TODAY’S HOROSCOPE: These are the predictions for your sign on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

ARIES (March 21 – April 20).

Your family will ask you for help in a very direct way, and you will have no excuse to offer to get out of the way, you will have no choice but to pitch in. You will lack some time to fulfill all your responsibilities.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 20).

Someone in your family environment is meddling too much in your life as a couple; You will be forced to set limits if you do not want to end up single. At work, you will find the support of your collaborators with an important economic issue.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21).

At the end of the day, the loved one will be by your side to live and share very intense moments. You will not spend the time in anything other than thinking about her. All your energy will be put in your areas of intimacy.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22).

You will be in the front row of the starting grid at all times. Unintentionally, you will occupy a central place at all times. Your image, your poise and your security today may have a lot to do with it. You will have the facility to recover quickly from an illness.

LEO (July 23 – August 22).

Although they present you with some miraculous product to pay off your debt with the extra kilos, it is not the right time for experiments. If you really decide to lose weight, visit the doctor and follow a healthy diet.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 21).

You will be the target of a person who intends to get something from you, but if it is the sentimental field you will not have much to think about, because today your head will be aware of other more important things. Act with your head.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 22).

Disgust for a badly closed operation will mean that you are not completely focused on the activities that you have to do today, although luck will accompany you to get out of everything, except if you have a partner and want revenge.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21).

Sentimental matters will not improve until you manage to share your time better and enjoy it with that special person, before they get tired and start looking for better attention.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 22).

You will need to catch up on some aspects related to your professional performance in which you may show a little delay in times of change and development in your company or your business model. Get to it now, the stars are with you.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 21).

A very busy day, in which, however, it will be difficult for you to do something profitable. In general, you will have a lot of energy wasted for little positive results. Bad day to start new business paths.

AQUARIUS (January 22 – February 21).

It is important that you clarify the contradictions that you exhibit in your relationships with the family. It is urgent that you do so because the smooth running of an inheritance or some business in which you will be included may depend on it.

PISCES (February 22 – March 20).

Perhaps your intuition is not at its best, and that shows right away. At work you will feel that you lack initiative and creativity. At home you will not be the problem in proposing solutions to the most everyday problems.