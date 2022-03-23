Today’s horoscope: Wednesday March 23 for all signs – Today’s horoscope

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Michelle Monaghan, 46; Keri Russell, 46; Catherine Keener, 63; Chaka Khan, 69.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: set limits and participate in something that is profitable. Prepare a financial strategy to make sure you stay comfortable and secure so you have adequate time to do something that makes a difference. What you do to improve your community and your personal life will give you peace of mind and the will to stay on the path you have chosen. Nurture meaningful relationships. Their numbers are 8, 12, 19, 23, 35, 38, 41.

FOR THOSE BORN ON THIS DATE: you are intuitive, creative and reflective. It is expressive and charming.

0ARIES (March 21-April 19): Connect with someone who can help you stand out, and you’ll gain insight on how to work your way into an exciting position. Don’t wait for things to arrive; take control and do your part. The change starts with you. *****

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t question what you will do. If the way is clear, take advantage of it, but if it isn’t, back up. Keep life simple and your plans feasible. Don’t let emotional situations push you to be permissive. Know your limits. ***

0GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be original without being impractical. Proceed using common sense. You will recognize when situations and suggestions are not worth your time or money. Put your strength where the value increases. A change of heart will lead to peace of mind. ***

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An emotional response will not help you get your way. Look for the good in everything and everyone, and make optimistic suggestions. Do your best to make a difference and be part of the solution, not the problem. ***

0LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Thoughtless behavior won’t impress anyone, but a kind gesture will draw the people you love into your circle. Assess who’s behind you and you’ll notice the changes needed to put you on a positive path. Personal growth and love are encouraged. *****

0VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on changes that will improve your life and relationships. Channel your energy into the things that make you happy, and that will relieve stress and encourage you to fit more of what you love into your daily routine. ***

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do the work yourself; if you allow others to do things your way, you will be disappointed. Be passionate about your beliefs and dedicated to the causes you care about and the people you love. Don’t overspend to impress someone. Romance is favored. ****

0SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put yourself in someone else’s shoes and reconsider your next move. You can bring about positive change without disrupting or challenging someone’s beliefs. Care about what you do, and give others the freedom to do as they please. ***

0SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Actions will take precedence over words. How you incorporate your skills, knowledge, and experience into what you want to accomplish will send a message that others will recognize. Do what is best for you and those who need your help. ***

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be careful how and whom you defend. Gather information before joining a movement that may not live up to its principles. A change at home can alter how you feel about someone close to you. Don’t assume; check the facts. ***

0AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A direct approach to how you make a living and manage your finances is essential. Spending emotionally or allowing your feelings to get in the way of your responsibilities will hinder your progress. Hard work, discipline, and finishing what you start will help you excel. ****

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get everything in order before you share your intentions with others. A sudden change will alter the outcome and leave you struggling. Focus on doing things right the first time and sticking to your budget, no matter what. **

1 star: avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can do it, but don’t trust others. 3 stars: focus and you will reach your goal. 4 stars: aim high; start new projects. 5 stars – nothing can stop it; go for the gold medal.