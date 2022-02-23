Today’s horoscope: Wednesday February 23 for all signs – Today’s horoscope

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Dakota Fanning, 28; Niece Nash, 52; Kristin Davis, 57; Patricia Richardson, 71.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: this year put pressure on urgent matters to avoid mishaps. Staying on top of your plan’s progress is your ticket to success and personal freedom. Calculate and place your money where it gives you the best return. Don’t put others first when that can negatively affect something important to you. Strive to finish and perfect. Live life your way. Their numbers are 9, 15, 22, 24, 37, 40, 46.

FOR THOSE BORN ON THIS DATE: you are energetic, singular and demonstrative. He is persuasive and charming.

0ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put aside your differences and focus on what’s important and how you can reach your goal. Connect with people who offer information in areas where you don’t know. Combining your skills and knowledge with those of others will achieve the best results. *****

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be careful who you trust when dealing with sensitive matters. Someone will make assumptions and offer an exaggerated opinion. Make the preparations yourself. Be witty, direct, and cautious about how you proceed. Actions speak louder than words. ***

0GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You can put things together by investigating your target. Don’t trust what others tell you; First-hand information from an expert will ensure you get things right and avoid a potentially costly failure. Trust your ability to do what is necessary. ***

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do the work yourself; if you have someone else, you will be disappointed with the results. Speak from the heart, be honest and fair, and don’t be afraid to express how you feel to someone you love. Romance is encouraged. ***

0LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Socializing a little will lift your spirits, but if you overdo it, you’ll pay the price. Put a limit on spending, and stick to healthy choices that benefit you mentally, physically, and emotionally. Share ideas and plans with someone special. *****

0VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stick to the truth or be prepared to explain any discrepancies. Choose your words carefully, and be prepared to support whatever gestures you make. Change can be positive if you do it right. Keep those affected by your plans up to date. **

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be bold and express your true feelings. Share ideas, network and make plans. Accepting something that is profitable will increase your knowledge and experience, and encourage you to reevaluate your options. Take control instead of being controlled. ****

0SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): What you want to do and what you need to do will conflict. Stop fretting and set a schedule that works for both of you. It’s up to you to configure things to suit your needs. Be original and have faith. ***

0SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t be fooled by situations of emotional manipulation. Know when to say no or walk away from situations and people that are not in your best interest. Use your intelligence to get through encounters that can affect your well-being. ***

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make decisions before someone else makes them for you. View change as a learning experience, and approach situations with an open mind. A singular offer will have more substance than you think. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to change your address. ****

0AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sensitive issues will come up, but consider the consequences before you get caught up in something that is someone else’s fault. It’s okay to let go and focus on something that interests you or benefits you personally. Protect your emotional well-being. **

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take charge and take action. The difference you make will attract attention and support to continue with your plans. Use your wits, strength, and courage to do what you feel is right. The people you help will show gratitude. *****

1 star: avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can do it, but don’t trust others. 3 stars: focus and you will reach your goal. 4 stars: aim high; start new projects. 5 stars – nothing can stop it; go for the gold medal.