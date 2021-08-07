Today’s Movies and Programs Saturday 7th August 2021

Film Tonight on TV: Book Club – Anything Can Happen, Females versus Males, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Gomorrah – New Edition, Princess Sissi. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The Voice Senior, The Circle of the Rings, One Life, Downton Abbey.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Book Club – Anything can happen , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 3 : Bill Holderman’s 2018 comedy film, starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Craig T. Nelson, Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, Richard Dreyfuss, Alicia Silverstone and Katie Aselton.

Females versus males, the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Canale 5: comedy film of 2011 by Fausto Brizzi, with Salvatore Ficarra, Valentino Picone, Francesca Inaudi, Claudio Bisio, Serena Autieri, Luciana Littizzetto, Nancy Brilli, Emilio Solfrizzi, Luca Biagini, Roberto Angeletti, Wilma De Angelis, Armando De Razza, Edoardo Cesari, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, Matteo Urzia, Hassani Shapi, Marta Zoffoli, Giuseppe Cederna, Paola Cortellesi, Fabio De Luigi, Chiara Francini, Lucia Ocone, Alessandro Preziosi, Paolo Ruffini, Giorgia Wurth, Carla Signoris, Nicolas Vaporidis and Francesca Piccinini.

Gomorra – New Edition, the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 4: 2008 drama film by Matteo Garrone, with Salvatore Abruzzese, Simone Sacchettino, Salvatore Ruocco, Vincenzo Fabricino, Gaetano Altamura, Italo Renda, Gianfelice Imparato, Maria Nazionale, Salvatore Striano, Carlo del Sorbo, Vincenzo Bombolo, Toni Servillo, Carmine Paternoster, Alfonso Santagata, Massimo Emilio Gobbi, Salvatore Caruso, Italo Celoro, Salvatore Cantalupo, Gigio Morra, Zhang Ronghua, Manuela Lo Sicco, Marco Macor, Ciro Petrone, Giovanni Venosa, Vittorio Russo and Bernardino Terracciano.

