Today’s Movies and Programs Monday 23 August 2021

Film Tonight on TV: Big Wedding, The Interpreter, The Karate Kid II, But what about your 6 ?, Lolo – Hands off my mother. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Hawaii Five-0 and NCIS: New Orleans, Report, Freedom – Beyond the border.

Film Tonight on TV of Today Monday 23 August 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Big Wedding, The Interpreter, The Karate Kid II, But you of what sign 6 ?, Lolo – Hands off my mother, Conan the destroyer, A teenager in the White House, The Legend of Bagger Vance, Constantine.

Loading... Advertisements

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Big Wedding , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 1 : Justin Zackham’s 2013 comedy film, starring Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, Amanda Seyfried, Robin Williams, Katherine Heigl, Ben Barnes, Susan Sarandon, Topher Grace, Christine Ebersole, Marc Blucas, Christa Campbell, Kyle Bornheimer and David Rasche.

, the film on the air : Justin Zackham’s 2013 comedy film, starring Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, Amanda Seyfried, Robin Williams, Katherine Heigl, Ben Barnes, Susan Sarandon, Topher Grace, Christine Ebersole, Marc Blucas, Christa Campbell, Kyle Bornheimer and David Rasche. The Interpreter , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on La7 : Sydney Pollack’s 2005 thriller film, starring Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn, Catherine Keener, Jesper Christensen, Yvan Attal, Earl Cameron, Sydney Pollack, George Harris, Michael Wright, Clyde Kusatsu, Eric Keenleyside and Hugo Speer.

, the film on the air : Sydney Pollack’s 2005 thriller film, starring Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn, Catherine Keener, Jesper Christensen, Yvan Attal, Earl Cameron, Sydney Pollack, George Harris, Michael Wright, Clyde Kusatsu, Eric Keenleyside and Hugo Speer. The Karate Kid II – The story continues , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on TV8 : 1986 adventure, action, drama, family film by John G. Avildsen, starring Pat Morita, Ralph Macchio, Danny Kamekona, Yuji Okumoto, Nobu McCarthy, Tamlyn Tomita, Charlie Tanimoto, Bruce Malmuth, Eddie Smith, Traci Toguchi, Marc Hayashi , Martin Kove and Pat E. Johnson.

, the film on the air : 1986 adventure, action, drama, family film by John G. Avildsen, starring Pat Morita, Ralph Macchio, Danny Kamekona, Yuji Okumoto, Nobu McCarthy, Tamlyn Tomita, Charlie Tanimoto, Bruce Malmuth, Eddie Smith, Traci Toguchi, Marc Hayashi , Martin Kove and Pat E. Johnson. But what sign is 6? , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.40 on Nove : comedy film of 2014 by Neri Parenti, with Massimo Boldi, Gigi Proietti, Vincenzo Salemme, Ricky Memphis, Pio D’Antini, Amedeo Grieco, Angelo Pintus, Vanessa Hessler, Paolo Fox and Mariana Rodriguez.

, the film on the air : comedy film of 2014 by Neri Parenti, with Massimo Boldi, Gigi Proietti, Vincenzo Salemme, Ricky Memphis, Pio D’Antini, Amedeo Grieco, Angelo Pintus, Vanessa Hessler, Paolo Fox and Mariana Rodriguez. Pathfinder – the legend of the Viking warrior , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : 2004 action, adventure film by Marcus Nispel, starring Karl Urban, Moon Bloodgood, Russell Means, Clancy Brown, Jay Tavare, Ralf Moeller, Nathaniel Arcand, Michelle Thrush and Kevin Loring.

, the film on the air : 2004 action, adventure film by Marcus Nispel, starring Karl Urban, Moon Bloodgood, Russell Means, Clancy Brown, Jay Tavare, Ralf Moeller, Nathaniel Arcand, Michelle Thrush and Kevin Loring. Captain Apache , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Alexander Singer’s 1971 western, starring Lee Van Cleef, Carroll Baker, Stuart Whitman, Percy Herbert, Elisa Montez, George Margo, Charly Bravo, Tony Vogel, Charles Stalnaker and Faith Clift.

, the film on the air : Alexander Singer’s 1971 western, starring Lee Van Cleef, Carroll Baker, Stuart Whitman, Percy Herbert, Elisa Montez, George Margo, Charly Bravo, Tony Vogel, Charles Stalnaker and Faith Clift. Lolo – Hands off my mother , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Julie Delpy’s 2015 comedy film, starring Julie Delpy, Dany Boon, Vincent Lacoste and Karin Viard.

, the film on the air : Julie Delpy’s 2015 comedy film, starring Julie Delpy, Dany Boon, Vincent Lacoste and Karin Viard. Conan the destroyer , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : Richard Fleischer’s 1983 adventure film, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wilt Chamberlain, Olivia d’Abo, Jeff Corey, Sarah Douglas, Bruce Fleischer, Grace Jones, Ferdy Mayne, Pat Roach, Sven-Ole Thorsen, Tracey Walter and Mako.

, the film on the air : Richard Fleischer’s 1983 adventure film, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wilt Chamberlain, Olivia d’Abo, Jeff Corey, Sarah Douglas, Bruce Fleischer, Grace Jones, Ferdy Mayne, Pat Roach, Sven-Ole Thorsen, Tracey Walter and Mako. A teenager in the White House , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : Forest Whitaker’s 2004 comedy, sentimental film, starring Katie Holmes, Marc Blucas, Amerie Rogers, Michael Keaton, Margaret Colin, Lela Rochon, Michael Milhoan, Dwayne Adway, Hollis Hill, Ken Moreno, Andrew Caple-Shaw, Alex Avant, Barry Livingston, Piper Cochrane, Adam Donshik, Damon Whitaker, Steve Tom, Johnny Sneed, Marilyn McIntyre and Philip Boyd.

, the film on the air : Forest Whitaker’s 2004 comedy, sentimental film, starring Katie Holmes, Marc Blucas, Amerie Rogers, Michael Keaton, Margaret Colin, Lela Rochon, Michael Milhoan, Dwayne Adway, Hollis Hill, Ken Moreno, Andrew Caple-Shaw, Alex Avant, Barry Livingston, Piper Cochrane, Adam Donshik, Damon Whitaker, Steve Tom, Johnny Sneed, Marilyn McIntyre and Philip Boyd. The Legend of Bagger Vance , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Cielo : Robert Redford’s 2000 drama, starring Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, Will Smith, Bruce McGill, Lane Smith, Andrea Powell, J. Michael Moncrief, Joel Fretsch and Jack Lemmon.

, the film on the air : Robert Redford’s 2000 drama, starring Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, Will Smith, Bruce McGill, Lane Smith, Andrea Powell, J. Michael Moncrief, Joel Fretsch and Jack Lemmon. Crime on the French Riviera , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Top Crime : 2016 crime film by Dominique Ladoge, with Elodie Varlet and Philippe Bas.

, the film on the air : 2016 crime film by Dominique Ladoge, with Elodie Varlet and Philippe Bas. Bain marie , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 1998 comedy film by Giorgio Panariello, with Giorgio Panariello, Manuela Arcuri, Andrea Cambi, Valeria Fabrizi, Ugo Pagliai, Katia Beni, Giuliana Colzi, Gianna Giachetti, Pietro Fornaciari, Piero Maggiò and Alfiero Toppetti.

, the film on the air : 1998 comedy film by Giorgio Panariello, with Giorgio Panariello, Manuela Arcuri, Andrea Cambi, Valeria Fabrizi, Ugo Pagliai, Katia Beni, Giuliana Colzi, Gianna Giachetti, Pietro Fornaciari, Piero Maggiò and Alfiero Toppetti. Constantine , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm : action movie, 2005 thriller by Francis Lawrence, starring Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Djimon Hounsou, Max Baker, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Gavin Rossdale, Tilda Swinton, Jesse Ramirez, Michelle Monaghan, Larry Cedar, Laz Alonso and Peter Storm.

, the film on the air : action movie, 2005 thriller by Francis Lawrence, starring Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Djimon Hounsou, Max Baker, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Gavin Rossdale, Tilda Swinton, Jesse Ramirez, Michelle Monaghan, Larry Cedar, Laz Alonso and Peter Storm. The three detectives and the mysterious island, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on Spike: Florian Baxmeyer’s 2007 adventure film, starring Chancellor Miller, Nick Price, Cameron Monaghan, Naima Sebe, Nigel Whitmey, Akin Omotoso, Fiona Ramsay, Langley Kirkwood and James Faulkner.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: