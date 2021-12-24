Today’s Movies and Programs Christmas Eve

Film Tonight on TV: One Armchair for Two, Ailo – An Adventure in the Ice, Love Doesn’t Go on Vacation, Sleepless in Love, Peter Pan, The Heroes of Christmas, It’s a Wonderful Life, Die Hard – Trap of crystal, 4 ghosts for a dream. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Circus of Monte Carlo, Christmas Concert

Film Tonight on TV of Today Friday 24 December 2021, Christmas Eve. Among those on the air today in prime time and second on TV channels in clear: One Armchair for Two, Ailo – An Adventure in the Ice, Love Doesn’t Go on Vacation, Sleepless in Love, Peter Pan, The Heroes of Christmas, Christmas Dinner, A Wish for Christmas, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, White Christmas, It’s a Wonderful Life, Die Hard – Crystal Trap, 4 Ghosts for a Dream, Santa’s Boots, Too Strong.

The Best Movies tonight on TV, in prime time:

An Armchair for Two , the film on the air tonight on tv from 21.20 on Italy 1: John Landis 1983 comedy film, starring Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd, Ralph Bellamy, Don Ameche, Denholm Elliott, Jamie Lee Curtis, Paul Gleason, Frank Oz, James Belushi, Bo Diddley, Stephen Stucker, Kristin Holby, James Eckhouse and Tom Davis.

, the film on the air : 2018 adventure film by, with the Italian narrator by Fabio Volo. Love does not go on vacation , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rete 4 : Comedy, Sentimental 2006 film by Nancy Meyers, starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black, Eli Wallach, Rufus Sewell, Edward Burns, Miffy Englefield, Emma Pritchard, Sarah Parish, Bill Macy, Shelley Berman, Shannyn Sossamon , Kathryn Hahn, John Krasinski, Gilbert Esquivel, Hope Riley, Jon Prescott, Lindsay Lohan, Dustin Hoffman and James Franco.

, the film on the air : 2017 animated film by Timothy Reckart, with the original vodes of Steven Yeun, Keegan Michael Key, Aidy Bryant, Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Christopher Plummer, Ving Rhames, Kelly Clarkson, Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry and Tracy Morgan . Insomnia of love , the film on the air tonight on TV at 9.15 pm on La4 : Nora Ephron’s 1993 sentimental film, starring Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Bill Pullman, Ross Malinger, Rosie O’Donnell, Gaby Hoffmann, Victor Garber, Rita Wilson, Barbara Garrick, Carey Lowell, David Hyde Pierce, Dana Ivey, Rob Reiner, Tom Riis Farrell, Le Clanché du Rand, Kevin O’Morrison, Valerie Wright and Frances Conroy.

, the film on the air : fantasy film, adventure 2003 by PJ Hogan, starring Jason Isaacs, Jeremy Sumpter, Rachel Hurd-Wood, Lynn Redgrave, Richard Briers, Olivia Williams, Geoffrey Palmer, Harry Newell, Freddie Popplewell, Ludivine Sagnier, Theodore Chester, Harry Eden, Patrick Gooch, Lachlan Gooch, George MacKay, Rupert Simonian, Carsen Gray, Bill Kerr and Daniel Wyllie. Christmas dinner , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : 2016 comedy, sentimental film by Marco Ponti, with Riccardo Scamarcio, Laura Chiatti, Michele Placido, Maria Pia Calzone, Antonella Attili, Eugenio Franceschini, Antonio Gerardi, Veronica Pivetti, Eva Riccobono, Dario Aita, Giulia Elettra Gorietti, Uccio De Santis , Crescenza Guarnieri and Ivana Lotito.

, the film on the air : Brian De Palma’s 1996 action movie, starring Tom Cruise, Jon Voight, Emmanuelle Béart, Henry Czerny, Jean Reno, Ving Rhames, Kristin Scott Thomas, Vanessa Redgrave, Dale Dye, Ion Caramitru and Ingeborge Dapkunaite. A Wish for Christmas , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : Comedy film, family of 2014 by Emilio Ferrari, with Shannen Doherty, Antonio Sabato Jr., Mason Douglas, Jsu Garcia, Juliocesar Chavez, Jade Pettyjohn, Sally Kirkland, Kylie Rogers and Richard Riehle.

, the film on the air : M. Night Shyamalan’s 2015 thriller film, starring Kathryn Hahn, Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould, Deanna Dunagan, Peter McRobbie and Erica Lynne Marszalek. If only that were true , the film on the air tonight on tv at 8pm on Paramount : Mark Waters’ 2005 comedy film, starring Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Donal Logue, Dina Spybey, Ben Shenkman, Jon Heder, Ivana Milicevic, Rosalind Chao, Chris Pflueger, Kerris Dorsey, Alyssa Shafer, Ron Canada, Caroline Aaron, Gabrielle Made, Shulie Cowen and Cristian Cruz.

, the film on the air : Benoît Jacquot’s 2019 drama, biopic, starring Vincent Lindon, Stacy Martin, Valeria Golino, Julia Roy, Nancy Tate, Anna Cottis and Hayley Carmichael. Wedding in Paris , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : comedy film of 2011 by Claudio Risi, with Massimo Boldi, Anna Maria Barbera, Enzo Salvi, Massimo Ceccherini, Loredana De Nardis, Emanuele Bosi, Biagio Izzo, Paola Minaccioni, Rocco Siffredi, Guglielmo Scilla, Raffaella Fico and Diana Del Bufalo.

, the film on the air : 2001 fantasy adventure film by Peter Jackson, starring Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, John Rhys-Davies, Sean Bean, Liv Tyler, Cate Blanchett, Ian Holm, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving and Andy Serkis. White Christmas, the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.05 on TV2000: Michael Curtiz’s 1954 musical, comedy, sentimental film, starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen and Dean Jagger.

The Best Movies tonight on TV, in the late evening:

The Life is Beautiful , the film on the air tonight on TV at 11.35 pm on La7 : Frank Capra’s 1946 fantasy comedy film, starring James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Henry Travers, Beulah Bondi, Frank Faylen, Ward Bond, Gloria Grahame, HB Warner, Frank Albertson, Todd Karns, Samuel S. Hinds, Mary Treen, Virginia Patton, Lillian Randolph, Charles Williams (IV), Argentina Brunetti, William Edmunds and Sara Edwards.

, the film on the air : Stephen Herek’s sentimental 2019 film, starring Lea Michele, Charles Michael Davis, Bryan Greenberg, Phil Morris, George Newbern, Nia Vardalos, Wendy Pearson and Christina Souza. Santa’s boots , the film on the air tonight on tv at 11.15pm on TV8 : Shawn Tolleson’s 2018 comedy, sentimental film, starring Megan Hilty, Noah Mills, Roark Critchlow, Patricia Isaac, June Squibb, Garry Chalk, Matt Hamilton, Andrea Brooks, Teryl Rothery, Fiona Vroom, Marc-Anthony Massiah, Peter Benson, Maddie Phillips and Jacqueline Samuda.

, the film on the air : Guillermo del Toro’s drama, fantasy, sentimental 2014 film, starring Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Hewlett, Nigel Bennett, Nick Searcy, Martin Roach, Lauren Lee Smith, Allegra Fulton, John Kapelos, Morgan Kelly, Marvin Kaye and Wendy Lyon. Too strong , the film on the air tonight on tv at 22.55 on Rai Movie : 1986 comedy film by Carlo Verdone, with Carlo Verdone, Alberto Sordi, Stella Hall, Sal Da Vinci, Mario Brega, John Steiner, Elsa Vazzoler, Ulisse Minervini, Francesca Dominici, Giordano Falzoni, Mario Vivaldi, Pietro Zardini, Franco Manino, Alvaro Gradolla, Giordano Faleoni, Giorgio Conti and Salvatore Aiesi.

, the film on the air : action movie, 1988 thriller by John McTiernan, starring Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, Alan Rickman, Reginald VelJohnson, Alexander Godunov, Paul Gleason, William Atherton, De’voreaux White, Hart Bochner, Dennis Hayden, Clarence Gilyard Jr., Bruno Doyon, Andreas Wisniewski, James Shigeta and Robert Davi. 4 ghosts for a dream , the film on the air tonight on tv at 22.50 on La5 : Ron Underwood’s 1993 fantasy film, starring Robert Downey Jr., Charles Grodin, Alfre Woodard, Kyra Sedgwick, Tom Sizemore, Elisabeth Shue, Lisa Lucas, David Paymer and Bill Calvert.

, the film on the air : 2014 Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi film by Shinji Aramaki, with the original voice of Shun Oguri. It can happen to you too , the film on the air tonight on tv at 10pm on Paramount : Andrew Bergman’s 1994 comedy, sentimental film, starring Nicolas Cage, Red Buttons, Seymour Cassel, Bridget Fonda, Isaac Hayes, Richard Jenkins, Rosie Perez, Wendell Pierce and Stanley Tucci.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV, in prime time and late evening

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: