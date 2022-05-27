Today’s horoscope, May 26, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In it horoscope todayThursday May 26, Venus from Aries approaches the Moon already in the process of last quarter. As a consequence, it is a good time to do an internal regeneration that will lead you to improve your quality of life.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

Today Aries is the most important sign of the zodiac due to the number of planets that transit it. Added to this is Venus and the Last Quarter Moon, being the best time for you to analyze and re-evaluate the attitudes and impulsive decisions you have made during the last six months.

For this reason, you need to have more firmness and confidence in yourself, since situations will arise that will make you take radical definitions. Before these, you could feel pressured. But if you look at everything from a broader perspective and check which of your goals you really reflect on, you will be able to decide.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Today is a day in which you could be unfocused by the union of Venus and the Last Quarter Moon in Aries. With this movement, you would feel far from reality and with the desire to focus only on your inner world.

Especially, because by not being aligned with the external, you could accept job challenges or unfavorable confrontations that would cause you anguish.

As the aforementioned lunar phase is associated with purifications and the reduction of problems, it is good that today you stay relaxed and use the sunstone to ward off sadness and anxiety from your life.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

Today Venus joins the Last Quarter Moon in the Aries sign, to reach the New Moon next week, being a good time for you to be relaxed, stay more in harmony and observe your emotions. Because of the above, you will be very sensitive and you will not like spending many moments alone.

Your desire will be to be with your friends and tell them what is happening inside you, as well as what you think. In this order of ideas, according to your horoscope, the most important thing for you will be the dialogues with them, since you will know how to listen to their opinions and recommendations.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

Venus joins the Last Quarter Moon, in its process of diminishing its brightness, and this movement is manifested in the development of your mission and vocation. According to this, this becomes a good time to look at your ambitions and consider the relationship between you, your goals and your emotional insufficiencies.

By checking that you are not in conflict with each other, you will also be questioning which path is the one that corresponds to you by destiny to be able to fulfill your life mission. Here it is essential that you ask yourself if you are ready to face others in case they do not support you.

LEO HOROSCOPE

As Venus passes through Aries today, it approaches the Moon in its Last Quarter phase. Thus, she is on track to reach the New Moon next week.

With this influence in your horoscope, you will be under a state of nerves and quite irrational anguish because inside you will have many desires to quickly start a very different stage.

For this start to be effective and useful to you, you must confirm what things bother you and what you need to feel at peace with yourself. This way you will be aware of your attitudes, which one you should correct and which one you should promote to improve your way of life.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

This time, Venus joins the Moon as it begins its Last Quarter phase in the sign Aries. With this movement, he is indicating that it is time to check the effectiveness of some of your determinations.

In this meditation, some rigidities could come to the surface and consider that with some close people or with someone in your family you have not been getting along lately.

As a consequence, you will resolve to spend more of your time analyzing and reviewing those conflicts and discrepancies with them. While you’re doing all this, I recommend doing these rosemary chakra baths.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

Today Venus is approaching the Moon already in its Last Quarter process and this movement has a very calming effect on you. You will control your strong temper and you will consider the events of the day in a very calm and objective way, avoiding any complication or conflictive interaction.

In case something worries or bothers you, you can let it go and analyze it at another time because you will choose to continue having a fluid and natural attitude. If you manage to stay like this, you will be able to direct your attention to everything authentic and pleasant that surrounds you and thus have a good and lovely day.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

While the Moon activates the Aries sign, begins its process of decreasing brightness and size to arrive ready for the New Moon of the following week, you have to minimize the problems and tensions in your personal relationships. In this process, Venus approaches and will increase your intuition.

Therefore, you will have a very clear idea of ​​what you have to do to strengthen yourself and feel motivated in order to rebuild or conclude the bond of union. For your horoscope, this will help you to be prepared and receive the positive sentimental changes that the New Moon will bring next Monday.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

Today Venus meets the Moon in the sign Aries. At the same time, the luminary begins the process of diminishing in size until it completely disappears on the new moon of the following week.

This whole process surrounds you with its very particular vibration and motivates you to rethink if you are really enjoying your life, what you are doing and who you are sharing it with.

With these answers, you will decide what changes and what corrections you have to make to improve your quality of life. You will also examine how you are preparing your heart for a new relationship.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

Today Venus is approaching the Last Quarter Moon in Aries in order to properly arrive at the new moon next Monday. As this is associated with the word let go, it favors you to begin an emotional cleansing through which you close situations that should no longer be with you.

This time, such cleansing is associated with doing your internal regeneration; of impressions, feelings and values. It is also the right time to assume your behavioral habits, see if you should leave any behind and gather strength to do so. In this way, you will be generating an entire internal transformation.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

Venus joins the Moon in the Last Quarter in the sign Aries. This process symbolizes in your horoscope that it is time to make a complete regeneration of your thoughts, beliefs and outdated concepts.

With this metamorphosis, you will have a better vision of your immediate future without there being rigorous dogmas or paradigms from the past that do not help you at all.

Keep in mind that the presence in your mind of beliefs and phrases that you unconsciously repeat can be the ones that stop or stop you the most. Therefore, it is good that you use this day to detect what they are, release them and give them to the Universe.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

Today the Moon from the Aries sign begins its Last Quarter process and its message is that something in your life must close. Especially, what is automated; therefore, it is also associated with the word unlock. This time, the lunar influence uniting with Venus is related to your purchasing power.

This itself will test your ability to achieve what you want; Consequently, a set of challenging situations will arise in which you will have to decide labor and financial issues. In this process, you will perceive your ability to break the limiting barriers between you and what you want to have.

