Today’s Movies and Programs Thursday 13 January 2022

Film Tonight on TV Today Thursday 13 January 2022. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, The Tobacconist of Vienna, The Last Boy Scout, A Perfect Family, Robin Hood, Jakob the Liar, All Against Him, Dragon, High Crimes – State Crimes, New Year’s Eve in New York, Ghosthunters – The Ghostbusters, Agatha and the Midnight Murders, Banlieue 13.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

, the film aired tonight on tv at 9.20pm on Italia 1: adventure film, 2002 fantasy by Chris Columbus, with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Richard Harris, Maggie Smith, Kenneth Branagh, Robbie Coltrane, Alan Rickman and Warwick Davis. The tobacconist in Vienna , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 3 : Drama, History, War of 2018 by Nikolaus Leytner, starring Simon Morzé, Bruno Ganz, Johannes Krisch, Emma Drogunova, Karoline Eichhorn and Regina Fritsch.

, the film on the air : 2010 action, drama, adventure, historical film by Ridley Scott, starring Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Scott Grimes, Kevin Durand, Mark Strong, Alan Doyle, Matthew Macfadyen, Danny Huston, William Hurt, Max von Sydow, Oscar Isaac, Eileen Atkins, Léa Seydoux, Bronson Webb and Robert Pugh. Jakob the liar, the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on TV2000: 1999 drama film by Peter Kassovitz, starring Robin Williams, Hannah Taylor-Gordon, Eva Igo, Istvan Balint, Justus Von Dohnanyi, Bob Balaban, Alan Arkin, Michael Jeter, Mathieu Kassovitz, Armin Mueller-Stahl, Liev Schreiber and Nina Siemaszko .

