Today’s Movies and Programs Monday, September 20, 2021

Movie Tonight on TV: Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle, Attack on Power 3, The Da Vinci Code, Cold Mountain. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The bastards of Pizzofalcone, Direct Presa, Big Brother Vip, Eden – A planet to save.

Film Tonight on TV of Today Monday 20 September 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle, Attack on Power 3, The Da Vinci Code, Cold Mountain, The Indian Hunter, Prof.’s Barrel, Look Who’s Talking Now, Lawless, Sharm El Sheikh – An unforgettable summer, Next.

Loading... Advertisements

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 2 : Jake Kasdan’s 2017 adventure, action, fantasy movies, starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, Bobby Cannavale, Alex Wolff, Ser’Darius William Blain, Madison Iseman, Marin Hinkle, Maribeth Monroe and Missi Pyle.

, the film on the air : Jake Kasdan’s 2017 adventure, action, fantasy movies, starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, Bobby Cannavale, Alex Wolff, Ser’Darius William Blain, Madison Iseman, Marin Hinkle, Maribeth Monroe and Missi Pyle. Power Attack 3 , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 1 : Ric Roman Waugh’s 2018 action movie, thriller, starring Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Piper Perabo, Lance Reddick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Nick Nolte, Tim Blake Nelson, Chris Browning, Danny Huston, Michael Landes, Joseph Millson, Sarah- Stephanie, Sophia Del Pizzo, Mark Arnold, Sapir Azulay, Frederick Schmidt and Mark Rhino Smith.

, the film on the air : Ric Roman Waugh’s 2018 action movie, thriller, starring Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Piper Perabo, Lance Reddick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Nick Nolte, Tim Blake Nelson, Chris Browning, Danny Huston, Michael Landes, Joseph Millson, Sarah- Stephanie, Sophia Del Pizzo, Mark Arnold, Sapir Azulay, Frederick Schmidt and Mark Rhino Smith. Da Vinci’s code , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on TV8 : 2006 thriller film by Ron Howard, starring Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou, Ian McKellen, Paul Bettany, Jean Reno, Étienne Chicot, Alfred Molina, Clive Carter, Seth Gabel, Harry Taylor, Marie-Françoise Audollent, Christopher Fosh, Joe Grossi , Jean-Yves Berteloot, Daisy Doidge-Hill, Jean-Pierre Marielle and Jürgen Prochnow.

, the film on the air : 2006 thriller film by Ron Howard, starring Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou, Ian McKellen, Paul Bettany, Jean Reno, Étienne Chicot, Alfred Molina, Clive Carter, Seth Gabel, Harry Taylor, Marie-Françoise Audollent, Christopher Fosh, Joe Grossi , Jean-Yves Berteloot, Daisy Doidge-Hill, Jean-Pierre Marielle and Jürgen Prochnow. The Indian hunter , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : 1955 western film by André De Toth, with Lon Chaney Jr., Kirk Douglas, Elsa Martinelli, Walter Matthau and Elisha Cook Jr.

, the film on the air : 1955 western film by André De Toth, with Lon Chaney Jr., Kirk Douglas, Elsa Martinelli, Walter Matthau and Elisha Cook Jr. Cold Mountain , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Anthony Minghella’s 2003 drama, starring Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Natalie Portman, Brendan Gleeson, Donald Sutherland, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Giovanni Ribisi, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Winstone, Jena Malone, Robin Mullins, Lucas Black, Ethan Suplee and Melora Walters.

, the film on the air : Anthony Minghella’s 2003 drama, starring Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Natalie Portman, Brendan Gleeson, Donald Sutherland, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Giovanni Ribisi, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Winstone, Jena Malone, Robin Mullins, Lucas Black, Ethan Suplee and Melora Walters. Barrel by Prof. , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : Richie Keen’s 2017 comedy film, starring Ice Cube, Charlie Day, Christina Hendricks, Dennis Haysbert and Dean Norris.

, the film on the air : Richie Keen’s 2017 comedy film, starring Ice Cube, Charlie Day, Christina Hendricks, Dennis Haysbert and Dean Norris. Look who’s talking now , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : Tom Ropelewski’s 1993 comedy film, starring John Travolta, Kirstie Alley, David Gallagher, Tabitha Lupien, Lysette Anthony, Alicia Bradsen, Victoria Brooks, Gina Chiarelli, Chilton Crane, Roger Cross, Sandra Grant, Serge Houde, Mark Acheson, Caroline Elliott, Kyle Fairlie and Olympia Dukakis.

, the film on the air : Tom Ropelewski’s 1993 comedy film, starring John Travolta, Kirstie Alley, David Gallagher, Tabitha Lupien, Lysette Anthony, Alicia Bradsen, Victoria Brooks, Gina Chiarelli, Chilton Crane, Roger Cross, Sandra Grant, Serge Houde, Mark Acheson, Caroline Elliott, Kyle Fairlie and Olympia Dukakis. Lawless , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : John Hillcoat’s 2012 drama, starring Tom Hardy, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Clarke, Jessica Chastain, Mia Wasikowska, Gary Oldman, Guy Pearce, Noah Taylor and Dane DeHaan.

, the film on the air : John Hillcoat’s 2012 drama, starring Tom Hardy, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Clarke, Jessica Chastain, Mia Wasikowska, Gary Oldman, Guy Pearce, Noah Taylor and Dane DeHaan. Karol: A man who became Pope , the film on the air tonight on tv at 20.55 on TV2000 : 2005 biographical film by Giacomo Battiato, with Piotr Adamczyk, Malgorzata Bela, Raoul Bova, Ennio Fantastichini, Violante Placido, Matt Craven, Kenneth Welsh, Ken Duken, Jakub Bohosiewicz, Olgierd Lukingaszewic, Mateusz Damiecki, Radoschlaw Pazura, Thomas Wel Shopov, Anna Cieslak, Sambor Czarnota, Kaja Bien and Szymon Bobrowski.

, the film on the air : 2005 biographical film by Giacomo Battiato, with Piotr Adamczyk, Malgorzata Bela, Raoul Bova, Ennio Fantastichini, Violante Placido, Matt Craven, Kenneth Welsh, Ken Duken, Jakub Bohosiewicz, Olgierd Lukingaszewic, Mateusz Damiecki, Radoschlaw Pazura, Thomas Wel Shopov, Anna Cieslak, Sambor Czarnota, Kaja Bien and Szymon Bobrowski. Sharm El Sheikh – An unforgettable summer , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : comedy film, comedy of 2010 by Ugo Fabrizio Giordani, with Enrico Brignano, Giorgio Panariello, Laura Torrisi, Cecilia Dazzi, Michela Quattrociocche, Elena Russo, Maurizio Casagrande, Walter Santillo, Daniele La Leggia, Fioretta Mari, Ludovica Bizzaglia, Hassan Shapi and Sergio Muniz.

, the film on the air : comedy film, comedy of 2010 by Ugo Fabrizio Giordani, with Enrico Brignano, Giorgio Panariello, Laura Torrisi, Cecilia Dazzi, Michela Quattrociocche, Elena Russo, Maurizio Casagrande, Walter Santillo, Daniele La Leggia, Fioretta Mari, Ludovica Bizzaglia, Hassan Shapi and Sergio Muniz. Next , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm : action movie, 2007 thriller by Lee Tamahori, starring Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore, Jessica Biel, Thomas Kretschmann, Tory Kittles, José Zúñiga, Jim Beaver, Jason Butler Harner, Michael Trucco, Enzo Cilenti, Laetitia Danielle, Nicolas Pajon, Sergej Trifunovic, Charles Chun and Peter Falk.

, the film on the air : action movie, 2007 thriller by Lee Tamahori, starring Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore, Jessica Biel, Thomas Kretschmann, Tory Kittles, José Zúñiga, Jim Beaver, Jason Butler Harner, Michael Trucco, Enzo Cilenti, Laetitia Danielle, Nicolas Pajon, Sergej Trifunovic, Charles Chun and Peter Falk. Antboy, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on Spike: Ask Hasselbalch’s 2013 comedy, adventure film, starring Oscar Dietz, Cecilie Alstrup Tarp, Samuel Ting Graf and Nicolas Bro.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: