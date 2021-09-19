Today’s Movies and Programs Saturday 18 September 2021

Film Tonight on TV: Agent 007, License to Kill, Ferdinand, Hunt for Red October, The Usual Unknowns. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Soliti Ignoti – The Return, Men’s Volleyball, European Championships 2021: Serbia-Italy, Ricomincio da Rai3, Tú sí que vales.

Film Tonight on TV Today Saturday 18 September 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Agent 007, license to kill, Ferdinand, Hunt for Red October, The Usual Unknowns, Bent – Criminal Police, Paris can wait, Blackmail, Scream, The Rage of the Wind, Van Helsing ..

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Agent 007, license to kill , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rete 4 : action movie, 1962 thriller by Terence Young, starring Sean Connery, Ursula Andress, Joseph Wiseman, Jack Lord, Bernard Lee, Anthony Dawson, Zena Marshall, John Kitzmiller, Lois Maxwell, Eunice Gayson, Peter Burton and Yvonne Shima.

, the film on the air : 2017 animated, adventure, comedy, family, fantasy film by Carlos Saldanha, with the original voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Anthony Anderson, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Sally Phillips, Boris Kodjoe, Jerrod Carmichael, Raúl Esparza and Miguel Ángel Silvestre. Hunt for Red October , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.25 on TV8 : John McTiernan’s 1990 thriller film, starring Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin, Scott Glenn, Sam Neill, James Earl Jones, Jeffrey Jones, Richard Jordan, Daniel David, Larry Ferguson, Joss Ackland, Tomas Arana, Tim Curry, Anthony Peck, Stellan Skarsgård, Fred Dalton Thompson, Courtney B. Vance, Ned Vaughn and Peter Firth.

, the film on the air : Bobby Moresco’s 2018 thriller film, starring Karl Urban, Sofia Vergara, Andy Garcia, Vincent Spano, Grace Byers, Trai Byers, John Finn and Patrick Brennan. Paris can wait , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : 2016 comedy, drama, sentimental film by Eleanor Coppola, starring Diane Lane, Alec Baldwin, Arnaud Viard and Cédric Monnet.

, the film on the air : Eugenio Mira’s 2013 thriller film, starring Elijah Wood, John Cusack, Allen Leech, Kerry Bishé, Tamsin Egerton, Dee Wallace-Stone, Alex Winter, Jack Taylor and Don McManus. Scream , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : Wes Craven’s 1996 horror film, starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, Drew Barrymore, Jamie Kennedy, Skeet Ulrich, Rose McGowan, Liev Schreiber, Henry Winkler, Joseph Whipp, Linda Blair, and W. Earl Brown .

, the film on the air : 2008 action, adventure, fantasy film by Mark Atkins, starring Simon Lloyd-Roberts, Joseph Stacey, Dylan Jones, Hefin Wyn, Jürgen Prochnow, William Huw, Gary Twomey, Carys Eleri and Nia Ann. Love, bed and betrayal , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : 1976 sexy comedy film by Alfonso Brescia, with Marisa Mell, Don Backy, Franco Cremonini, Roberto Giraudo, Malisa Longo, Riccardo Parisio Perrotti, Ugo Bologna, Enzo Spitaleri and Sonia Viviani.

, the film on the air : 1958 comedy film by Mario Monicelli, with Totò, Vittorio Gassman, Marcello Mastroianni, Renato Salvatori, Carla Gravina, Claudia Cardinale, Tiberio Murgia, Memmo Carotenuto, Rossana Rory, Carlo Pisacane, Gina Rovere, Gina Amendola and Lella Fabrizi. The rage of the wind , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 1970 drama film by Mario Camus, starring Terence Hill, Fernando Rey Maria Grazia Buccella, Angel Lombarte, William Layton, Mario Pordo, Carlo Alberto Cortina and Maximo Valverde.

, the film on the air : 2004 action, fantasy, horror movies by Stephen Sommers, starring Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham, Will Kemp, Shuler Hensley, Elena Anaya, Silvia Colloca, Josie Maran, Kevin J. O’Connor, Alun Armstrong , Samuel West, Robbie Coltrane and Stephen Fisher. Osama, the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on TV2000: 2002 drama film by Siddiq Barmak, starring Marina Golbahari, Arif Herati, Zobeydeh Sahar, Mohamad Nader Khadjeh, Gol Rahman Ghorbandi, Mohamad Haref Harati and Khwaja Nader.

