Today’s horoscope: Sunday, July 3 for all signs – Today’s horoscope

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Olivia Munn, 42; Andrea Barber, 46; Tom Cruise, 60; Montell-Williams, 66.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Put your energy into something concrete. Focus on making things better for yourself, your loved ones, and the causes you care about. Sign up for something, participate and make a difference. If you offer your services, skills, and time, you will get more than you give in connections and opportunities. Leave nothing to chance and live within your means. Their numbers are 5, 16, 24, 29, 36, 41, 44.

FOR THOSE BORN ON THIS DATE: you are expressive, unique and innovative. He is tolerant and capricious.}

0ARIES (March 21-April 19): Work with what you have to build a solid foundation. Put your heart and soul into the people and things you care about, and you will excel. Sharing your intentions with someone you love will lead to a strong bond. *****

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Change only what is necessary. Keep the peace by avoiding situations that make you feel uncomfortable. Reset your goals and collect the information that will help you incorporate what you enjoy doing into your daily routine. Be a leader not a follower. **

0GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An idea you have will help you move forward. Prepare a proposal and a list of people who have something unique to offer. An impromptu meeting will lead to delicate discussions and an exciting plan. The romance is on the rise. ****

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do something that challenges you physically and mentally. Including a family member, romantic relationship or good friend will foster team spirit and plans that lead to a vibrant and healthy lifestyle. Personal growth will happen once you hit your stride. ***

0LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An energetic plan will challenge you and help you make positive changes in your life and in what you pursue. Don’t settle for less when you can have so much more with a little effort and love in your life. ***

0VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do what you’re passionate about and make a statement that stands out. Socialize, network and interact with people who inspire and motivate you to use your skills and qualities for a good cause. Don’t slow down. ***

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a step in a new direction. Talk, share your thoughts and find who wants to help. Don’t let anger or disappointment wash over you if someone decides not to join you. Go ahead, enjoy and reap the rewards. ***

0SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Follow the rules and make adjustments as needed. Find a way to make a difference for someone you love. Setting a good example will help you unite your loved ones. Honesty and integrity matter. ****

0SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be positive and do your best to make others smile. A kind word, a gesture or an offer will open a conversation that will encourage you to start something new. Consider how to use your space to fit what you want to accomplish. **

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Relax and do something to improve your surroundings or your relationships. Evaluate your routine and consider what you can do to avoid overdoing it. Hang out with people who lead a healthy lifestyle and offer great advice. *****

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you’re worried about something, don’t hold back; speak up and clear things up. Take stock of his life, what he has accomplished, and what he wants to do next. Make a plan and share your intentions with someone you love. Romance is encouraged. ***

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t let the little things get to you. Stay focused on what’s important and stay away from confusing or uncomfortable situations. Take better care of your health and reputation. Someone will cheat on you if you give them a chance. ***

1 star: avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can do it, but don’t trust others. 3 stars: focus and you will reach your goal. 4 stars: aim high; start new projects. 5 stars – nothing can stop it; go for the gold medal.