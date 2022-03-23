Today’s horoscope, Tuesday March 22, 2022: predictions for work, love and fortune | horoscopes

We present your horoscope for this Tuesday so that you are aware of what awaits you in love, work and fortune during this Friday. In detail the predictions of the day in the horoscope sign by sign.
Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn)
Uranus from Taurus creating a Square with Mars in Aquarius is going to generate certain tensions regarding innovative ideas and the ways to express and manifest them, so the signs of Land: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn; they could have difficulties to be able to carry out those ideas that are fluttering in their heads, which are very original and creative but lack possibilities of manifestation.
Water signs (Cancer, Scorpion and Pisces)
With the Stellium made up of Neptune, Mercury, Jupiter and Fortune from the sign of Pisces; the signs of Water: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces; They are going to be able to improve very emotional aspects that through very good opportunities they will be able to express and thereby release a lot of negative energy that they could have stored for a long time.
Air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius)
The energy of Saturn, Venus and Mars from the sign of Aquarius is going to generate a lot of order and structure in the ideas that the signs of Air: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius; they will have regarding their emotions and how to express them appropriately; which they can achieve if they are realistic and disciplined with what they want to manifest tangibly.
Fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius)
The Sun from the sign of Aries generates a Trine with the energy of the Moon from Scorpio and with it the projects and aspirations of the signs of Fire: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius; They can improve and connect very well with their internal and emotional desires and with this, be able to have powerful initiatives that can transform their lives.