Today’s Movies and Programs Monday, October 25, 2021

Film Tonight on TV of Today Monday 25 October 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Final Score, The Company Men, Hole – The Abyss, Spider-Man, The Godfather – Part III, The Interpreter, Alvarez Kelly, Clara’s Big Heart, The Mask – From zero to myth, I love you in all the languages ​​of the world, CHiPs.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Final Score , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1 : Scott Mann’s 2018 action movie, starring Dave Bautista, Pierce Brosnan, Ray Stevenson, Kamil Lemieszewski, Julian Cheung, Martyn Ford, Ralph Brown, Aaron McCusker, Alexandra Dinu, Lucy Gaskell and Craig Conway.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: