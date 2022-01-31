Today’s Movies and Programs Monday, January 31, 2022

TV previews

Film Tonight on TV: Boy Erased – Lives Erased, Air Force One, Sleight, Diana – The Secret Story of Lady D., Süskind – The Wings of Innocence. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Don’t leave me, Crimes in Paradise, Report, Big Brother Vip, Freedom – Beyond the border, Live Propaganda, Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel.

Film Tonight on TV of Today Monday 31 January 2022. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Boy Erased – Lives Erased, Air Force One, Sleight, Diana – The Secret Story of Lady D., Süskind – The Wings of Innocence, The Stronghold – The Stronghold, The High School Student in the Repeater Class, Man of Tai Chi , Free exit.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Boy Erased – Lives Erased , the movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Joel Edgerton’s 2018 drama, starring Nicole Kidman, Lucas Hedges, Russell Crowe, Joel Edgerton, Xavier Dolan, Cherry Jones, Flea and Troye Sivan.

, the on air : Joel Edgerton’s 2018 drama, starring Nicole Kidman, Lucas Hedges, Russell Crowe, Joel Edgerton, Xavier Dolan, Cherry Jones, Flea and Troye Sivan. Air Force One , the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.25 on Nove : action movie, 1997 thriller by Wolfgang Petersen, starring Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman, Glenn Close, Wendy Crewson, Liesel Matthews, Paul Guilfoyle, Xander Berkeley, Donna Bullock, Elya Baskin, William H. Macy, Levan Uchaneishvili, Jürgen Prochnow, Dean Stockwell and David Vadim.

, the on air : action movie, 1997 thriller by Wolfgang Petersen, starring Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman, Glenn Close, Wendy Crewson, Liesel Matthews, Paul Guilfoyle, Xander Berkeley, Donna Bullock, Elya Baskin, William H. Macy, Levan Uchaneishvili, Jürgen Prochnow, Dean Stockwell and David Vadim. Sleight , the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : JD Dillard’s 2016 action, drama, fantasy film, starring Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel, Storm Reid, Donzaleigh Abernathy, Sasheer Zamata, Jay Walker, Andrew Fitzpatrick, Stella Stahl, Cameron Esposito, Alex Hyner, Dulé Hill and Michael Villar.

, the on air : JD Dillard’s 2016 action, drama, fantasy film, starring Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel, Storm Reid, Donzaleigh Abernathy, Sasheer Zamata, Jay Walker, Andrew Fitzpatrick, Stella Stahl, Cameron Esposito, Alex Hyner, Dulé Hill and Michael Villar. I don’t believe anyone , the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Tom Gries’ 1975 western, starring Charles Bronson, Richard Crenna, Charles Durning, Jill Ireland, Ben Johnson and Ed Lauter.

, the on air : Tom Gries’ 1975 western, starring Charles Bronson, Richard Crenna, Charles Durning, Jill Ireland, Ben Johnson and Ed Lauter. Diana – The Secret Story of Lady D. , the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : Oliver Hirschbiegel’s 2013 drama, biopic, starring Naomi Watts, Naveen Andrews, Douglas Hodge, Geraldine James, Juliet Stevenson, Charles Edwards, Cas Anvar and Laurence Belcher.

, the on air : Oliver Hirschbiegel’s 2013 drama, biopic, starring Naomi Watts, Naveen Andrews, Douglas Hodge, Geraldine James, Juliet Stevenson, Charles Edwards, Cas Anvar and Laurence Belcher. The Stronghold – The stronghold , the movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : adventure film, fantasy of 2017 by Yuriy Kovalyov, with Danylo Kamenskyi, Oleksandr Komarov, Roman Lutskyi, Oleh Voloschenko, Georgiy Derevyanskiy, Ivan Denysenko, Eva Koshova, Stanislava Krasovskaya, Natalya Sumskaya and Erbolat Toguzakov.

, the on air : adventure film, fantasy of 2017 by Yuriy Kovalyov, with Danylo Kamenskyi, Oleksandr Komarov, Roman Lutskyi, Oleh Voloschenko, Georgiy Derevyanskiy, Ivan Denysenko, Eva Koshova, Stanislava Krasovskaya, Natalya Sumskaya and Erbolat Toguzakov. Süskind – The wings of innocence , the movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : Drama, Biography, War 2011 film by Rudolf van den Berg, starring Jeroen Spitzenberger, Karl Markovics, Nyncke Beekhuyzen, Katja Herbers, Nasrdin Dchar, Tygo Gernandt and Olga Zuiderhoek.

, the on air : Drama, Biography, War 2011 film by Rudolf van den Berg, starring Jeroen Spitzenberger, Karl Markovics, Nyncke Beekhuyzen, Katja Herbers, Nasrdin Dchar, Tygo Gernandt and Olga Zuiderhoek. The high school student in the repeating class , the movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : sexy comedy film from 1978 by Mariano Laurenti, with Gloria Guida, Lino Banfi, Gianfranco D’Angelo, Alvaro Vitali, Rodolfo Bigotti, Rosario Bonelli, Paolo Ceccarelli, Helen Chauvin, Ria De Simone, Stefano Amato, Sylvain Green, Brigitte Petronio , Paola Pieracci and Carlo Sposìto.

, the on air : sexy comedy film from 1978 by Mariano Laurenti, with Gloria Guida, Lino Banfi, Gianfranco D’Angelo, Alvaro Vitali, Rodolfo Bigotti, Rosario Bonelli, Paolo Ceccarelli, Helen Chauvin, Ria De Simone, Stefano Amato, Sylvain Green, Brigitte Petronio , Paola Pieracci and Carlo Sposìto. Man of Tai Chi , the movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm : Keanu Reeves’ 2013 action movie, starring Keanu Reeves, Tiger Hu Chen, Karen Mok, Simon Yam and Sam Lee.

, the on air : Keanu Reeves’ 2013 action movie, starring Keanu Reeves, Tiger Hu Chen, Karen Mok, Simon Yam and Sam Lee. Free exit, the movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on TwentySeven: 2011 comedy film by Bobby and Peter Farrelly, starring Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, Jenna Fischer, Alexandra Daddario, Alyssa Milano, Christina Applegate, Richard Jenkins, Vanessa Angel, Stephen Merchant, Carly Craig and Tyler Hoechlin.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

