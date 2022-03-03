Today’s horoscope: Thursday, March 3 for all signs – Today’s horoscope

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jessica Biel, 40; Julie Bowen, 52; Toneloc, 56; Jackie Joyner-Kersee, 60.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: call on all your resources. Be a leader, and incorporate your experience, knowledge and skills to improve your life and your future. Consider the possibilities, and aim to make your dreams come true. Opportunity knocks at the door, and being ready to take the plunge and take advantage of whatever comes your way will pay off. Romance, personal growth, and self-improvement are highlighted. Their numbers are 8, 12, 19, 27, 31, 38, 42.

FOR THOSE BORN ON THIS DATE: you are charismatic, outgoing and fun. It is original and mysterious.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): keep your secrets to yourself. Sharing too much information will bring problems to your relationship with someone in a position to influence your future. Complete the paperwork to avoid a fine or loss. A discrepancy will leave you at a disadvantage. ***

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change in someone’s attitude will put you in a good position regarding your plans. Emphasize the differences you want to make and how you can achieve your goal. You will get the help you need. Celebrate with someone you love. ****

0GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t trust what others say they can do or offer you. Think for yourself and proceed with your plans, despite the temptation. Intelligence and practicality will help you move forward; it is not an idea that someone presents to you. **

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make a plan and carry it out. You can bring about a change that will improve your chance of moving forward. Expand your mind, experience, and skills to qualify for a position you’re excited about. Take a chance. Romance is encouraged. *****

0LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Avoid putting yourself in a compromising position. Keep your thoughts to yourself, and don’t sign up for something that is foreign to you. Take care of unfinished business before you decide to start something new. Put your needs first. ***

0VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It’s up to you to make a change. Trust your instincts, and follow your heart. Enhance a meaningful relationship by spending quality time nurturing and building a stronger connection. A lifestyle change looks promising. Romance is in the stars. ***

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Review all of your options and consider what is possible, affordable, and beneficial in the long run. Don’t hide, just because you don’t know how to say no. Leaving for tomorrow is the enemy when trying to reach your destination. ***

0SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Leave everyone guessing until you’re ready to make your move. Explore the possibilities of changing your residence, lifestyle or address. When you allow your creative side to take over, you will develop a plan that will take you on an adventure. ***

0SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Proceed with caution. Someone will be eager to make you look bad or take advantage of you. Choose your words carefully, and don’t make promises you don’t want to keep. Go ahead and focus on what’s best for you. **

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you set out to achieve your dreams, you will find a way to reach your goal. Being flexible will help you adapt to changes that are necessary for what you are trying to accomplish. Romance will improve your day. ****

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Expect contradictions and be ready to respond with truth and planning. Control situations before someone else tries to take over. Respect others, but don’t let them walk all over you. Do what gives you joy and peace of mind. ***

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t let bureaucracy slow you down. Double check to make sure all documents are ready to avoid any mishaps. Take the initiative by putting your ideas and plans into play. New beginnings are within reach; all you have to do is make them happen. ***

1 star: avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can do it, but don’t trust others. 3 stars: focus and you will reach your goal. 4 stars: aim high; start new projects. 5 stars – nothing can stop it; go for the gold medal.