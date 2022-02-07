Today’s Movies and Programs Monday, February 7, 2022

TV previews

Movies Tonight on TV: Baywatch, This Story Here, The Town, The Girl with a Pearl Earring, Do You Know Claudia ?. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Màkari 2, Crimes in Paradise, Direct Catch, Big Brother Vip, Freedom – Beyond the Border, Sherlock, Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel.

Film Tonight on TV of Today Monday 7 February 2022. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Baywatch, This story here, The Town, The girl with a pearl earring, Do you know her Claudia ?, The Condemned – The island of death, Inga Lindström: Second Chance, Wolfhound, Blade: Trinity.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Baywatch , the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on TwentySeven : Comedy Movie, Seth Gordon’s 2017 Action, starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Hannibal Buress, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jon Bass, Pamela Anderson, Ana Flavia Gavlak, Brandon Larracuente, David Hasselhoff, Rob Huebel, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jack Kesy, Oscar Nuñez and Clem Cheung.

, the on air : Comedy Movie, Seth Gordon’s 2017 Action, starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Hannibal Buress, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jon Bass, Pamela Anderson, Ana Flavia Gavlak, Brandon Larracuente, David Hasselhoff, Rob Huebel, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jack Kesy, Oscar Nuñez and Clem Cheung. This story here , the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.25 on Nove : documentary, biographical, musical film of 2011 by Alessandro Paris and Sibylle Righetti, with Vasco Rossi.

, the on air : documentary, biographical, musical film of 2011 by Alessandro Paris and Sibylle Righetti, with Vasco Rossi. The Condemned – The island of death , the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Scott Wiper’s 2007 action movie, starring Steve Austin, Robert Mammone, Vinnie Jones, Tory Mussett, Rick Hoffman and Christopher James Baker.

, the on air : Scott Wiper’s 2007 action movie, starring Steve Austin, Robert Mammone, Vinnie Jones, Tory Mussett, Rick Hoffman and Christopher James Baker. Maverick , the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Richard Donner’s 1994 adventure, comedy, western, starring Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster, James Garner, Graham Greene, Alfred Molina, James Coburn, Clint Black, Jean De Baer, ​​Dennis Fimple, Dan Hedaya, Max Perlich, Denver Pyle , Paul Smith, Dub Taylor and Geoffrey Lewis.

, the on air : Richard Donner’s 1994 adventure, comedy, western, starring Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster, James Garner, Graham Greene, Alfred Molina, James Coburn, Clint Black, Jean De Baer, ​​Dennis Fimple, Dan Hedaya, Max Perlich, Denver Pyle , Paul Smith, Dub Taylor and Geoffrey Lewis. The Town , the movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Ben Affleck’s 2010 crime film, starring Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall, Chris Cooper, Jeremy Renner, Blake Lively, Jon Hamm, Ed O’Keefe, Slaine, Nicholas Cairis, Michael Yebba, Pete Postlethwaite, Brian Scannell, Mark Berglund, Titus Welliver, Corena Chase, Dennis McLaughlin, Owen Burke and Kerri Dunbar.

, the on air : Ben Affleck’s 2010 crime film, starring Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall, Chris Cooper, Jeremy Renner, Blake Lively, Jon Hamm, Ed O’Keefe, Slaine, Nicholas Cairis, Michael Yebba, Pete Postlethwaite, Brian Scannell, Mark Berglund, Titus Welliver, Corena Chase, Dennis McLaughlin, Owen Burke and Kerri Dunbar. Inga Lindström: Second Chance , the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : Martin Gies’ sentimental film of 2015, starring Jördis Richter, Bert Tischendorf, Rita Russek, Thomas Fritsch, Lara Mandoki, Jan Sosniok, Bela Erny and Constance Wetzel.

, the on air : Martin Gies’ sentimental film of 2015, starring Jördis Richter, Bert Tischendorf, Rita Russek, Thomas Fritsch, Lara Mandoki, Jan Sosniok, Bela Erny and Constance Wetzel. Wolfhound , the movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : 2006 adventure, action, fantasy film by Nikolai Lebedev, with Aleksandr Bukharov, Oksana Akinshina, Aleksandr Domogarov, Igor Petrenko, Juozas Budraitis, Artyom Semakin, Natalya Varley and Andrei Rudensky.

, the on air : 2006 adventure, action, fantasy film by Nikolai Lebedev, with Aleksandr Bukharov, Oksana Akinshina, Aleksandr Domogarov, Igor Petrenko, Juozas Budraitis, Artyom Semakin, Natalya Varley and Andrei Rudensky. The girl with the Pearl Earring , the movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : Peter Webber’s 2003 drama, starring Scarlett Johansson, Colin Firth, Tom Wilkinson, Judy Parfitt, Cillian Murphy, Essie Davis, Joanna Scanlan, Alakina Mann, Chris McHallem, Gabrielle Reidy, Anna Popplewell, Geoff Bell, Sarah Drews, Virginie Colin, John McEnery, Anais Nepper, David Morrissey, Melanie Meyfroid and Rollo Weeks.

, the on air : Peter Webber’s 2003 drama, starring Scarlett Johansson, Colin Firth, Tom Wilkinson, Judy Parfitt, Cillian Murphy, Essie Davis, Joanna Scanlan, Alakina Mann, Chris McHallem, Gabrielle Reidy, Anna Popplewell, Geoff Bell, Sarah Drews, Virginie Colin, John McEnery, Anais Nepper, David Morrissey, Melanie Meyfroid and Rollo Weeks. Do you know Claudia? , the movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 2004 comedy film by Massimo Venier, with Paola Cortellesi, Giovanni, Giacomo, Aldo, Sandra Ceccarelli, Rossy de Palma, Marco Messeri, Ottavia Piccolo, Saturno Brioschi, Max Pisu and Silvana Fallisi.

, the on air : 2004 comedy film by Massimo Venier, with Paola Cortellesi, Giovanni, Giacomo, Aldo, Sandra Ceccarelli, Rossy de Palma, Marco Messeri, Ottavia Piccolo, Saturno Brioschi, Max Pisu and Silvana Fallisi. Blade: Trinity, the movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: 2004 action, fantasy, horror, thriller movies by David S. Goyer, starring Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson, Ryan Reynolds, Jessica Biel, Parker Posey, Dominic Purcell, Paul Michael Levesque, Natasha Lyonne, John Michael Higgins, James Remar, Cascy Beddow, Patton Oswalt, John Ashker, Scott Heindl, Ron Selmour, Callum Keith Rennie, Francoise Yip, Christopher Heyerdahl and Eric Bogosian.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: