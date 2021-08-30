Today’s Movies and Programs Monday, August 30, 2021

Film Tonight on TV: A Story Without a Name, Godzilla, The Queen, Karate Kid III, The Missing. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Hawaii Five-0, Presa Diretta, Josephine, ange gardien.

Film Tonight on TV Today Sunday 29 August 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels clear: An unnamed story, Godzilla, The Queen – The Queen, Karate Kid III – The Final Challenge, The Missing, Hello Brother, Outcast – The Last Templar, Alibi.com, The Perfect Lovers, Dead Man Down – The Taste of Revenge.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

A story without a name , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.25 on Rai 1 : film noir of 2018 by Roberto Andò, with Micaela Ramazzotti, Laura Morante, Alessandro Gassmann, Renato Carpentieri, Jerzy Skolimowski, Gaetano Bruno, Antonio Catania, Marco Foschi, Renato Scarpa, Silvia Calderoni, Emanuele Salce, Paolo Graziosi, Filippo Luna, Michele Di Mauro and Giovanni Martorana.

Godzilla , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1 : Gareth Edwards 2014 sci-fi action movie, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Ken Watanabe, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn, Victor Rasuk, Sally Hawkins, CJ Adams, Richard T. Jones, Brian Markinson, Al Sapienza, Patrick Sabongui and Christian Tessier.

The Queen – The queen , the film on the air tonight on TV at 9.15 pm on La7 : Stephen Frears' 2006 drama, starring Helen Mirren, Michael Sheen, James Cromwell, Sylvia Syms, Alex Jennings, Helen McCrory, Roger Allam, Tim McMullan, Paul Barrett, Forbes KB, Christopher Fosh, Elliot Levey, Gavin Park and Stephen Samson.

Karate Kid III – The final challenge , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on TV8 : 1989 action, drama, family film by John G. Avildsen, starring Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, Robyn Lively, Thomas Ian Griffith, Martin Kove, Sean Kanan, Randee Heller and Christopher Paul Ford.

Hi Brother , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.25 on Nove : comedy film, 2016 comedy by Nicola Barnaba, with Pablo, Pedro, Benedicta Boccoli and Mietta.

Outcast – The Last Templar , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Nick Powell's 2014 action, adventure film, starring Hayden Christensen, Nicolas Cage, Andy On, Liu Yifei, Fernando Chien and Byron Lawson.

The Missing , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Ron Howard's 2003 action, drama, thriller, western, starring Cate Blanchett, Tommy Lee Jones, Evan Rachel Wood, Jenna Boyd, Aaron Eckhart, Val Kilmer, Sergio Calderon, Eric Schweig, Steve Reevis, Jay Tavare, Simon Baker , Jason Rodriguez, Deryle J. Lujan, Matthew Montoya, Joe Saenz, Gandi Shaw, Rod Rondeaux, Dutch Lunak, Juddson Keith Linn, Ray McKinnon and Elisabeth Moss.

Alibi.com , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : 2017 comedy film by Philippe Lacheau, with Philippe Lacheau, Elodie Fontan, Julien Arruti, Tarek Boudali, Didier Bourdon, Nathalie Baye, Vincent Desagnat, Medi Sadoun, Michèle Laroque, Kad Merad and Samy Naceri.

Yado , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : Richard Fleischer's 1985 adventure film, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Brigitte Nielsen, Sandahl Bergman, Paul Smith, Ernie Reyes Jr., Ronald Lacey, Pat Roach, Terry Richards, Janet Agren, Donna Ostebuhr, Francesca Romana Coluzzi, Hans Meyer and Lara Naszinski.

The perfect lovers , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : Joe Roth's 2001 comedy film, starring Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal, Catherine Zeta-Jones, John Cusack, Hank Azaria, Stanley Tucci, Christopher Walken, Alan Arkin, Seth Green, Scot Zeller, Larry King, Steve Pink, Rainn Wilson , Charlie Steiner, Jeff Michael, Byron Allen, Wendy Schenker, Lisa Joyner, Patrick Stoner, Keri Lynn Pratt, Eric Balfour, Shaun Robinson, Marty Belafsky, Maria Canals, Maree Cheatham and Sam Rubin.

Dead Man Down – The Taste of Vengeance , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Cielo : Niels Arden Oplev's 2013 thriller film, starring Noomi Rapace, Colin Farrell, Dominic Cooper, Terrence Howard, Armand Assante, Isabelle Huppert, Raw Leiba, James Biberi, Jennifer Butler, Michael McKiddy, Robert Bizik and John Cenatiempo.

Taste of you , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on Cine34 : comedy film of 2014 by Carlo Vanzina, with Vincenzo Salemme, Giorgio Pasotti, Serena Autieri, Nancy Brilli, Eugenio Franceschini, Maurizio Mattioli, Martina Stella, Matteo Leoni and Virginie Marsan.

Chinese bullets , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm : Tom Dey's 2000 action, comedy, western, starring Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson, Lucy Liu, Brandon Merrill, Roger Yuan, Eric Chen, Xander Berkeley, Walt Goggins, Jason Connery and Rafael Baez.

, the film on the air : Tom Dey’s 2000 action, comedy, western, starring Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson, Lucy Liu, Brandon Merrill, Roger Yuan, Eric Chen, Xander Berkeley, Walt Goggins, Jason Connery and Rafael Baez. Mickey Matson and the alchemical machine, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on Spike: Harold Cronk’s 2012 adventure family film, starring Derek Brandon, Francesca Derosa, Patrika Darbo, Christopher Lloyd, Lee Arenberg, Frank Drank, Kevin Yon and Amy McFadden.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: