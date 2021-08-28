Today’s Movies and Programs Saturday, August 28, 2021

Movies Tonight on TV: The Front Runner – The Vice of Power, Compromised Marriages, Back to the Future 2, Pericles the Black, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: By popular demand, One Vita, Downton Abbey, Harry and Meghan – The dark side of the Crown.

Film Tonight on TV Today Saturday 28 August 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: The Front Runner – The Vice of Power, Compromised spouses, Back to the Future 2, Pericles the black, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, The Pink Panther, The Perfect Crime, Ted 2.

Loading... Advertisements

All the Movies on TV tonight:

The Front Runner – The Vice of Power , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 3 : Jason Reitman’s 2018 drama, thriller, starring Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, Alfred Molina, Sara Paxton, Kaitlyn Dever, Molly Ephraim, Mamoudou Athie, JK Simmons, Courtney Ford, Ari Graynor, Kevin Pollak and Bill Burr.

, the film on the air : Jason Reitman’s 2018 drama, thriller, starring Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, Alfred Molina, Sara Paxton, Kaitlyn Dever, Molly Ephraim, Mamoudou Athie, JK Simmons, Courtney Ford, Ari Graynor, Kevin Pollak and Bill Burr. Compromises spouses , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Canale 5 : comedy film of 2019 by Francesco Micciché, with Diego Abatantuono, Vincenzo Salemme, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Grace Ambrose, Dino Abbrescia, Valeria Bilello, Elda Alvigini, Rosita Celentano, Susy Laude and Carolina Rey.

, the film on the air : comedy film of 2019 by Francesco Micciché, with Diego Abatantuono, Vincenzo Salemme, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Grace Ambrose, Dino Abbrescia, Valeria Bilello, Elda Alvigini, Rosita Celentano, Susy Laude and Carolina Rey. Back to the Future 2 , the film tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 1 : Robert Zemeckis’ 1989 adventure, science fiction, comedy film, starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Elisabeth Shue, James Tolkan, Jeffrey Weissman, Billy Zane, Casey Siemaszko, Joe Flaherty, Charles Fleischer, and Thomas F. Wilson .

, the film : Robert Zemeckis’ 1989 adventure, science fiction, comedy film, starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Elisabeth Shue, James Tolkan, Jeffrey Weissman, Billy Zane, Casey Siemaszko, Joe Flaherty, Charles Fleischer, and Thomas F. Wilson . Earthquake 10.0 , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.30pm on TV8 : David Gidali’s 2014 action movie, starring Heather Sossaman, Cameron Richardson, Henry Ian Cusick, Jeffrey Jones, Kristen Dalton and David Barrera.

, the film on the air : David Gidali’s 2014 action movie, starring Heather Sossaman, Cameron Richardson, Henry Ian Cusick, Jeffrey Jones, Kristen Dalton and David Barrera. Pericles the black , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai4 : drama film, noir of 2016 by Stefano Mordini, with Riccardo Scamarcio, Marina Foïs, Valentina Acca, Gigio Morra, Maria Luisa Santella and Lucia Ragni.

, the film on the air : drama film, noir of 2016 by Stefano Mordini, with Riccardo Scamarcio, Marina Foïs, Valentina Acca, Gigio Morra, Maria Luisa Santella and Lucia Ragni. The Pink Panther , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Shawn Levy’s 2006 comedy film, starring Steve Martin, Kevin Kline, Jean Reno, Emily Mortimer, Henry Czerny, Kristin Chenoweth, Roger Rees, Beyoncé Knowles, Philip Goodwin, Henri Garcin, William Abadie, Daniel Sauli, Jean Dell and Anna Katarina.

, the film on the air : Shawn Levy’s 2006 comedy film, starring Steve Martin, Kevin Kline, Jean Reno, Emily Mortimer, Henry Czerny, Kristin Chenoweth, Roger Rees, Beyoncé Knowles, Philip Goodwin, Henri Garcin, William Abadie, Daniel Sauli, Jean Dell and Anna Katarina. The Perfect Crime , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 thriller film, starring Ray Milland, Grace Kelly, Robert Cummings, John Williams, Anthony Dawson, George Leigh, Robin Hughes, George Alderson, Patrick Allen and Leo Britt.

, the film on the air : Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 thriller film, starring Ray Milland, Grace Kelly, Robert Cummings, John Williams, Anthony Dawson, George Leigh, Robin Hughes, George Alderson, Patrick Allen and Leo Britt. Rosamunde Pilcher: Trust is good, falling in love is better , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : Drama, sentimental, crime film of 2014 by Stefan Bartmann, with Kai Scheve, Jana Klinge, Franziska Schlattner, Bruno Eyron, Annika Schrumpf and Patrick Mölleken.

, the film on the air : Drama, sentimental, crime film of 2014 by Stefan Bartmann, with Kai Scheve, Jana Klinge, Franziska Schlattner, Bruno Eyron, Annika Schrumpf and Patrick Mölleken. The cursed farm , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 : David Keith’s 1987 horror film, starring Wil Wheaton, Claude Akins, Malcolm Danare, Cooper Huckabee, John Schneider and Steve Carlisle.

, the film on the air : David Keith’s 1987 horror film, starring Wil Wheaton, Claude Akins, Malcolm Danare, Cooper Huckabee, John Schneider and Steve Carlisle. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : Bill Condon’s 2012 fantasy, sentimental, thriller, starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Dakota Fanning, Maggie Grace, Peter Facinelli, Ashley Greene, Michael Sheen, Kellan Lutz, Jamie Campbell Bower, Nikki Reed, Jackson Rathbone , Mackenzie Foy, Billy Burke, Rami Malek, Lee Pace, Elizabeth Reaser, Joe Anderson, Christopher Heyerdahl, Cameron Bright, MyAnna Buring and BooBoo Stewart.

, the film on the air : Bill Condon’s 2012 fantasy, sentimental, thriller, starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Dakota Fanning, Maggie Grace, Peter Facinelli, Ashley Greene, Michael Sheen, Kellan Lutz, Jamie Campbell Bower, Nikki Reed, Jackson Rathbone , Mackenzie Foy, Billy Burke, Rami Malek, Lee Pace, Elizabeth Reaser, Joe Anderson, Christopher Heyerdahl, Cameron Bright, MyAnna Buring and BooBoo Stewart. Vanessa , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.15 pm on Cielo : Hubert Frank’s drama, erotic 1976 film, starring Olivia Pascal, Gunter Clemens, Anton Diffring, Eva Eden, Tom Garven, Eva Leuze and Uschi Zeck.

, the film on the air : Hubert Frank’s drama, erotic 1976 film, starring Olivia Pascal, Gunter Clemens, Anton Diffring, Eva Eden, Tom Garven, Eva Leuze and Uschi Zeck. David’s summer , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Storia : 1998 drama film by Carlo Mazzacurati, with Stefano Campi, Patrizia Piccinini, Toni Bertorelli, Silvana De Santis, Serasudin Mujic, Alessandro Mizzi, Roberto Messini D’Agostino, Emanuele Barresi, Paola Rota, Marinella Anaclerio and Manrico Gammarota.

, the film on the air : 1998 drama film by Carlo Mazzacurati, with Stefano Campi, Patrizia Piccinini, Toni Bertorelli, Silvana De Santis, Serasudin Mujic, Alessandro Mizzi, Roberto Messini D’Agostino, Emanuele Barresi, Paola Rota, Marinella Anaclerio and Manrico Gammarota. Ringo and Gringo against everyone , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : comic film, comedy of 1966 by Bruno Corbucci, with Raimondo Vianello, Lando Buzzanca, Mario Castellani, Rafael Albaicín, Miguel Del Castillo, Mario De Simone, Giovanna Lenzi, Maria Martinez, Santiago Rivero, Alfonso Rojas, Emilio Rodríguez and Monica Ramdal.

, the film on the air : comic film, comedy of 1966 by Bruno Corbucci, with Raimondo Vianello, Lando Buzzanca, Mario Castellani, Rafael Albaicín, Miguel Del Castillo, Mario De Simone, Giovanna Lenzi, Maria Martinez, Santiago Rivero, Alfonso Rojas, Emilio Rodríguez and Monica Ramdal. Ted 2, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: Seth MacFarlane’s 2015 comedy film, starring Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman, Seth MacFarlane, Patrick Warburton, Dennis Haysbert, Michael Dorn and Jessica Barth.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: