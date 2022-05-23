Today’s horoscope, May 23, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In it horoscope todayMonday May 23the planet Mars says goodbye to the sign Pisces after having visited him for the last six weeks and having manifested his energy by bringing out your most temperamental and irritable side.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

For six weeks, Mars, associated with your level of entrepreneurship, has been going through a sector of your horoscope in which you cannot express your feelings or the optimistic side of your sign. This could generate a lack of enthusiasm to communicate with your closest beings, since it is important for you to externalize your feelings and thoughts.

Beyond this, the commented aspect has left you with positive experiences, such as having more perseverance and understanding that sometimes it is better to look inside yourself first, review what happens to you and later say so.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

For the last six weeks, Mars, the planet associated with the ability to command and organize, has encouraged you to stimulate your ability to lead, be it by being a business or vocational guide. Therefore, you lived continuous circumstances that helped you motivate others to continue with their businesses and investments.

In these, you have discovered that you can channel an energy in you that leads you to be a good financial advisor. Everything mentioned above is what you must incorporate into your work, knowing that it is the last day of its influence.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

The energy of Mars, passing through the Pisces sign, has led you to manifest your instincts to excel in the professional field. You saw this manifested in your aspirations for power increased, as well as your desire to ascend and achieve a great increase in your earnings.

This turn that you have given to your ambitions and the security that you have gained to make your way, is what you must integrate in yourself to keep it in your life and achieve your purposes. In this way you will gain the ability to continue on this path and even more so if you rely on the ritual of blowing cinnamon to attract money, abundance and prosperity.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

The passage of Mars through Pisces has graced you by keeping you more mentally active. Therefore, in the last month and a half you have been doing more research on issues of internal, religious and spiritual development. In addition, you took new courses in advanced techniques related to your professional tasks.

All this acquired knowledge, as well as the desire to continue expanding your knowledge and practices, is what you must maintain as a structure of life. Also so that you can continue developing your personal and professional power when Mars changes signs tomorrow.

LEO HOROSCOPE

Mars, planet that motivates you to desire and seek what you want, for a month and a half, has been motivating you to be happy and find reasons to laugh. This influence has helped you change your bad mood, protests and days of sadness for others full of hope and joy.

You have also realized that gathering anguish is useless if you don’t do something to overcome them and you have learned to stay authentic without accumulating bad thoughts. Now you must integrate this to bring the love you want, before the said planet changes signs.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

Mars, related to irritations and irrational whims, has been opposite your sign for six weeks. With this influence you have been in a very bad mood and you have expressed your desire to argue with those close and dear to you, which surely led to strong confrontations.

Additionally, you have been requiring little dedication from them towards you and going through situations of jealousy and mistrust. From all these experiences it is convenient that you learn something; especially, to be patient with the attitudes of others and not protest so much.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

Today Mars, star of conflicts, begins to diminish its influence in the area of ​​your horoscope that represents your daily life, work and care of your body. With the mentioned movement, which has been maintained for the last month and a half, you transmit the thoughts of tension for your profession through impulsive reactions.

For this reason, you should also be careful with your aggressive actions with your clients and at times even with your own colleagues. Here I suggest you use the properties of garlic that help you get rid of bad energies.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Today Mars begins his farewell to Pisces, after having visited him in the last month and a half. In this period you have felt more energy and more physical strength to start each day with a great predisposition to effectively fulfill your work commitments.

In addition, in the time mentioned, you have been able to learn about financial speculation and generate your own businesses. It was much easier for you to concentrate on your purposes because of that revitalizing energy that circulated throughout your body. You have also learned to turn your thoughts around when you get in a bad mood and thus solve the problems.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

For six weeks now, Mars has been passing through the sign Pisces. While this aspect was maintained, your bad mood, irritations and anger increased, which you transmitted to your family or with whom you live. At this time, there were also days when other astral influences have taught you to control your reactions.

In this way you saw the priority of maintaining a very high vibration in the space you live in. As you have noticed the difference that you generate around you according to your mood, you have discovered that if you preserve your internal balance you will be able to be better with yourself.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

Mars is saying goodbye to Pisces, not to return until 2024. For this reason, it is important that you integrate the good experiences you have had in the last month and a half. In your horoscope, these experiences are associated with a new way of expressing yourself when speaking, since the Martian energy helped you combine sincerity with love.

In this way, you have sincerely expressed everything you felt through the sweetest and most affective words that served as a caress to the soul of the other person. This is what you should put into practice more often because it sweetens your soul.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

The star related to defense impulses and instincts when your ego feels hurt is Mars and it spent the last month and a half passing through the area of ​​your economic horoscope. For this reason, as soon as insecurity took hold of you, you felt that a way to feel stronger in front of others was to have more material goods.

With this impression, you launched new and ingenious businesses and felt self-confident and even more empowered. From these experiences, incorporate your concentrated and ambitious energy as something positive in you and thus you will not feel vulnerable again.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

Mars is already beginning to leave your sign after having visited you for the last six weeks. It is important that you keep this in your thoughts because, from the dynamism that you have felt, you will go through a great deceleration of that rhythm and you could even feel unmotivated.

On the other hand, surely in the aforementioned period, you have given your life a more renewing energy that led you to accept changes and resolve pending issues from long ago, faster than usual. Now is the time to integrate all this force and maintain everything started.

