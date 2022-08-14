Today’s horoscope: Tuesday, August 9 for all signs – Today’s horoscope

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Adelaide Kane, 32; Anna Kendrick, 37; Gillian Anderson, 54; Hoda Kotb, 58.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: consider your strategy and be receptive to suggestions. How you conduct your life and treat others will influence the outcome. Anger won’t win you favors, but putting your energy into something you believe in or want to do will make you feel good. If you are true to your beliefs and use your abilities judiciously, you will reach your destination. Their numbers are 4, 8, 13, 27, 33, 43, 49.

FOR THOSE BORN ON THIS DATE: you are passionate, flexible and creative. He is outgoing and opportunistic.

0ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put your emotions on the back burner and do what’s right. Don’t let your emotions get the better of you and lead you astray. Don’t let other people’s changes ruin your plans. Go ahead with what makes sense to you. Persist and conquer. **

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t be your own worst enemy. By ignoring the negativity, he will find a different way to use his abilities to conquer his fears. Instead of helping someone else achieve a position you want for yourself, be the one to move up. Do what is best for you. *****

0GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You have the drive and strength to reach your goal. Take ownership of how you present what you want others to experience. His hands-on approach will give you an extra boost to keep going. Don’t underestimate your willpower to win. ***

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The extra details will be worth it. Pay attention to what others say and do and you will discover what is missing to make the difference between getting things done on time or not reaching your goal. Dance to your own beat. ***

0LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Broaden your perspective and ask questions; the possibilities you find will be endless. Trust and believe in your ability to get things done and learn along the way. Show compassion and you will receive the same in return. ***

0VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Say something and put an end to a troublesome situation. Do not enter into joint ventures or split an expense that is not as applicable to you as it is to someone else. Take charge, make a positive change and relax. *****

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Proceed with caution. How you treat your peers or the people he lives with will determine who includes you in his plans. Criticize less. Curry favor with those who matter by doing things willingly. Say no to temptation. **

0SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emphasize how much your relationships mean to you. When it comes to doing things that require help, getting along is half the battle. Don’t promise anything or take on any responsibilities that will affect the time you’ve already allotted for something else. ****

0SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend more time at home or with friends or family who offer sound advice and practical help. Don’t trust anyone who is all talk and little action or who tries to manipulate you into changing the way you think, live or act. ***

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a temporary change if necessary. Don’t let anyone tell you how and what to strive for. Speak up, live up to their standards, and follow your heart. Romance will improve your personal life. ***

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stand firm, but don’t lose sight of what’s important to others. You will eliminate friction if you are willing to give others the freedom you want for yourself. Take care of your personal business. Don’t change what doesn’t need a change. ***

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll get help, but it won’t be cheap. Expect to give something back, you’ll earn respect and find a workable solution to additional concerns. Networking will lead to new possibilities. A verbal contribution will confirm your place. ****

1 star: avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can do it, but don’t trust others. 3 stars: focus and you will reach your goal. 4 stars: aim high; start new projects. 5 stars – nothing can stop it; go for the gold medal.