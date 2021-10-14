Today’s Movies and Programs Thursday 14 October 2021

Film Tonight on TV: Chain Reaction, Loose Dogs, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Anarchy – Judgment Night. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Until the Last Beat, The Good Doctor and The Resident, He’s Worse Than Me, Star in the Star.

Film Tonight on TV Today Thursday 14 October 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels clear: Chain Reaction, Loose Dogs, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Anarchy – Judgment Night, Lethal Weapon 2, Chocolat, South Kensington, Transformers 2: Revenge of the Fallen, Pulp Fiction, Call Waiting.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Chain reaction , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Andrew Davis’ 1996 thriller film, starring Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, Morgan Freeman, Joanna Cassidy, Fred Ward, Kevin Dunn, Brian Cox, Johnny Lee Davenport, Jacqueline Arthur, Juan Ramírez, Margaret Travolta, Tzi Ma, Nicholas Rudall, Chelcie Ross, Dick Cusack and Michael Shannon.

, the film on the air : Richard Donner’s 1989 action, thriller, comedy film, starring Joss Ackland, Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Patsy Kensit, Steve Kahan, Darlene Love, Derrick O’Connor, Joe Pesci, Mark Rolston, Nestor Serrano and Traci Wolfe. Bridget Jones’s Diary , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : 2001 comedy film by Sharon Maguire, starring Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Jim Broadbent, Gemma Jones, Sally Phillips, Claire Skinner, James Callis, Embeth Davidtz, Shirley Henderson, Neil Pearson, Celia Imrie, James Faulkner, Charmian May, Salman Rushdie, Julian Barnes and Jeffrey Archer.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: