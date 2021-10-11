Today’s Movies and Programs Monday 11 October 2021

Film Tonight on TV: City of Lies – The Hour of Truth, Assassin’s Creed, The Godfather, I Am You, The Fighter. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The bastards of Pizzofalcone, Those on Mondays, Direct plug, Big Brother Vip, Mystery land – The great tale of the unknown.

Film Tonight on TV of Today Monday 11 October 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: City of Lies – The Hour of Truth, Assassin’s Creed, The Godfather, I am you, The Fighter, The Good, the Ugly, the Bad, The Legend of Zorro, The Prince and the Pirate.

City of Lies – The hour of truth: the Film Tonight on TV on La7 at 21.20

(Biography, Thriller, Drama, 2018, duration: 112 Min)

A film by Brad Furman with Johnny Depp, Forest Whitaker, Toby Huss, Dayton Callie, Neil Brown Jr., Louis Herthum, Shea Whigham, Xander Berkeley, Shamier Anderson, Laurence Mason, Michael Paré, Amin Joseph, Glenn Plummer and Melanie Benz.

City of Lies – The Hour of Truth: The Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

Plot of the Film City of Lies – The hour of truth: Russell Poole is an ex-detective who has dedicated his life to the unsolved case on the late 1990s murders of rap stars Tupac Shakur and The Notorious BIG Twenty years later he receives a visit from Jackson, a reporter from the ‘ABC which in turn linked his only moment of notoriety to that case by making the documentary that earned him an Emmy Award. The two together lead a new investigation determined to expose the involvement of the corrupt LAPD.

Assassin’s Creed: the Film Tonight on TV on Rai 4 at 21.20

(Action, Adventure, Fantasy, 2016, duration: 115 Min)

A film by Justin Kurzel with Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, Ariane Labed, Brian Gleeson and Michael Kenneth Williams.

Assassin’s Creed: New Italian trailer of the film – HD

Plot of the film Assassin’s Creed: The film follows the story of Callum Lynch, sentenced to death for murder. However, his capital execution turns out to be a staging: the man wakes up in Madrid, in the headquarters of the Abstergo Foundation. There Callum meets Alan Rikkin, the head of the company, who reveals to him that he is the descendant of Aguilar, one of the members of the Assassins, a brotherhood that has been protecting the Apple of Eden from the Templars for centuries.

The Apple is an ancient and powerful artifact of inestimable value, as it contains the genetic code of free will: if the Templars discovered where it is hidden, they could use it to keep mankind under control. To prevent this from happening, Callum is connected to the Animus – a machine capable of bringing genetic memories back to life – through which he uncovers the past of his 15th-century Spanish ancestor and embraces the cause of the Assassin brotherhood. After all he has discovered, will Callum be able to defeat the mighty organization of the Templars ?.

The Godfather: The Movie Tonight on TV about Iris at 9pm

(Drama, 1972, duration: 175 min)

A film by Francis Ford Coppola with Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard Castellano, Robert Duvall, Rudy Bond, John Cazale, Franco Citti, Richard Conte, Richard Bright, Salvatore Corsetto, Sterling Hayden, Corrado Gaipa, Tony Giorgio, Julie Gregg, Angelo Infanti, Morgana King , Diane Keaton, Jeannie Linero, Tere Livrano, Al Lettieri, John Marley, John Martino, Lenny Montana, Alex Rocco, Victor Rendina, Gianni Russo, Al Martino, Simonetta Stefanelli, Vito Scotti, Cardell Sheridan, Talia Shire, Saro Urzì and Abe Vigoda.

The Godfather: The Official Movie Trailer

Loading... Advertisements

Plot of the film The Godfather: Set in New York in 1945, it tells the story of the Corleone, the most powerful Italian-American mafia family in the city. Prostitution, racketeering, gambling are the activities in which it specializes and the patriarch Don Vito has established over the years a power based on violence but above all on debts: giving favors in exchange for loyalty and gratitude, he has important friendships between prominent figures of the New York company. He avails himself of the contribution of his children: the angry Santino known as “Sonny”, the naive Fredo, and his stepson Tom Hagen (Robert Duvall), a prominent lawyer and right-hand man of his father among the advisors for illegal affairs. After the lavish marriage of his daughter Connie, Don Vito receives the drug dealer Sollozzo, but denies his protection and financial support for a new drug trafficking; this refusal unleashes a fierce war between the mafia families, made up of revenge, retaliation and attacks to assert supremacy over the city.

Don Vito himself was wounded in an attack; the son Michael, decorated in the Second World War and until then unrelated to the criminal activities of the family, decides to avenge the attack together with his brother Sonny, in command of the Corleones in the absence of his father, and immediately after escapes to Sicily to avoid being arrested . Sonny is killed in an ambush, and Don Vito, affected by this incident, reunites with the families to stipulate a truce, offering the green light on the drug trade and obtaining safety for Michael, who can return to New York to hire. lead and become the new “godfather”

I am you: the Film Tonight on TV on Italia 2 at 9.15 pm

(Comedy, Mystery, 2013, duration: 111 Min)

A film by Seth Gordon with Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy, Jon Favreau, Amanda Peet, Genesis Rodriguez, John Cho, Maggie Elizabeth Jones, Clark Duke, TI, Eric Stonestreet, Morris Chestnut, Mary-Charles Jones, Cullen Moss, Jonathan Banks, Kevin Covais, Jason Davis and Ryan Gaul.

Io sono tu: The Italian trailer of the film

Plot of the Film I am you: The film follows Sandy Bigelow Patterson, a brilliant businessman with a near-perfect life. He has a beautiful wife who loves him and is about to become a father for the third time. Something, however, is about to completely upset his existence. One morning the man leaves the house to go to work and stops to refuel. When he goes to pay, however, his credit card doesn’t seem to work.

After a series of checks, he discovers that his account is in the red and, even more serious, that his identity has been stolen from him by a woman, Diana, rather bizarre and reckless who enjoys shopping crazy with her money. Sandy then decides to go to Florida, where the police tell him that they have traced several movements of the card. What the man doesn’t know is that his female alter ego is a hurricane of insanity and cunning, and that it won’t be easy to catch her. Thus begins a hunt that will involve him in numerous misadventures that will make him regret having gone there. Will he eventually be able to regain his identity?

The Fighter: the Movie Tonight on TV on Sky at 9.20pm

(Drama, Biography, 2010, duration: 118 Min)

A film by David O. Russell with Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Melissa Leo, Jack McGee, Dendrie Taylor, Mickey O’Keefe, Melissa McMeekin, Caitlin Dwyer, Bianca Hunter, Erica McDermott and Jill Quigg.

The Fighter: The Italian Trailer

Plot of the film The Fighter: The film tells the story of the well-known American boxer, of Irish descent, Micky Ward. Her half-brother Dicky, despite having left the ring due to drug addiction, is called by HBO to shoot a biographical documentary, especially attracted by the fact that in the past the boxer has lost a meeting with the legendary Sugar Ray Leonard. The shooting lasted eighteen months, during which the cameras follow him daily, also involving his whole family. Including Micky, who in the meantime tries to make a career in the world of boxing, with his mother Alice acting as his manager and his stepbrother who trains him. Unfortunately, his team is too intrusive and this leads him to make some wrong choices.

To open his eyes will be Charlene, a charming bartender whom the boxer meets one day before entering the ring and with whom he falls madly in love. Meanwhile, his brother Dicky, who never stops getting into trouble, is arrested for scamming and robbing a stranger. During the detention the policemen begin to beat him fiercely, until the intervention of Micky who, to help him, is seriously injured in the hand. After a period of convalescence, the boy resumes training, this time with a new team, given the incarceration of his brother, finally discovering what it means to have confidence in himself. Everything falls when the evening of the live broadcast of Dicky’s documentary arrives and the man, after being acclaimed by his fellow prisoners, discovers that his figure has not been highlighted for sporting merits, but for his drug addiction problems …

All other films on TV tonight:

The Legend of Zorro , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on TV8 : 2005 adventure film by Martin Campbell, with Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Giovanna Zacarias, Raúl Méndez, Michael Emerson, Rufus Sewell, Nick Chinlund, Adrián Alonso, Alberto Reyes, Carlos Cobos, Fernando Becerril, Xavier Marc, Leo Burmester , Tony Amendola and Julio Oscar Mechoso.

, the film on the air : 2005 adventure film by Martin Campbell, with Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Giovanna Zacarias, Raúl Méndez, Michael Emerson, Rufus Sewell, Nick Chinlund, Adrián Alonso, Alberto Reyes, Carlos Cobos, Fernando Becerril, Xavier Marc, Leo Burmester , Tony Amendola and Julio Oscar Mechoso. The good, the bad and the ugly , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Sergio Leone’s 1966 western film, with Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach, Lee Van Cleef, Luigi Pistilli, Aldo Giuffré, Rada Rassimov, Chelo Alonso, Angelo Novi, Mario Brega, Enzo Petito, John Bartha, Antonio Casas, Lorenzo Robledo, Antonio Casale, Sandro Scarchilli, Claudio Scarchilli and Livio Lorenzon.

, the film on the air : Sergio Leone’s 1966 western film, with Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach, Lee Van Cleef, Luigi Pistilli, Aldo Giuffré, Rada Rassimov, Chelo Alonso, Angelo Novi, Mario Brega, Enzo Petito, John Bartha, Antonio Casas, Lorenzo Robledo, Antonio Casale, Sandro Scarchilli, Claudio Scarchilli and Livio Lorenzon. Carol’s Christmas , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : Michael M. Scott’s 2012 sentimental film, starring Emmanuelle Vaugier, Carrie Fisher, Olivia Cheng, Tygh Runyan, Patti Allan, Chelah Horsdal, Rebecca Davis, Susan Hogan, Jim Thorburn and Johannah Newmarch.

, the film on the air : Michael M. Scott’s 2012 sentimental film, starring Emmanuelle Vaugier, Carrie Fisher, Olivia Cheng, Tygh Runyan, Patti Allan, Chelah Horsdal, Rebecca Davis, Susan Hogan, Jim Thorburn and Johannah Newmarch. The prince and the pirate , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 2001 comedy film by Leonardo Pieraccioni, with Leonardo Pieraccioni, Massimo Ceccherini, Luisa Ranieri, Melanie Gerren, Lucio Allocca, Claudio Angelini, Giorgio Picchianti, Silvan, Laura Pestellini, Pietro Pulcini, Osvaldo Pieraccioni, Rosanna Susini, Giuliano Grande, Valeria Vitti , Umberto Bellissimo, Tiziano Lepone, Gianluca Graziani, Riccardo Maffiotti, Giorgio Gianassi, Claudio Fadda and Fabrizio Pizzuto.

, the film on the air : 2001 comedy film by Leonardo Pieraccioni, with Leonardo Pieraccioni, Massimo Ceccherini, Luisa Ranieri, Melanie Gerren, Lucio Allocca, Claudio Angelini, Giorgio Picchianti, Silvan, Laura Pestellini, Pietro Pulcini, Osvaldo Pieraccioni, Rosanna Susini, Giuliano Grande, Valeria Vitti , Umberto Bellissimo, Tiziano Lepone, Gianluca Graziani, Riccardo Maffiotti, Giorgio Gianassi, Claudio Fadda and Fabrizio Pizzuto. Shadow Man – The triangle of terror, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on Spike: Michael Keusch’s 2006 action movie, starring Steven Seagal, Vincent Riotta, Michael Elwyn, Skye Bennett, Imelda Staunton and Garrick Hagon.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: