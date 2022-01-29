Today’s Movies and Programs Saturday 29 January 2022

Film Tonight on TV: The Conference, Despicable Me 3, Blood Money – At Any Cost, John Q, Walking With Daisy. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Such and such, FBI and FBI: International, There is Mail for you, Eden – A planet to save.

Film Tonight on TV of Today Saturday 29 January 2022. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: The Conference, Despicable Me 3, Blood money – At any cost, John Q, A walk with Daisy, Loose dogs, Contagious, The hands of a single woman, The Mattei case, Hotel Transylvania 3 – A monstrous holiday, Sella silver, Independence Day, It’s Never Too Late – The Bucket List, War of the Buttons-

All the Movies on TV tonight:

The conference , the movie on air tonight at 21.20 on Rai 3 : Matti Geschonneck’s 2022 historical drama, starring Philipp Hochmair, Johannes Allmayer, Maximilian Bruckner, Matthias Bundschuh, Fabian Busch, Jakob Diehl, Lilli Fichtner, Godehard Giese, Peter Jordan, Arnd Klawitter, Frederic Linkemann, Thomas Loibl and Markus Schleinzer .

, the on air : Matti Geschonneck’s 2022 historical drama, starring Philipp Hochmair, Johannes Allmayer, Maximilian Bruckner, Matthias Bundschuh, Fabian Busch, Jakob Diehl, Lilli Fichtner, Godehard Giese, Peter Jordan, Arnd Klawitter, Frederic Linkemann, Thomas Loibl and Markus Schleinzer . Despicable Me 3 , the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1 : 2017 animated film by Kyle Balda and Pierre Coffin, with the Italian voices of Max Giusti, Arisa and Paolo Ruffini.

, the on air : 2017 animated film by Kyle Balda and Pierre Coffin, with the Italian voices of Max Giusti, Arisa and Paolo Ruffini. Loose dogs , the movie on air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on TV8 : Baltasar Kormákur’s 2013 action movie, starring Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington, James Marsden, Bill Paxton, Paula Patton, Edward James Olmos, Robert John Burke, Fred Ward, James Rawlings, and Patrick Fischler.

, the on air : Baltasar Kormákur’s 2013 action movie, starring Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington, James Marsden, Bill Paxton, Paula Patton, Edward James Olmos, Robert John Burke, Fred Ward, James Rawlings, and Patrick Fischler. Blood money – At any cost , the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4 : Lucky McKee’s 2017 action movie, thriller, starring John Cusack, Ellar Coltrane, Willa Fitzgerald, Jacob Artist and Ned Bellamy.

, the on air : Lucky McKee’s 2017 action movie, thriller, starring John Cusack, Ellar Coltrane, Willa Fitzgerald, Jacob Artist and Ned Bellamy. Walking with Daisy , the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : 1989 comedy, drama film by Bruce Beresford, starring Jessica Tandy, Morgan Freeman, Dan Aykroyd, Patti LuPone, Esther Rolle, Jo Ann Havrilla, William Hall Jr., Alvin M. Sugarman, Clarice F. Geigerman and Muriel Moore.

, the on air : 1989 comedy, drama film by Bruce Beresford, starring Jessica Tandy, Morgan Freeman, Dan Aykroyd, Patti LuPone, Esther Rolle, Jo Ann Havrilla, William Hall Jr., Alvin M. Sugarman, Clarice F. Geigerman and Muriel Moore. John Q , the movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Drama, 2002 thriller by Nick Cassavetes, starring Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall, Anne Heche, Ray Liotta, Ethan Suplee, Shawn Hatosy, Kimberly Elise, Eddie Griffin, David Thornton, James Woods, Keram Malicki-Sánchez, Daniel E. Smith and Kevin Connolly.

, the on air : Drama, 2002 thriller by Nick Cassavetes, starring Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall, Anne Heche, Ray Liotta, Ethan Suplee, Shawn Hatosy, Kimberly Elise, Eddie Griffin, David Thornton, James Woods, Keram Malicki-Sánchez, Daniel E. Smith and Kevin Connolly. Contagious , the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 2 : Henry Hobson’s 2015 drama, horror film, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Abigail Breslin, Joely Richardson, Laura Cayouette, JD Evermore, Raeden Greer and Dana Gourrier.

, the on air : Henry Hobson’s 2015 drama, horror film, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Abigail Breslin, Joely Richardson, Laura Cayouette, JD Evermore, Raeden Greer and Dana Gourrier. The hands of a single woman , the movie on air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : thriller, erotic 1979 film by Nello Rossati, with Giovanni Materassi, Marina Frajese, Christiana Borghi, Bibi Cassanelli, Sergio Antonica and Edoardo Spada.

, the on air : thriller, erotic 1979 film by Nello Rossati, with Giovanni Materassi, Marina Frajese, Christiana Borghi, Bibi Cassanelli, Sergio Antonica and Edoardo Spada. The Mattei case , the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Storia : Drama film from 1972 by Francesco Rosi, with Gian Maria Volonté, Luigi Squarzina, Renato Romano, Peter Baldwin, Franco Graziosi, Gianfranco Ombuen, Elio Jotta, Luciano Colitti, Dario Michaelis, Edda Ferronao, Michele Pantaleone, Ferruccio Parri, Arrigo Benedetti, Francesco Rosi, Jean Rougeul, Ugo Zatterin, Thyraud De Vosjoli, Accursio Di Leo and Giuseppe Lo Presti.

, the on air : Drama film from 1972 by Francesco Rosi, with Gian Maria Volonté, Luigi Squarzina, Renato Romano, Peter Baldwin, Franco Graziosi, Gianfranco Ombuen, Elio Jotta, Luciano Colitti, Dario Michaelis, Edda Ferronao, Michele Pantaleone, Ferruccio Parri, Arrigo Benedetti, Francesco Rosi, Jean Rougeul, Ugo Zatterin, Thyraud De Vosjoli, Accursio Di Leo and Giuseppe Lo Presti. Hotel Transylvania 3 – A monstrous vacation , the movie on air tonight on tv at 20.40 on Rai Gulp : 2018 animated film by Genndy Tartakovsky, with the Italian voices of Claudio Bisio and Cristiana Capotondi.

, the on air : 2018 animated film by Genndy Tartakovsky, with the Italian voices of Claudio Bisio and Cristiana Capotondi. Silver saddle , the movie on air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 1978 western film by Lucio Fulci, with Giuliano Gemma, Philippe Hersent, Geoffrey Lewis, Licinia Lentini, Sergio Leonardi, Ettore Manni, Cinzia Monreale, Donald O’Brien, Aldo Sambrell, Anna Maria Tinelli and Sven Valsecchi.

, the on air : 1978 western film by Lucio Fulci, with Giuliano Gemma, Philippe Hersent, Geoffrey Lewis, Licinia Lentini, Sergio Leonardi, Ettore Manni, Cinzia Monreale, Donald O’Brien, Aldo Sambrell, Anna Maria Tinelli and Sven Valsecchi. Independence Day , the movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm : Roland Emmerich’s 1996 sci-fi action movie, starring Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Randy Quaid, Robert Loggia, Mary McDonnell, Brent Spiner, Judd Hirsh, Harvey Fierstein, Adam Baldwin, Margaret Colin, and Vivica A. Fox.

, the on air : Roland Emmerich’s 1996 sci-fi action movie, starring Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Randy Quaid, Robert Loggia, Mary McDonnell, Brent Spiner, Judd Hirsh, Harvey Fierstein, Adam Baldwin, Margaret Colin, and Vivica A. Fox. It’s Never Too Late – The Bucket List , the movie on air tonight on tv at 9pm on TwentySeven : Rob Reiner’s 2007 comedy, drama film, starring Jack Nicholson, Morgan Freeman, Sean Hayes, Beverly Todd and Rob Morrow.

, the on air : Rob Reiner’s 2007 comedy, drama film, starring Jack Nicholson, Morgan Freeman, Sean Hayes, Beverly Todd and Rob Morrow. The war of the buttons, the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on TV2000: 2011 adventure film by Christophe Barratier, with Laetitia Casta, Guillaume Canet, Kad Merad, Gérard Jugnot, François Morel, Marie Bunel, Jean Texier and Clément Godefroy.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: