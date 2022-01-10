Today’s Movies and Programs Monday 10 January 2022

Movies Tonight on TV: Creed – Born to Fight, The International, American History X, My Sister’s Keeper, The Legend of Bagger Vance. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Don’t leave me, Crimes in paradise, Reports, Big Brother Vip, Freedom – Beyond the border.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Creed – Born to fight , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on TV8 : Ryan Coogler’s 2015 drama, starring Sylvester Stallone, Graham McTavish, Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Mark Rhino Smith and Brian Anthony Wilson.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: