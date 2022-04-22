Today’s horoscope, Thursday, April 21, 2022 | horoscopes
We present your horoscope for this Thursday so that you are aware of what awaits you in love, work and fortune. In detail the predictions of the day in the horoscope sign by sign.
Today certain tensions are unleashed between the intellectual part and the active part of people since with the strength of Mercury and Uranus in Taurus being affected by Saturn and Pluto from Aquarius and Capricorn respectively, it is very likely that there are certain ideas that do not combine well. and that when taking them into action they do not give the adequate results.
Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn)
The conjunction of Uranus and Mercury within Taurus is a great enhancement of the intellectual, mental and expressive qualities within the signs of Land; Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn; which can today improve their ways of being and interacting with others and obtain what they want from these interactions.
Water signs (Cancer, Scorpion and Pisces)
The Stellium made up of Jupiter, Venus, La Fortuna and Neptune within the sign of Pisces, for the signs of Water: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces; It will be something very beneficial and productive with which they will be able to improve all kinds of internal and even spiritual energies in order to be very affective but precise in the way they demonstrate their most sensitive parts of their beings.
Air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius)
Saturn in Aquarius generates a Square with the energy of Mercury in Taurus, this will create certain dissonance between the mind and the structures or conservative norms that exist in the lives of the signs of Air: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius; which are not going to flow at all well through these limitations and conservative ideologies.
Fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius)
the signs of Fire: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius; When the Sun is changing signs to Taurus, they remain disconnected with the planetary energy, so it will be very useful for them to learn about emotions, the mind and the physical in their lives and with this, be able to improve as beings and the interactions that they have. have with others.