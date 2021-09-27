Today’s Movies and Programs Monday 27 September 2021

Film Tonight on TV: The Death Wish, The Foreigner, Creed – Born to Fight, The Magnificent Seven. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The bastards of Pizzofalcone, Direct Presa, Big Brother Vip, Eden – A planet to save.

Film Tonight on TV of Today Monday 27 September 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: The Death Wish, The Foreigner, Creed – Born to Fight, The Magnificent Seven, Rebel Hearts, Free Exit, I Jump to Havana, Warcraft.

Loading... Advertisements

All the Movies on TV tonight:

The Death Wish , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 2 : Eli Roth’s 2018 drama, thriller, action film, starring Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Dean Norris, Camila Morrone, Jack Kesy, Kirby Bliss Blanton, Mike Epps, Len Cariou, Kimberly Elise, Beau Knapp and Ronnie Gene Blevins.

, the film on the air : Eli Roth’s 2018 drama, thriller, action film, starring Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Dean Norris, Camila Morrone, Jack Kesy, Kirby Bliss Blanton, Mike Epps, Len Cariou, Kimberly Elise, Beau Knapp and Ronnie Gene Blevins. The Foreigner , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1 : Martin Campbell’s 2017 action movie, thriller, starring Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Murphy, Katie Leung, Rory Fleck-Byrne, Simon Kunz, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Dermot Crowley.

, the film on the air : Martin Campbell’s 2017 action movie, thriller, starring Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Murphy, Katie Leung, Rory Fleck-Byrne, Simon Kunz, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Dermot Crowley. Creed – Born to fight , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.35pm on TV8 : Ryan Coogler’s 2015 drama, starring Sylvester Stallone, Graham McTavish, Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Mark Rhino Smith and Brian Anthony Wilson.

, the film on the air : Ryan Coogler’s 2015 drama, starring Sylvester Stallone, Graham McTavish, Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Mark Rhino Smith and Brian Anthony Wilson. The Magnificent Seven , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : John Sturges’ 1960 western film, starring Yul Brynner, Horst Buchholz, Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson, Robert Vaughn, Brad Dexter, James Coburn, Eli Wallach, Vladimir Sokoloff, Rico Alaniz, Val Avery, Jorge Martínez de Hoyos and Rosenda Monteros .

, the film on the air : John Sturges’ 1960 western film, starring Yul Brynner, Horst Buchholz, Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson, Robert Vaughn, Brad Dexter, James Coburn, Eli Wallach, Vladimir Sokoloff, Rico Alaniz, Val Avery, Jorge Martínez de Hoyos and Rosenda Monteros . Rebellious hearts , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Ron Howard’s 1992 adventure, drama, sentimental film, starring Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Pat Kinevane, Peadar Lamb, Barry McGovern, Colm Meaney, Dee McCafferty, Wesley Murphy, Steven O’Donnell, Noel O’Donovan, Poll Moussilides , Macdara O’Fatharta, Joan O’Hara, Mark Mulholland and Eileen Pollock.

, the film on the air : Ron Howard’s 1992 adventure, drama, sentimental film, starring Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Pat Kinevane, Peadar Lamb, Barry McGovern, Colm Meaney, Dee McCafferty, Wesley Murphy, Steven O’Donnell, Noel O’Donovan, Poll Moussilides , Macdara O’Fatharta, Joan O’Hara, Mark Mulholland and Eileen Pollock. Free exit , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : 2011 comedy film by Bobby and Peter Farrelly, starring Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, Jenna Fischer, Alexandra Daddario, Alyssa Milano, Christina Applegate, Richard Jenkins, Vanessa Angel, Stephen Merchant, Carly Craig and Tyler Hoechlin.

, the film on the air : 2011 comedy film by Bobby and Peter Farrelly, starring Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, Jenna Fischer, Alexandra Daddario, Alyssa Milano, Christina Applegate, Richard Jenkins, Vanessa Angel, Stephen Merchant, Carly Craig and Tyler Hoechlin. Christmas at Pemberley Manor , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : Colin Theys’ sentimental film of 2018, starring Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady, Cole Gleason, Maddie McCormick, Ben Estus and Elaine Hendrix.

, the film on the air : Colin Theys’ sentimental film of 2018, starring Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady, Cole Gleason, Maddie McCormick, Ben Estus and Elaine Hendrix. The chess player , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Cielo : Drama, War of 2017 by Luis Oliveros, starring Marc Clotet, Melina Matthews, Alejo Sauras, Stefan Weinert, Christian Stamm, Mike Hoffmann and Andrés Gertrúdix.

, the film on the air : Drama, War of 2017 by Luis Oliveros, starring Marc Clotet, Melina Matthews, Alejo Sauras, Stefan Weinert, Christian Stamm, Mike Hoffmann and Andrés Gertrúdix. An enemy to love , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai Premium : 2011 comedy, sentimental film by John Delbridge, starring Rike Schmid, Hendrik Duryn and Mignon Remé.

, the film on the air : 2011 comedy, sentimental film by John Delbridge, starring Rike Schmid, Hendrik Duryn and Mignon Remé. I go to Havana , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : comedy film of 2011 by Dario Migianu Baldi, with Enrico Brignano, Francesco Pannofino, Aurora Cossio, Paola Minaccioni, Virginia Raffaele, Isabelle Adriani, Maria Grazia Schiavo, Antonio Cornacchione, Cosimo Cinieri and Carolina Poccioni.

, the film on the air : comedy film of 2011 by Dario Migianu Baldi, with Enrico Brignano, Francesco Pannofino, Aurora Cossio, Paola Minaccioni, Virginia Raffaele, Isabelle Adriani, Maria Grazia Schiavo, Antonio Cornacchione, Cosimo Cinieri and Carolina Poccioni. Karol, a Pope who remained a man , the film broadcast tonight on tv at 8.55pm on TV2000: biographical film of 2006 by Giacomo Battiato, with Piotr Adamczyk, Michele Placido, Alberto Cracco, Adriana Asti, Raoul Bova, Leslie Hope, Alkis Zanis, Carlos Kaniowsky, Fabrice Scott, Paolo Maria Scalondro and Malgorzata Bela.

, the film broadcast tonight on tv at 8.55pm on TV2000: biographical film of 2006 by Giacomo Battiato, with Piotr Adamczyk, Michele Placido, Alberto Cracco, Adriana Asti, Raoul Bova, Leslie Hope, Alkis Zanis, Carlos Kaniowsky, Fabrice Scott, Paolo Maria Scalondro and Malgorzata Bela. Warcraft , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm : Duncan Jones 2016 adventure, action, fantasy movies, starring Ben Foster, Toby Kebbell, Dominic Cooper, Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Clancy Brown, Ryan Robbins, Robert Kazinsky, Daniel Wu, Ben Schnetzer, Ruth Negga, Callum Keith Rennie , Anna Galvin, Burkely Duffield and Dean Redman.

, the film on the air : Duncan Jones 2016 adventure, action, fantasy movies, starring Ben Foster, Toby Kebbell, Dominic Cooper, Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Clancy Brown, Ryan Robbins, Robert Kazinsky, Daniel Wu, Ben Schnetzer, Ruth Negga, Callum Keith Rennie , Anna Galvin, Burkely Duffield and Dean Redman. Antboy – Red Fury’s Revenge, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on Spike: Ask Hasselbalch’s 2014 comedy, adventure film, starring Oscar Dietz, Samuel Ting Graf, Amalie Kruse Jensen, Astrid Juncher-Benzon, Marcuz Jess Petersen, Johannes Jeffries Sørensen, Hector Brøgger Andersen, Boris Aljinovic and Nicolas Bro.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: