Today’s horoscope: Thursday April 14 for all signs – Today’s horoscope

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Abigail Breslin, 26; Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45; Antwon Tanner, 47; Brad Garrett, 62.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: this year your ingenuity can help you overcome obstacles. Think outside the box, be innovative and be willing to do things differently. Channel your energy into something that brings great rewards and gives you the most satisfaction. Not fixing for less when you direct your effort and discipline will help you transcend your expectations. Give your all and you will get what you deserve. Their numbers are 2, 13, 19, 28, 32, 36, 47.

FOR THOSE BORN ON THIS DATE: you are intuitive, emotional and resourceful. He is persistent and charismatic.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Strive until you reach your destination. His tenacity will be unbeatable, giving him the edge he needs to do things his way. Don’t hold back when you have so much to gain. Seize the moment; put your plans into action. ***

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t take anything for granted. Question anyone who makes ambiguous promises. There is likely to be a hidden agenda about sensitive situations. Proceed cautiously, be realistic, and only make a change if you are in control of the outcome. *****

0GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Ignore what’s going on around you and go about your business. What you manage to achieve is essential to maintaining your position, reputation and status. Keep your word and put your energy where it counts. **

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A positive change in your home will lift your spirits. Do the best you can to increase the comfort and tranquility of your surroundings, and to surround yourself with people who put a smile on your face. Incorporate what makes you happy into your daily routine. ****

0LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be specific when dealing with friends, family and colleagues. Don’t underestimate what someone else can do, and share only the information you feel is necessary. A disciplined attitude and a little pressure will help you make your plan a reality. ***

0VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out of your comfort zone and expand your mind. New ideas will help you bring about positive change. Accept what life has to offer, and put your soul and life into something that moves you emotionally, spiritually, or physically. ***

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Recognize your power and put it to the test. Focus on your activities. Rearrange your space to suit your needs and encourage your success. Don’t bend under pressure or give in to someone who refuses to compromise. ***

0SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Observe what others are doing, and choose to improve your level. Use your imagination, and some options will come up that can help you get past someone trying to dominate or push you around. Personal improvement will turn out better than anticipated. ***

0SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Show discipline and resolve when dealing with people who are permissive or manipulative. Focus on what you think is important, and team up with people who are as proactive as you are. What you achieve will set the tone for what is to come. ****

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Good luck is headed your way if you invest in what you have and what you want. Discuss your plans with someone you respect, and make a change that will improve your lifestyle and encourage you to reduce debt and relieve stress. *****

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful where you put your money or possessions. Someone will be eager to talk him into something he doesn’t need. Focus on what you have instead, don’t make unnecessary costly changes. Hard work will bring the best earnings. ***

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Juggle the things around you so you can fit everything you want into your day. When it comes to sensitive issues, a diplomatic approach will help you avoid debate. With a little charm, you’ll go far. Romance is in the stars. ***

1 star: avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can do it, but don’t trust others. 3 stars: focus and you will reach your goal. 4 stars: aim high; start new projects. 5 stars – nothing can stop it; go for the gold medal.