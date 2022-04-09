Today’s horoscope, Saturday April 9, 2022 | horoscopes
We present your horoscope for this Saturday so that you are aware of what awaits you in love, work and fortune during this Friday. In detail the predictions of the day in the horoscope sign by sign.
Today the internal and subconscious emotions can be totally against the actions of revolution and dissolution that must be taken to improve attitudes or qualities within each one as a person when the Moon is in Opposition with Pluto, so you have to understand this and seek to improve the internal aspects to be able to find a way to get those emotions out without competing or interfering with the dissolution work that has to be carried out.
Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn)
Capricorn with Pluto inside creates an Opposition with the energy of the Moon in Cancer, this will make it very difficult for the emotions and emotional desires of the signs of land: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn; they can manifest themselves in a positive and effective way and with this, sudden or negative manifestations of resistance to change by these signs occur.
Water signs (Cancer, Scorpion and Pisces)
Neptune and Jupiter in Pisces are an emotional and sentimental balm for the signs of Water: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces; so it is good ideas today to promote all kinds of activities that have to do with the emotional center to give it a very active and positive manifestation within the lives of these signs.
Air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius)
With the energy of the astrological part of Fortune from the sign of Libra; the signs of the triplicity of Air: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius; they will be able to enjoy artistic manifestations, very pleasant talks and very emotional and pleasant aesthetic projects with which they can enjoy and have a great time.
Fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius)
The Sun from the midheaven in Aries is a very powerful energy to be harnessed by the signs of Fire: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius; With this they will be able to manifest many activities and desires that these signs have inside and with it live a day full of action and effective performance within the passions that these signs have.
Lucifugo Rofocale, a demonic case from Colombia, Part 3