today the Piscean energy that is responsible for lowering your defenses increases and you will feel exhausted by these situations. A crisis in your personal confidence will arise in you, which will make you abandon the attitude that you maintained so that everything was fine. For this reason, I recommend you take this day off and thus avoid more stress.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

Today, with the union of the planets Mars and Neptune in the sign Pisces, you may feel a lack of desire or ambition, as well as a great general discouragement. Additionally, it will seem to you that all the effort you make in general to advance and grow is pointless.

In this way, you could lead your life automatically and without any stimulus, this being a kind of automation. On the other hand, you could have a strong drop in the immune and emotional system, to overcome it keep in mind to do the most effective exercise for your zodiac sign according to your personality.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Scorpio is a sign that lives in a continuous rebirth and thus recovers from conflicts. This has led you to never give up; however, today, due to the union of the planets Mars and Neptune in Pisces, you will feel that much of your strength disappears.

Exhaustion could control you, especially from trying to maintain good relationships. Faced with this reluctance, you will decide to let a close person go from your life. Although you may think that it no longer makes sense to continue with certain relationships, I recommend you let this moment flow and review it later.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

Today Mars and Neptune come together in Pisces and, since it is not a very positive vibration for your horoscope, you could enhance each event and even more the people you meet. Your feelings could also deceive you and you will consider the other person to be perfect.

For this reason, you must be careful in love affairs and, before making a decision, I recommend you seek advice from other people who may have a more impersonal opinion. The events in general of this day may be imprecise because you will prefer to stay in a dream world instead of seeing the real thing.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

You are characterized by your concentration and perseverance to achieve what you want; even more so when you know that to achieve it you have to make an extra physical and mental effort. However, with Mars and Neptune coming together today in the sign Pisces, which creates a confusing vibration, you could be very confused.

You could also doubt your goals and have discouraging thoughts. In addition, you will feel a lack of drive to continue with your projects; above all, to continue with your commercial efforts. These sensations will not please you, but consider that it is temporary.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

The transit of Mars in the last month has given you a stronger character when you had to defend everything that you consider yours, be it your work or your material goods. It was a good experience for you to work more effectively.

However, today it unites with Neptune and you could feel discouraged about what has been said. On the other hand, you will feel physically and mentally tired, and your more competitive side will noticeably diminish. In this order of ideas, it favors you to try to recover quickly and consider that this is only for a few days.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

In recent weeks, the passage of Mars has raised your energy and has served to activate many of your goals. However, today everything can change because it unites with Neptune and you could feel discouraged and negative. This will last a very short time, but it is important that you know it; especially, to take better care of your health.

Therefore, keep in mind that it could increase your physical fatigue and appear old bodily discomfort. As mentioned, try to rest more, stop thinking about the results you want to get in life and give yourself this day to walk and relax.

