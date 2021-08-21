Today’s Movies and Programs Saturday 21st August 2021

TV previews

Film Tonight on TV: The Kennedy Scandal, Back to the Future, Psyco, Letters to Juliet, Maria Capasso’s Secret Life. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The music that goes around, One Life, Downton Abbey, The legend is back, with Gene Gnocchi.

Film Tonight on TV Today Saturday 21 August 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: The Kennedy scandal, Back to the Future, Psyco, Letters to Juliet, Secret life of Maria Capasso, Anaconda, Sissi – Destiny of an Empress, Vacation time, Ted.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

The Kennedy scandal , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 3 : John Curran’s drama, biopic of 2017, starring Jason Clarke, Kate Mara, Ed Helms, Bruce Dern, Clancy Brown, Jim Gaffigan, Taylor Nichols and Tamara Hickey.

, the film on the air : comedy film of 2010 by Ugo Fabrizio Giordani, with Enrico Brignano, Giorgio Panariello, Laura Torrisi, Cecilia Dazzi, Michela Quattrociocche, Elena Russo, Maurizio Casagrande, Walter Santillo, Daniele La Leggia, Fioretta Mari, Ludovica Bizzaglia, Hassan Shapi and Sergio Muniz . Back to the Future , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1 : Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, Thomas F. Wilson, Wendie Jo Sperber, James Tolkan, Billy Zane, Claudia Wells, Frances Lee McCain, Marc McClure and George Di Cenzo.

, the film on the air : 1997 thriller, horror film by Luis Llosa, starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde, Vincent Castellanos, Danny Trejo, Jon Voight, Owen Wilson and Kari Wuhrer. Secret life of Maria Capasso , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : drama film of 2019 by Salvatore Piscicelli, with Luisa Ranieri, Daniele Russo, Luca Saccoia, Marcella Spina, Roberta Spagnuolo, Nello Mascia, Antonella Stefanucci, Anna de Nitto, Antonio De Matteo, Ciro Capano, Mario Aterrano and Gabriele Guerra.

, the film on the air : 1957 biopic, historical film by Ernst Marischka, with Romy Schneider, Karlheinz Böhm, Magda Schneider, Gustav Knuth, Uta Franz, Senta Wengraf, Hans Ziegler, Sonia Sorel, Vilma Degischer, Josef Meinrad, Peter Neusser, Erich Nikowitz and Walter Reyer . Psyco , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : 1960s horror thriller film by Alfred Hitchcock, starring Janet Leigh, Anthony Perkins, Vera Miles, John Gavin, Martin Balsam, Frank Albertson, John Anderson, Patricia Hitchcock, John McIntire, Mort Mills, Simon Oakland, Vaughn Taylor and Lurene Tuttle .

, the film on the air : Stefan Bartmann’s sentimental 2019 film, starring Nadine Warmuth, Mathias Harrebye-Brandt, Gabriel Merz, Frieder Venus, Michaela Rosen, Noah Kraus and Johanna Hens. Death at 33 laps , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : 1987 thriller, horror film by Charles Martin Smith, starring Marc Price, Tony Fields, Lisa Orgolini, Doug Savant, Elaine Joyce, Glen Morgan, Gene Simmons and Ozzy Osbourne.

, the film on the air : comedy, sentimental film of 2010 by Gary Winick, with Amanda Seyfried, Gael Garcia Bernal, Vanessa Redgrave, Christopher Egan, Franco Nero, Luisa Ranieri, Daniel Baldock, Ivana Lotito, Marina Massironi, Lidia Biondi, Giordano Formenti, Paolo Arvedi, Dario Conti, Milena Vukotic, Luisa De Santis and Angelo Infanti. Never been better , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : 2008 comedy film by Dolores Payás, starring Victoria Abril, Joan Carreras, Jesús Ferrer, Pep Ferrer, Anna Galiena, Gabriella Pession and Macarena Gómez.

, the film on the air : 1956 comedy film by Antonio Racioppi, with Vittorio De Sica, Giovanna Ralli, Marisa Merlini, Maurizio Arena, Bella Visconti, Gabriele Tinti, Nino Manfredi, Virgilio Riento, Dina Perbellini, Gildo Bocci, Aldo Nemi, Memmo Carotenuto and Abbe Lane. Colt and Wincester Jack , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on Cine34 : 1970 western film by Mario Bava, with Brett Halsey, Charles Southwood, Marilù Tolo, Bruno Corazzari, Mauro Bosco, Lee Burton, Leo De Nobili, Teodoro Agrimi, Federico Boido, Giorgio Gargiullo, Isa Miranda, Piero Morgia and Franco Pesce.

, the film on the air : 2011 comedy film by Seth MacFarlane, starring Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis, Giovanni Ribisi, Seth MacFarlane, Laura Vandervoort, Patrick Warburton, Joel McHale, Jessica Stroup, Melissa Ordway, Aedin Mincks, Matt Walsh, Jessica Barth, Bill Smitrovich, Patrick Stewart, Bretton Manley, Ralph Garman, Alex Borstein, Ginger Gonzaga and John Viener. Madeline – The school devil, the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.25 on TV2000: Comedy film, 1998 family by Daisy von Scherler Mayer, with Stéphane Audran, Ben Daniels, Nigel Hawthorne, Frances McDormand and Hatty Jones.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: