Today’s matches: Real Madrid vs Barcelona: video summary, goals and result of the 2022 Classic of LaLiga Espaola

Thank you very much for following the live match between Real Madrid and Barcelona. The culs take a vital triumph and leave the 'merengues' with wounded pride.

– VAR confirms Aubameyang’s brace and becomes Madrid’s nightmare

– Brutal backheel by Aubameyang who assisted for Ferran Torres’ goal

– Araujo wins the mark against Madrid and puts the second for Barcelona

– Aubameyang combines with Dembl and overtakes Barcelona

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 90′ +3 | IT’S OVER! Barcelona gives a blow of authority from the hand of Xavi.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 90′ +2 | Adama’s shot that goes to the corner kick.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 90′ | Three minutes were added….

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 88′ | Yellow for Nico and Lucas Vzquez.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 86′ | Alba and Pedri leave the field. Enter Nico and Dani Alves.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 84′ | Lucas Vzuqez’s shot that goes over the top.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 81′ | Madrid is looking for a goal for their own pride but it is clear where they managed to break the last line.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 78′ | PRAISE! The Austrian was anonymized and Ter Stegen responds.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 77′ | Memphis hits the goal and Courtois manages to avoid the fifth.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 75′ | Yellow for Alba after a tough tackle on Vini-

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 73′ | Dembl! He almost achieved the fifth but shot wide.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 70′ | Memphis and Gavi enter. Aubameyang and De Jong leave.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 68′ | Barcelona now try to cool down the game and wait for Madrid’s mistake.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 65′ | Casemiro tried long dystonia but continues with the bow closed.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 63′ | Lucas and Asensio by Rodrygo and Nacho.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 61′ | Aubameyang finishes off again and this time Courtois saves.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 60′ | Weak shot from Rodrygo that saves Ter Stegen.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 59′ | Arajo continues to give defensive guarantees and cut again.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 57′ | TO NOTHING! Aubameyang almost took the ball home and fails to get his shot in the right direction. He goes to the side.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 55′ | Valverde’s entry and Eric Garca disarms him.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | 53′ | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! The VAR grants the fourth goal of Barcelona. Ferran and Aubameyang merge again.

OH MY BARCA ARE LEADING 4-0! AUBAMEYANG DOUBLE pic.twitter.com/d1jp9xBim4 ? ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 20, 2022

Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona | 51′ | OFFSIDE! Aubameyang had scored again but Torres was ahead.

Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona | 49′ | Corner shot that Ter Segen rejects before the arrival of Casemiro.

Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona | 47′ | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Torres finally scores and seals the third against a lackluster Madrid. Back-heel assist from Aubameyang.

BARCA ARE RUNNING RIOT! FERRAN TORRES THIS TIME pic.twitter.com/3pR62eQ6J4 ? ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 20, 2022

Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona | 46′ | Koros and Carvajal left and Camavinga and Mariano entered.

Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona | 45′ | NOT TO BELIEVE! Ferran person the third in the first seconds.

How has Ferran Torres missed pic.twitter.com/dpWYS1OhTM ? ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 20, 2022

Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona | 45′ | START THE SECOND HALF!

Barcelona had a hard time settling in in the first minutes, but then managed to seize the ball. With two services from Dembl, Aubameyang and Rajo sent the ball deep. Possession is on the side of the culs with 63 percent and they have a stone’s throw away the possibility of achieving an important emotional victory.

Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona | 45′ | BREAK! Barcelona takes the advantage to the dressing room. Madrid has been erased from the field.

Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona | 43′ | NEAR! Aubamayang failed to reach his destination after a service in the area.

Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona | 41′ | Madrid cannot turn the game around and ncelotti must change the stoppage as soon as possible.

Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona | 38′ | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Arajo in a corner kick seals the second goal. Barcelona is erasing Madrid. Militao lost the mark at the corner.

ARAUJO HAS BARCA IN COMMAND pic.twitter.com/SVThNGfOrC ? ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 20, 2022

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | 36′ | VINICUS! The striker gets entangled and forgives before the departure of Ter Stegen who shines in the area.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | 35′ | AUBAMEYANG! The African reappeared and finished twice. Courtois saved in the first.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | 33′ | Barcelona is having its best moment and greatly cuts off Madrid’s attempts to jump the lines.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | 31′ | Now Busquets cuts a play in the middle of the field and is cautioned.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | 29′ | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Aubameyang opens the scoring with a header from Dembl

AUBAMEYANG WITH HIS FIRST EL CLASICO GOAL pic.twitter.com/QIPm8r81Ji ? ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 20, 2022

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | 27′ | Nice ball for Rodrygo who doesn’t arrive on time. Good attempt by Militao.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | 26′ | De Jong booked for a tackle against Kroos.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | 24′ | CASEMIRO! Pedri served Ferran, but managed to slide in extremis to take the ball from him.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | 22′ | Kroos booked for a foul on Busquets.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | 21′ | Militao intercepts Torres in time and clears.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | 19′ | Long possession of the Marid who is an oxygen, then Arao disarms Vincius again.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | 17′ | ON THE ONE HAND! Ferran Torres was encouraged from the edges and sought to place it at the far post. Pass by.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | 14′ | Entertaining first minutes, round trip total. The Bara begins to settle down.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | 12′ | COUROTIS! The goalkeeper appears twice to avoid the first goal. Warn Barcelona with Aubameyang.

Aubameyang misses a golden chance pic.twitter.com/Y3o2DeQY7Y ? ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 20, 2022

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | 10′ | Hard foul by Aubameyang on Kroos, but the judge keeps the card.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | 08′ | Onslaught from Real Madrid, Rodrygo sought to drill and almost managed to seal a dangerous diagonal.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | 07′ | TER STEGEN! The goalkeeper deflects a shot from Valverde after a great play by Vini.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | 06′ | Arajo does not let Vincius pass and closes it perfectly, the Brazilian is missing.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | 04′ | Madrid managed to put together their great start and ended in a shot by Rodrygo that went wide.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | 02′ | Barcelona tries to touch and after a long possession, Piqu sends a long shot for Torres but the ball goes wide.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | 00′ | START THE PARTY!

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | PREVIOUS | The teams take to the field.

Sevilla dropped points tonight against Real Sociedad and missed the opportunity to get closer to Real Madrid. Today a victory for the whites would be overwhelming in their aspirations for the title.

The reason for the change of shirt is due to a tribute from Adidas and its Y-3 line for the 120 years of the white club.

Xavi spoke prior to El Clsico where he assured that the pressure is on Real Madrid’s side. The strategist tried to subtract weight from his players who today arrive as the ‘underdogs’.

“It is a great stage to confirm the great moment of the team. It is a game to show personality, to play in the opposite field and show what our style is. If we have to give a favorite team, it is Real Madrid, which plays at home and is the leader”.

The bookmakers opt for the Classic with the leader of the season. Real Madrid arrives with lines of +120, while the Catalans have +235. On the other hand, the tie is positioned at +245, that is, they have up to a 27 percent chance of occurring.

Real Madrid arrives at the Santiago Bernabu shortly after the match against Barcelona begins. The players looked calm and will soon take to the field to warm up.

Barcelona enters the Santiago Bernabu on Sunday with the mission of remaining in Champions League positions. In addition, he will seek to end his bad streak against Real Madrid, whom he has not defeated since 2019.

Curiously, his last victory against the ‘merengues’ was as a visitor. That time Ivan Rakitic managed to beat Courtois and achieved victory for the Catalans. Since then, Bara has had a draw and three defeats in five games at the hands of Chamartn’s men in LaLiga Espaola.

Xavi has decided to reserve Adama Traor and surprises with Dembl joining the starting team.

XI of Barcelona | Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Arajo, Piqu, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Dembl, Aubameyang, Ferran Torres.

Ancelotti has decided to bet on Rodrygo’s entry for this Sunday’s match. Valverde also starts.

XI of Real Madrid | Courtois; Carvajal, Alaba, Militao, Nacho; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Fede Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Saturday dawned at Real Madrid City confirming the bad omens regarding Benzema and the Clsico. The striker did not start the session with his teammates and will be out for Sunday.

Very good Sunday to all and welcome to the great Classic of the Spanish LaLiga. tonight the Barcelona enters the Santiago Bernabu to seek to add three important points against Real Madrid in the fight to enter the Champions League.

For Xavi, this match is a duel of revenge after losing in extra time in the semifinal of the Super Cup in January. For Ancelotti, today is the opportunity to go for the title this season.

Benzema will be absent for the commitment due to injury, so the coach has important doubts about the trident that he will try to form in attack. While Modric is on fire and today he promises to be the player to watch.

On the other hand, Pedri has the mission of showing that he can make a significant difference on the pitch. And Dani Alves will return to action to contribute all his experience.

Aubameyang arrives in a big way and will be a crucial piece today. It will be a more than attractive duel where you can follow all the actions in BRAND Claro USA.