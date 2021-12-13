Today’s Movies and Programs Monday 13 December 2021

Movies Tonight on TV: Marilyn, Miami Vice, The Seventh Muse, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Blanca, The College 6, Report, Big Brother Vip, Grey’s Anatomy.

Film Tonight on TV of Today Monday 13 December 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels clear: Marilyn, Miami Vice, The Seventh Muse, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Live! – Race against time, The four of Ave Maria, Agent Smart – Total mess, Us and Giulia, AXL: An extraordinary friendship.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Marilyn , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : Simon Curtis drama, biopic of 2011, starring Michelle Williams, Kenneth Branagh, Julia Ormond, Eddie Redmayne, Dougray Scott, Judi Dench, Pip Torrens, Emma Watson, Geraldine Somerville, Michael Kitchen, Miranda Raison, Toby Jones, Philip Jackson , Robert Portal, Jim Carter and Victor McGuire.

, the film on the air : Simon Curtis drama, biopic of 2011, starring Michelle Williams, Kenneth Branagh, Julia Ormond, Eddie Redmayne, Dougray Scott, Judi Dench, Pip Torrens, Emma Watson, Geraldine Somerville, Michael Kitchen, Miranda Raison, Toby Jones, Philip Jackson , Robert Portal, Jim Carter and Victor McGuire. Miami Vice , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on Iris : Michael Mann’s 2006 action movie, starring Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx, Gong Li, Naomie Harris, Ciarán Hinds, Luis Tosar, Barry Shabaka Henley, Isaach De Bankolé, John Hawkes, Domenick Lombardozzi, Edward Marsan, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Justin Theroux , Tom Towles, Ilan Krigsfeld and John Ortiz.

, the film on the air : Michael Mann’s 2006 action movie, starring Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx, Gong Li, Naomie Harris, Ciarán Hinds, Luis Tosar, Barry Shabaka Henley, Isaach De Bankolé, John Hawkes, Domenick Lombardozzi, Edward Marsan, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Justin Theroux , Tom Towles, Ilan Krigsfeld and John Ortiz. The Seventh Muse , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai4 : 2017 thriller, horror film by Jaume Balagueró, starring Franka Potente, Joanne Whalley, Ana Ularu, Elliot Cowan, Leonor Watling, Manuela Vellés, Christopher Lloyd, Sam Hardy, Stella McCusker and Yennis Cheung.

, the film on the air : 2017 thriller, horror film by Jaume Balagueró, starring Franka Potente, Joanne Whalley, Ana Ularu, Elliot Cowan, Leonor Watling, Manuela Vellés, Christopher Lloyd, Sam Hardy, Stella McCusker and Yennis Cheung. Live! – Race against time , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1 : Steven C. Miller’s 2019 action, thriller movie, starring Aaron Eckhart, Giancarlo Esposito, Courtney Eaton, Dina Meyer, Ben McKenzie, Jessica Lu, David Shae, John Flanagan, Lindsey Garrett and Betsy Landin.

, the film on the air : Steven C. Miller’s 2019 action, thriller movie, starring Aaron Eckhart, Giancarlo Esposito, Courtney Eaton, Dina Meyer, Ben McKenzie, Jessica Lu, David Shae, John Flanagan, Lindsey Garrett and Betsy Landin. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on TV8 : Steven Spielberg’s 1981 action, fantasy, adventure film, starring Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey, John Rhys-Davies, Denholm Elliott, Alfred Molina, Wolf Kahler, Anthony Higgins, Vic Tablian, Don Fellows, William Hootkins, Fred Sorenson, Anthony Chinn, Pat Roach and Christopher Frederick.

, the film on the air : Steven Spielberg’s 1981 action, fantasy, adventure film, starring Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey, John Rhys-Davies, Denholm Elliott, Alfred Molina, Wolf Kahler, Anthony Higgins, Vic Tablian, Don Fellows, William Hootkins, Fred Sorenson, Anthony Chinn, Pat Roach and Christopher Frederick. The four of the Ave Maria , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : 1968 western film by Giuseppe Colizzi, with Terence Hill, Bud Spencer, Brock Peters, Livio Lorenzon, Tiffany Hoyveld, Armando Bandini, Steffen Zacharias, Remo Capitani, Bruno Corazzari, Kevin McCarthy, Rick Boyd, Antonietta Fiorito, Giuseppe Terranova, Corrado Olmi, Isa Foster, Aldo Sala, Edoardo Torricella, Franco Gulà, Dante Cleri and Luciano Telli.

, the film on the air : 1968 western film by Giuseppe Colizzi, with Terence Hill, Bud Spencer, Brock Peters, Livio Lorenzon, Tiffany Hoyveld, Armando Bandini, Steffen Zacharias, Remo Capitani, Bruno Corazzari, Kevin McCarthy, Rick Boyd, Antonietta Fiorito, Giuseppe Terranova, Corrado Olmi, Isa Foster, Aldo Sala, Edoardo Torricella, Franco Gulà, Dante Cleri and Luciano Telli. The dream of a lifetime , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : David Mackay’s 2015 sentimental film, starring Rachel Boston, David Alpay, Brenda Strong, Paul McGillion, Aliyah O’Brien, Mark Brandon and Leanne Lapp.

, the film on the air : David Mackay’s 2015 sentimental film, starring Rachel Boston, David Alpay, Brenda Strong, Paul McGillion, Aliyah O’Brien, Mark Brandon and Leanne Lapp. Smart Agent – Total Casino , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Italia 2 : Peter Segal’s 2008 comedy, action movie, starring Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway, Alan Arkin, Terence Stamp, Dwayne Johnson, Bill Murray, David Koechner, Ken Davitian, Masi Oka, Nate Torrence, and Terry Crews.

, the film on the air : Peter Segal’s 2008 comedy, action movie, starring Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway, Alan Arkin, Terence Stamp, Dwayne Johnson, Bill Murray, David Koechner, Ken Davitian, Masi Oka, Nate Torrence, and Terry Crews. Us and Giulia , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on Cine34 : 2015 comedy film by Edoardo Leo, with Luca Argentero, Edoardo Leo, Claudio Amendola, Anna Foglietta, Stefano Fresi and Carlo Buccirosso.

, the film on the air : 2015 comedy film by Edoardo Leo, with Luca Argentero, Edoardo Leo, Claudio Amendola, Anna Foglietta, Stefano Fresi and Carlo Buccirosso. AXL: An extraordinary friendship, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: Oliver Daly’s 2018 sci-fi action movie, starring Alex Neustaedter, Becky G., Thomas Jane, Ted McGinley, Dominic Rains, Alex MacNicoll and Dorian Kingi.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: