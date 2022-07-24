Today’s horoscope: Sunday July 24 for all signs – Today’s horoscope

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Anna Paquin, 40; Summer Glau, 41; Jennifer Lopez, 53; Kristin Chenoweth, 54.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: he’s hip and ready to make his mark. Playing tough will help him get what he wants and encourage him to take what belongs to him. Leave nothing to chance. The opportunity is obvious, but temptation and waste can get in your way. Don’t let “easy come, easy go” dictate what comes next. Accuracy, detail and experience are required. Their numbers are 7, 10, 18, 27, 31, 38, 44.

FOR THOSE BORN ON THIS DATE: you are perceptive, wise and generous. He is inventive and persistent.

0ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider moderation, regardless of what’s going on around you. Protect yourself against manipulative people and tempting sales pitches. Say no to what you don’t need in your life. Don’t let anyone cost you personally or financially. ****

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone will step in for you if you’re confused or unsure of your next move. Don’t panic or let others see you react in fear. Stand up and take ownership of your intentions. He has a lot to gain by going ahead. ***

0GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Wait, gather the data, and analyze your next move. Staying in control will help you tailor situations to fit your plans instead of adjusting them to other people’s whims. An optimistic attitude will win you favors. ***

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Slow down, relax and enjoy. Don’t let drama and bad behavior ruin your day. Focus on health, fitness, and emotional well-being to feel grounded and at peace with yourself. Choose love over chaos. ***

0LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You know how to get your way, but if you let temptation get the best of you, you’ll fall short. Stay focused and diligent in getting to where you want to go mentally, emotionally, and financially. Don’t let your guard down. ****

0VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep emotions out of your decision-making. A clear mind will help you see what is possible. Don’t rely on others to give you all the information. Make complete plans before implementing adjustments. Do what offers more for less. **

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Recognize what you have to offer and what you love to do most, and head in that direction. Don’t spend on things that can’t help you get ahead financially. Keep your mind open, your wallet closed, and your eyes on your target. *****

0SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Ignore negative comments and walk away from people who get in your way. Assess your situation and what you want to do, then make it happen. Be quiet, prepare seriously, and make your mark with actions, not words. ***

0SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will be hard to control, and you risk being gullible if you’re not sure what you want or how to get it. Don’t be afraid to abstain if you’re not ready. Time is on your side; relax and watch. ***

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get information in writing. Mistakes happen when you rush or don’t take the time to check the facts. Ask questions, be bold and do things your way. If you want to change, be the one to start the process. The romance is on the rise. ***

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Work on self-improvement and forget about trying to change others. People may or may not fit into your plans. Strive to do what makes you happy, and everyone will want to be around you. Make your house your castle. *****

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get out there, try something new, and engage in hobbies that improve your skills, challenge you physically, or foster romance with someone special. Use your imagination, be resourceful when helping others and create positive change. **

1 star: avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can do it, but don’t trust others. 3 stars: focus and you will reach your goal. 4 stars: aim high; start new projects. 5 stars – nothing can stop it; go for the gold medal.