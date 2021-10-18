Today’s Movies and Programs Monday 18 October 2021

Film Tonight on TV: Venom, Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle, Once Upon a Time in the West, The Godfather – Part II. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The bastards of Pizzofalcone, Direct input, Big Brother Vip, Eden – A Planet to Save.

Film Tonight on TV of Today Monday 18 October 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Venom, Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle, Once Upon a Time in the West, The Godfather – Part II, Colombian, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Crypto, Heaven Suddenly, Terminator Genisys.

Loading... Advertisements

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Venom , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on TV8 : Ruben Fleischer’s 2018 action, horror, thriller, sci-fi movies, starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson, Jenny Slate, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Lee, Reid Scott, Scott Haze and Sam Medina.

, the film on the air : Ruben Fleischer’s 2018 action, horror, thriller, sci-fi movies, starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson, Jenny Slate, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Lee, Reid Scott, Scott Haze and Sam Medina. Colombian , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1 : action movie, 2011 thriller by Olivier Megaton, starring Zoe Saldana, Amandla Stenberg, Michael Vartan, Lennie James, Cliff Curtis, Jordi Mollà, Jesse Borrego, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ofelia Medina and Callum Blue.

, the film on the air : action movie, 2011 thriller by Olivier Megaton, starring Zoe Saldana, Amandla Stenberg, Michael Vartan, Lennie James, Cliff Curtis, Jordi Mollà, Jesse Borrego, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ofelia Medina and Callum Blue. Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Jake Kasdan’s 2017 adventure, action, fantasy movies, starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, Bobby Cannavale, Alex Wolff, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Marin Hinkle, Maribeth Monroe and Missi Pyle.

, the film on the air : Jake Kasdan’s 2017 adventure, action, fantasy movies, starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, Bobby Cannavale, Alex Wolff, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Marin Hinkle, Maribeth Monroe and Missi Pyle. Once Upon a Time in the West , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : 1968 western film by Sergio Leone, with Henry Fonda, Claudia Cardinale, Jason Robards, Charles Bronson, Gabriele Ferzetti, Paolo Stoppa, Woody Strode, Jack Elam, Keenan Wynn, Frank Wolff, Lionel Stander, Marco Zuanelli, Aldo Berti, Marilù Carteny, Claudio Mancini and Luigi Ciavarro.

, the film on the air : 1968 western film by Sergio Leone, with Henry Fonda, Claudia Cardinale, Jason Robards, Charles Bronson, Gabriele Ferzetti, Paolo Stoppa, Woody Strode, Jack Elam, Keenan Wynn, Frank Wolff, Lionel Stander, Marco Zuanelli, Aldo Berti, Marilù Carteny, Claudio Mancini and Luigi Ciavarro. The Godfather – Part II , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Francis Ford Coppola’s 1974 drama, with Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro, John Cazale, Talia Shire, Lee Strasberg, Michael Vincent Gazzo, GD Spradlin, Richard Bright, Gastone Moschin, Tom Rosqui, Bruno Kirby, Frank Sivero, Francesca De Sapio, Morgana King, Marianna Hill, Leopoldo Trieste, Dominic Chianese, Amerigo Tot, Troy Donahue, John Aprea, Joe Spinell, James Caan, Abe Vigoda, Tere Livrano, Gianni Russo, Giuseppe Sillato, Livio Giorgi , Maria Carta, Oreste Baldini, Mario Cotone, Danny Aiello, Sofia Coppola, Roger Corman and James Gounaris.

, the film on the air : Francis Ford Coppola’s 1974 drama, with Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro, John Cazale, Talia Shire, Lee Strasberg, Michael Vincent Gazzo, GD Spradlin, Richard Bright, Gastone Moschin, Tom Rosqui, Bruno Kirby, Frank Sivero, Francesca De Sapio, Morgana King, Marianna Hill, Leopoldo Trieste, Dominic Chianese, Amerigo Tot, Troy Donahue, John Aprea, Joe Spinell, James Caan, Abe Vigoda, Tere Livrano, Gianni Russo, Giuseppe Sillato, Livio Giorgi , Maria Carta, Oreste Baldini, Mario Cotone, Danny Aiello, Sofia Coppola, Roger Corman and James Gounaris. A million ways to die in the West , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : Seth MacFarlane’s 2014 comedy film, starring Seth MacFarlane, Neil Patrick Harris, Liam Neeson, Charlize Theron, Giovanni Ribisi, Amanda Seyfried, Sarah Silverman, Wes Studi, Evan Jones, Rex Linn and Ralph Garman.

, the film on the air : Seth MacFarlane’s 2014 comedy film, starring Seth MacFarlane, Neil Patrick Harris, Liam Neeson, Charlize Theron, Giovanni Ribisi, Amanda Seyfried, Sarah Silverman, Wes Studi, Evan Jones, Rex Linn and Ralph Garman. Crypto , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : John Stalberg Jr.’s 2019 drama, thriller, starring Beau Knapp, Alexis Bledel, Luke Hemsworth, Kurt Russell, Jeremie Harris, Jill Hennessy, Malaya Rivera Drew, Vincent Kartheiser, Joseph Siprut, Ron Menzel, Sean Cullen and Paul Johansson .

, the film on the air : John Stalberg Jr.’s 2019 drama, thriller, starring Beau Knapp, Alexis Bledel, Luke Hemsworth, Kurt Russell, Jeremie Harris, Jill Hennessy, Malaya Rivera Drew, Vincent Kartheiser, Joseph Siprut, Ron Menzel, Sean Cullen and Paul Johansson . Heaven suddenly , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 2003 comedy film by Leonardo Pieraccioni, with Leonardo Pieraccioni, Angie Cepeda, Alessandro Haber, Rocco Papaleo, Anna Maria Barbera, Gea Martire, Giulia Montanarini, Fabrizio Pizzuto, Claudia Baroncini, Franco Javarone, Augustine Jayakumar Arumugan, Aldo Pellegrini and Nunzia Schiano .

, the film on the air : 2003 comedy film by Leonardo Pieraccioni, with Leonardo Pieraccioni, Angie Cepeda, Alessandro Haber, Rocco Papaleo, Anna Maria Barbera, Gea Martire, Giulia Montanarini, Fabrizio Pizzuto, Claudia Baroncini, Franco Javarone, Augustine Jayakumar Arumugan, Aldo Pellegrini and Nunzia Schiano . Terminator Genisys, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: Alan Taylor’s 2015 action, adventure, thriller movies, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Emilia Clarke, Jason Clarke, Matt Smith, Jai Courtney, JK Simmons and Lee Byung-hun.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: