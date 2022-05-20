Today’s horoscope, May 20, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In today’s horoscope, friday may 20the Sun changes sign in the horoscope reaching Gemini so you can see life in a more versatile and positive way and make productive changes.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

During the afternoon the Sun will pass into Gemini and expand the influence of the sign, since Mercury and the Black Moon await it. As Gemini energy is active, fun and optimistic, during the next four weeks you will be willing to improve your whole life, from the physical and mental to the personal and family.

Your way of acting will be intelligent and cunning, because it will be easier for you to accept tasks and responsibilities. You will also notice that your ideas are more efficient, they will help you relieve tensions and better organize your life, in this way you will feel on a more stable basis.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Today the Sun enters Gemini, which means that during the next thirty days you must dedicate more time to everything started and renewed during the month of your birthday. As surely in this period, hopes have led you to promote various endeavors and you have given a strong boost to various purposes of your life.

Now is the right time when you can take more risks and add energy to each of these. On the other hand, with this Gemini influence in your horoscope, you will have the ability to show your innovative and original talent.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

After a year the Sun returns to your sign. You will feel like an overload of positive energy that reaches you, making your next four weeks the most important of the year. In addition to being birthday, it is time to give all your energy and boost your endeavors.

You will be living situations that will increase your confidence; above all, your optimism, making this moment a new starting point. To this end you can also make rosemary baths on the chakras. It is important that you have your own schedule with the goals you want to achieve within the next six months.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

There are stages during the year that are internal evaluation and programming because they are the prelude to the beginning of a better stage. Starting today and for the next four weeks, you will be going through this cycle and I recommend you put all the power of your intention into preparing new goals.

Put them into practice when you start your new personal year, which will be next month, but while it arrives, you have to choose what kind of life you want to have, where you are headed, and leave behind those impotence and anger, which are where you lose your energy. so as not to repeat it.

LEO HOROSCOPE

The Sun is already traveling through the Gemini sign, transmitting its shifting energy and eager to do many things to you. You will feel this through an impulse to order your priorities and prepare new goals because you will perceive that you need to make a change.

This solar influence also increases your creative and imaginative capacity, which gives you a high probability of success by standing out from the ideas of others. On the other hand, you will have more cunning to solve financial issues; especially, if you have to improve some type of business and make it more productive.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

The last few weeks you have been very happy and this served to charge you with positive energy and strength. Now that the Sun is already in Gemini and is approaching Mercury, you must use that energy that you integrated in those tense situations that may arise in the next thirty days.

Especially, in those that will be generated in your love relationship, when you feel that from your heart and your mind they take different paths. In addition, it is very important that you keep in mind that these days you should not promise what you cannot fulfill, since you will receive complaints for not doing so.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

The Sun is already illuminating the Gemini sign. By favoring and approaching Mercury passing through the same sign, you will quickly notice that your mental and rational stability is increasing day after day for the next four weeks.

This will lead you to make the most appropriate decisions and clearly know which is the way to reach your goals, as well as to improve your relationships with colleagues.

Regarding the latter, especially, you will have more clarity in knowing how to approach whoever suits you best and ask for the support you need. If you have to make a change at work, these are the best days to do it.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

With the passage of the Sun into Gemini, starting today and for the following weeks, you will receive a very strong vibration of versatility and agility that will motivate you to manage changes in your temperament.

As it approaches Mercury at the same time, it will benefit you to listen and analyze the different opinions of those around you and thus correct personal attitudes by keeping your mind wide open and well disposed.

In addition, the aforementioned influence will stimulate you to connect with your inner world and find new skills and talents that will lead you to change your way of thinking and expressing yourself.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

Today the Sun moves into Gemini and tells you that six months have already passed since your birthday and, according to the cycles of the Universe, it is a good time to review what started this time ago. As it is also approaching Mercury, during the next four weeks you will evaluate if you have to conclude something and what experience you learned.

To this end, prepare a list of new projects, write them down in your agenda and wait a couple of days to start them. Meanwhile, do not enter into conflict with anyone because it could lower your spirits, and if you need it, do this ritual to maintain control with a very difficult person.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

The Sun, which is already in Gemini and is approaching Mercury, generates great creative inspiration and a lot of breadth in your ideas, which will allow you to conceive complex and profound topics in a very dizzying way.

In addition, your extrasensory perception will increase and this will allow you to connect with others in a different way and sense what can happen in a few days. All of the above will ensure that faith, magic and reason are in a state of balance within you and your rationality is supported by a great mysticism that will manifest itself at every moment.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

Today the Sun will be moving into Gemini and together with Mercury will be activating this sign for the next four weeks. This will be a time to give your life a good rhythm, since everything will flow in a calm and favorable way.

It will also be important to maintain harmony in everything that surrounds you and in all your relationships, due to the fact that your happiness and well-being will allow you to take your joy everywhere.

As the good vibration that you will have inside will attract everything positive, new financial and even loving proposals will come to you. Remember that after receiving them, you must move forward immediately.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

Today you are receiving the benefits of the Sun transiting through Gemini, which together with Mercury adds agility and hope to your mind. With this influence, it will be easier for you to put more will on your part and maintain harmony in relationships.

For this, it also benefits you to approach those with whom you have fought or distanced yourself and do the ritual to reconcile with someone you love, since you will understand and feel in your heart that it is a moment of adding harmony and affection. Do not wait for them to look for you, do it yourself and open the door of your life to integrate them again.

