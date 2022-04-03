Today’s horoscope: Sunday, April 3 for all signs – Today’s horoscope

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Cobie Smulders, 40; Adam Scott, 49; Eddie Murphy, 61; Alex Baldwin, 64.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: take control. Be aware of others and what they do, but don’t follow them without a good reason. Reflect on what works for you, and follow a path that brings you knowledge, experience, and sharpens your skills and attributes. Strive for perfection, and put everything in its place. Look inside and change what needs a makeover. Positive thoughts and actions will push you in the right direction. Their numbers are 3, 14, 19, 22, 34, 39, 44.

FOR THOSE BORN ON THIS DATE: you are resourceful, pioneering and persistent. He is genuine and cautious.

0ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a breather and share memories with someone you love. A change of pace will help you decide your next move. Peace of mind is the goal, and creating happy memories will bring you closer to someone you love. ***

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you act in a hurry, you will miss an opportunity. Spend more time discovering what life has to offer and what you can do with your attributes to gain ground or achieve the happiness you desire. You have more options than you think. ***

0GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Find out what you’re worth and stick to your plan. You owe it to yourself to do what makes you look, feel, and be your best. Don’t let a change someone else makes steal the credit or ruin your plans. Nurture a meaningful relationship. ***

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take advantage of whatever comes your way. Rearrange your day to accommodate someone or something that may give you the opportunity to explore something new and exciting. A financial gain or gift will come from an unexpected source. ****

0LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get a grip on your emotional habits and responses. An intelligent approach to what others say or do will give you the edge you need to persuade others to see things your way. Personal growth, health care, and romance are highlighted. **

0VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Collaborate and make things happen. A change will help renew his lifestyle, giving you more time to spend with his loved ones. It’s time to look at life and what you want through a different lens. Get involved and get involved. *****

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Expand your perspective, friendships and hobbies, not your budget. Living within your means will relieve stress and encourage you to enjoy life’s little pleasures, like nature and other affordable wonders. Think more about personal benefit, love and health care. ***

0SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Control your emotions as soon as they arise, and avoid getting into an argument with someone close to you. Be a good listener and offer unique suggestions. Be willing to compromise and share what you have to offer, there will be progress. ***

0SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen to the sad stories, but don’t feel like you have to cover up someone else’s mistake. Set standards and expectations that are achievable, and be accountable for the outcome. A meeting with friends or family will be enlightening. ***

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Memories will shed light on a situation you are facing. Don’t argue a point of contention when it’s better to look at the big picture and focus on the best way to get to your destination. A change at home will relieve stress. *****

0AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Review what you have to offer, and update your resume, website, or presentation to represent the direction you want to go. Make a concerted effort to do the work yourself to avoid putting yourself in a vulnerable position. Personal improvement is encouraged. **

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll be craving a change, but before you begin the process, find out what’s required and follow the proper protocol. How you handle bureaucracy will determine your success. It can be unique and stay within budget. Follow the rules and regulations. ****

1 star: avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can do it, but don’t trust others. 3 stars: focus and you will reach your goal. 4 stars: aim high; start new projects. 5 stars – nothing can stop it; go for the gold medal.